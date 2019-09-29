Orion Metals : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ORION METALS LIMITED (ASX: ORM)
ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDING 31st AUGUST 2019
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
At the end of the reporting period a Tenement Sale Agreement was executed between PVW Resources NL (PVW) and Orion Metal's wholly-owned subsidiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI). Under the Tenement Sale Agreement RRI has agreed to sell the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.
No on-ground exploration activities were conducted on Orion's other exploration projects during the reporting period.
Project Updates
TANAMI WEST PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) & GOLD PROJECT
200 km southeast of Halls Creek, WA
E80/4029, E80/4197, E80/4558, E80/4869, E80/4919, E80/4920, E80/4921.
Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly- owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.
PVW has continued discussions with the Kimberley Land Council and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, in order to establish a formal heritage protection protocol and work through some of the historical access and heritage issues in this area. PVW hopes to be able to commence on- ground work on the project, later in the year, once some of these issues have been resolved.
An Extension of Term application submitted by PVW for Tanami West tenement E80/4029 was granted during the current reporting period.
Orion Metals' Tanami West Project stands at 107 sub-blocks, for 321 square kilometres, of highly prospective, under explored REE and gold terrane. The Tanami region is being explored by several major gold mining companies, including Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources and St. Barbara. Newmont Mining have been operating in the Tanami region at the world- class Callie and Granites gold mines for several years. The region is widely acknowledged to be one of the most under-explored gold terranes in Australia.
MT SURPRISE PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE), TIN, TUNGSTEN PROJECT
Northeast of Mt Surprise, North Queensland
EPM 18850
All Mt Surprise Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period.
The Mt Surprise tenement package remains highly prospective for tin, tungsten and rare earth elements.
EPM 18331 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period.
TOP CAMP PROJECT
GOLD COPPER PROJECT
40 km south of Cloncurry, North Queensland ML 2764, ML 2785, ML 2786, ML 2792.
The Top Camp mining leases are all 100% Orion Metals Limited owned. No on-ground exploration was conducted during this period.
ORM considers there is an opportunity for an alluvial gold operation at Top Camp. The Project is considered prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) type deposits in addition to the alluvial gold potential.
A renewal application for ML 2764 was lodged during the reporting period.
Mt RAMSAY PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) PROJECT 200 km west of Gladstone, Queensland EPM 25677
No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. EPM 25677 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period.
.
TENEMENT SCHEDULE
ORM TENEMENT LIST at 31 August 2019
|
Tenement
|
Location
|
Registered
|
Status
|
Granted
|
Expiry
|
Area
|
ID
|
Holder
|
Date
|
Date
|
(Sub-blocks)
|
|
|
TANAMI WEST PROJECT - WA
|
|
|
|
|
|
E80/4029
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI* 65%
|
Granted
|
16/04/2009
|
15/04/2021
|
10
|
E80/4197
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
15/10/2009
|
14/10/2019
|
3
|
E80/4558
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
13/12/2012
|
12/12/2022
|
5
|
E80/4869
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17/05/2016
|
16/05/2021
|
61
|
E80/4919
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17/05/2016
|
16/05/2021
|
22
|
E80/4920
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17/05/2016
|
16/05/2021
|
3
|
E80/4921
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17/05/2016
|
16/05/2021
|
3
|
MT SURPRISE PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPM 18850
|
Mt Surprise Area, Qld
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
21/10/2013
|
20/10/2023
|
50
|
EPM 18331
|
Mt Surprise Area, Qld
|
ORM 100%
|
Expired
|
26/06/2014
|
25/06/2019
|
19
|
MT RAMSAY PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPM 25677
|
W of Gladstone, Qld.
|
ORM 100%
|
Expired
|
11/08/2014
|
10/08/2019
|
16
|
Tenement
|
Location
|
Registered
|
Status
|
Granted
|
Expiry
|
Area
|
ID
|
Holder
|
Date
|
Date
|
(Hectares)
|
|
|
TOP CAMP PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
ML 2764
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
19/01/1989
|
31/01/2020
|
103
|
ML 2785
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
6/02/1992
|
28/02/2022
|
129.2
|
ML 2786
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
15/02/1990
|
28/02/2021
|
70
|
ML 2792
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
6/02/1992
|
28/02/2022
|
103.5
* Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd - wholly owned Subsidiary of Orion Metals Limited
*Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly-owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.
Competent Person Declaration. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Robin Wilson, a part-time consultant to Orion Metals Limited, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wilson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Wilson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
CORPORATE
Company Update
At the end of the reporting period the Directors entered into an Agreement for the sale of the group's remaining 65% interest in the Tanami West tenements for $250,000 as it was decided that this was in the best interests of Orion. Initial payment of $130,000 was received by Orion after the end of the reporting period and the balance of $120,000 will be received on completion which will occur as soon as reasonably practical.
There has been no further exploration/evaluation of the Company's other Projects during the reporting period. However, the Directors decided to let two tenements expire during the period because they concluded that there was no longer any benefit in retaining them: one was at Mt. Surprise, where only one tenement now remains, and the other was the tenement at Mt. Ramsay where, consequently, the Company no longer retains any interest.
Directors continue to investigate potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunities to enable the Company to continue operations and carry out its exploration program at Top Camp.
The Company also continues to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders.
Financial
On 31 July 2019 major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (EHHK) exercised 12,000,000 options at 0.5¢ each to provide an additional $60,000 working capital. EHHK still holds 55,000,000 options which are exercisable at 0.5¢ each to raise up to a further $275,000 that will ensure continuity of corporate expenses and meet minimum tenement and exploration commitments. EHHK has indicated that further options will be exercised over coming months as funds are required.
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
ORION METALS LIMITED
|
ASX Code:
|
ORM
|
ABN:
|
89 096 142 737
Issued Capital as at 31 August 2019 490,097,443 shares issued & listed 386 shareholders
Top 20 shareholders
Hold 98.95% of listed shares
Largest shareholders
Excellence Holdings HK Limited 70.39%
Conglin Group / Mr Conglin Yue 21.52%
Jien Mining Pty Ltd 4.70%
Board
Mr Yi Yang - Chairman
Mr Bo Wang - Director
Mr Feng Wu - Executive Director
Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO
Company Secretary
Mr Bill Lyne
Contact Details
35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland
GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001
Phone: 61 7 3272 1725
Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
www.orionmetals.com.au
