Orion Metals : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ORION METALS LIMITED (ASX: ORM) ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDING 31st AUGUST 2019 EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES At the end of the reporting period a Tenement Sale Agreement was executed between PVW Resources NL (PVW) and Orion Metal's wholly-owned subsidiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI). Under the Tenement Sale Agreement RRI has agreed to sell the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000. No on-ground exploration activities were conducted on Orion's other exploration projects during the reporting period. Project Updates TANAMI WEST PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) & GOLD PROJECT 200 km southeast of Halls Creek, WA E80/4029, E80/4197, E80/4558, E80/4869, E80/4919, E80/4920, E80/4921. Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly- owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000. PVW has continued discussions with the Kimberley Land Council and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, in order to establish a formal heritage protection protocol and work through some of the historical access and heritage issues in this area. PVW hopes to be able to commence on- ground work on the project, later in the year, once some of these issues have been resolved.

An Extension of Term application submitted by PVW for Tanami West tenement E80/4029 was granted during the current reporting period. Orion Metals' Tanami West Project stands at 107 sub-blocks, for 321 square kilometres, of highly prospective, under explored REE and gold terrane. The Tanami region is being explored by several major gold mining companies, including Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources and St. Barbara. Newmont Mining have been operating in the Tanami region at the world- class Callie and Granites gold mines for several years. The region is widely acknowledged to be one of the most under-explored gold terranes in Australia. MT SURPRISE PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE), TIN, TUNGSTEN PROJECT Northeast of Mt Surprise, North Queensland EPM 18850 All Mt Surprise Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. The Mt Surprise tenement package remains highly prospective for tin, tungsten and rare earth elements. EPM 18331 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period. TOP CAMP PROJECT GOLD COPPER PROJECT 40 km south of Cloncurry, North Queensland ML 2764, ML 2785, ML 2786, ML 2792. The Top Camp mining leases are all 100% Orion Metals Limited owned. No on-ground exploration was conducted during this period. ORM considers there is an opportunity for an alluvial gold operation at Top Camp. The Project is considered prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) type deposits in addition to the alluvial gold potential. A renewal application for ML 2764 was lodged during the reporting period. Mt RAMSAY PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) PROJECT 200 km west of Gladstone, Queensland EPM 25677 No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. EPM 25677 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period.

TENEMENT SCHEDULE ORM TENEMENT LIST at 31 August 2019 Tenement Location Registered Status Granted Expiry Area ID Holder Date Date (Sub-blocks) TANAMI WEST PROJECT - WA E80/4029 Tanami Region, WA RRI* 65% Granted 16/04/2009 15/04/2021 10 E80/4197 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 15/10/2009 14/10/2019 3 E80/4558 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 13/12/2012 12/12/2022 5 E80/4869 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17/05/2016 16/05/2021 61 E80/4919 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17/05/2016 16/05/2021 22 E80/4920 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17/05/2016 16/05/2021 3 E80/4921 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17/05/2016 16/05/2021 3 MT SURPRISE PROJECT - QLD EPM 18850 Mt Surprise Area, Qld ORM 100% Granted 21/10/2013 20/10/2023 50 EPM 18331 Mt Surprise Area, Qld ORM 100% Expired 26/06/2014 25/06/2019 19 MT RAMSAY PROJECT - QLD EPM 25677 W of Gladstone, Qld. ORM 100% Expired 11/08/2014 10/08/2019 16 Tenement Location Registered Status Granted Expiry Area ID Holder Date Date (Hectares) TOP CAMP PROJECT - QLD ML 2764 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 19/01/1989 31/01/2020 103 ML 2785 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 6/02/1992 28/02/2022 129.2 ML 2786 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 15/02/1990 28/02/2021 70 ML 2792 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 6/02/1992 28/02/2022 103.5 * Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd - wholly owned Subsidiary of Orion Metals Limited *Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly-owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000. Competent Person Declaration. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Robin Wilson, a part-time consultant to Orion Metals Limited, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wilson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Wilson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

CORPORATE Company Update At the end of the reporting period the Directors entered into an Agreement for the sale of the group's remaining 65% interest in the Tanami West tenements for $250,000 as it was decided that this was in the best interests of Orion. Initial payment of $130,000 was received by Orion after the end of the reporting period and the balance of $120,000 will be received on completion which will occur as soon as reasonably practical. There has been no further exploration/evaluation of the Company's other Projects during the reporting period. However, the Directors decided to let two tenements expire during the period because they concluded that there was no longer any benefit in retaining them: one was at Mt. Surprise, where only one tenement now remains, and the other was the tenement at Mt. Ramsay where, consequently, the Company no longer retains any interest. Directors continue to investigate potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunities to enable the Company to continue operations and carry out its exploration program at Top Camp. The Company also continues to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders. Financial On 31 July 2019 major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (EHHK) exercised 12,000,000 options at 0.5¢ each to provide an additional $60,000 working capital. EHHK still holds 55,000,000 options which are exercisable at 0.5¢ each to raise up to a further $275,000 that will ensure continuity of corporate expenses and meet minimum tenement and exploration commitments. EHHK has indicated that further options will be exercised over coming months as funds are required. CORPORATE DIRECTORY ORION METALS LIMITED ASX Code: ORM ABN: 89 096 142 737 Issued Capital as at 31 August 2019 490,097,443 shares issued & listed 386 shareholders Top 20 shareholders Hold 98.95% of listed shares

Largest shareholders Excellence Holdings HK Limited 70.39% Conglin Group / Mr Conglin Yue 21.52% Jien Mining Pty Ltd 4.70% Board Mr Yi Yang - Chairman Mr Bo Wang - Director Mr Feng Wu - Executive Director Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO Company Secretary Mr Bill Lyne Contact Details 35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au www.orionmetals.com.au Page 5 of 5 35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

