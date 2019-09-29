Log in
ORION METALS LTD    ORM   AU000000ORM3

ORION METALS LTD

(ORM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
0.014 AUD   +40.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Metals : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

09/29/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

ORION METALS LIMITED (ASX: ORM)

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDING 31st AUGUST 2019

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

At the end of the reporting period a Tenement Sale Agreement was executed between PVW Resources NL (PVW) and Orion Metal's wholly-owned subsidiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI). Under the Tenement Sale Agreement RRI has agreed to sell the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.

No on-ground exploration activities were conducted on Orion's other exploration projects during the reporting period.

Project Updates

TANAMI WEST PROJECT

RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) & GOLD PROJECT

200 km southeast of Halls Creek, WA

E80/4029, E80/4197, E80/4558, E80/4869, E80/4919, E80/4920, E80/4921.

Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly- owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.

PVW has continued discussions with the Kimberley Land Council and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, in order to establish a formal heritage protection protocol and work through some of the historical access and heritage issues in this area. PVW hopes to be able to commence on- ground work on the project, later in the year, once some of these issues have been resolved.

Page 1 of 5

35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

An Extension of Term application submitted by PVW for Tanami West tenement E80/4029 was granted during the current reporting period.

Orion Metals' Tanami West Project stands at 107 sub-blocks, for 321 square kilometres, of highly prospective, under explored REE and gold terrane. The Tanami region is being explored by several major gold mining companies, including Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources and St. Barbara. Newmont Mining have been operating in the Tanami region at the world- class Callie and Granites gold mines for several years. The region is widely acknowledged to be one of the most under-explored gold terranes in Australia.

MT SURPRISE PROJECT

RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE), TIN, TUNGSTEN PROJECT

Northeast of Mt Surprise, North Queensland

EPM 18850

All Mt Surprise Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period.

The Mt Surprise tenement package remains highly prospective for tin, tungsten and rare earth elements.

EPM 18331 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period.

TOP CAMP PROJECT

GOLD COPPER PROJECT

40 km south of Cloncurry, North Queensland ML 2764, ML 2785, ML 2786, ML 2792.

The Top Camp mining leases are all 100% Orion Metals Limited owned. No on-ground exploration was conducted during this period.

ORM considers there is an opportunity for an alluvial gold operation at Top Camp. The Project is considered prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) type deposits in addition to the alluvial gold potential.

A renewal application for ML 2764 was lodged during the reporting period.

Mt RAMSAY PROJECT

RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) PROJECT 200 km west of Gladstone, Queensland EPM 25677

No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. EPM 25677 was not renewed and expired during the reporting period.

Page 2 of 5

35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

.

TENEMENT SCHEDULE

ORM TENEMENT LIST at 31 August 2019

Tenement

Location

Registered

Status

Granted

Expiry

Area

ID

Holder

Date

Date

(Sub-blocks)

TANAMI WEST PROJECT - WA

E80/4029

Tanami Region, WA

RRI* 65%

Granted

16/04/2009

15/04/2021

10

E80/4197

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

15/10/2009

14/10/2019

3

E80/4558

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

13/12/2012

12/12/2022

5

E80/4869

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

17/05/2016

16/05/2021

61

E80/4919

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

17/05/2016

16/05/2021

22

E80/4920

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

17/05/2016

16/05/2021

3

E80/4921

Tanami Region, WA

RRI * 65%

Granted

17/05/2016

16/05/2021

3

MT SURPRISE PROJECT - QLD

EPM 18850

Mt Surprise Area, Qld

ORM 100%

Granted

21/10/2013

20/10/2023

50

EPM 18331

Mt Surprise Area, Qld

ORM 100%

Expired

26/06/2014

25/06/2019

19

MT RAMSAY PROJECT - QLD

EPM 25677

W of Gladstone, Qld.

ORM 100%

Expired

11/08/2014

10/08/2019

16

Tenement

Location

Registered

Status

Granted

Expiry

Area

ID

Holder

Date

Date

(Hectares)

TOP CAMP PROJECT - QLD

ML 2764

SSW of Cloncurry

ORM 100%

Granted

19/01/1989

31/01/2020

103

ML 2785

SSW of Cloncurry

ORM 100%

Granted

6/02/1992

28/02/2022

129.2

ML 2786

SSW of Cloncurry

ORM 100%

Granted

15/02/1990

28/02/2021

70

ML 2792

SSW of Cloncurry

ORM 100%

Granted

6/02/1992

28/02/2022

103.5

* Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd - wholly owned Subsidiary of Orion Metals Limited

*Orion Metals has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with PVW Resources wholly-owned subsidiary, PVW Tanami Pty Ltd. Under the Tenement Sale Agreement Orion Metals wholly-owned subisdiary, Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI) has agreed to sell RRI's 65% interest in the the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project to PVW Resources for a total of $250,000.

Competent Person Declaration. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Robin Wilson, a part-time consultant to Orion Metals Limited, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wilson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Wilson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 3 of 5

35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

CORPORATE

Company Update

At the end of the reporting period the Directors entered into an Agreement for the sale of the group's remaining 65% interest in the Tanami West tenements for $250,000 as it was decided that this was in the best interests of Orion. Initial payment of $130,000 was received by Orion after the end of the reporting period and the balance of $120,000 will be received on completion which will occur as soon as reasonably practical.

There has been no further exploration/evaluation of the Company's other Projects during the reporting period. However, the Directors decided to let two tenements expire during the period because they concluded that there was no longer any benefit in retaining them: one was at Mt. Surprise, where only one tenement now remains, and the other was the tenement at Mt. Ramsay where, consequently, the Company no longer retains any interest.

Directors continue to investigate potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunities to enable the Company to continue operations and carry out its exploration program at Top Camp.

The Company also continues to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Financial

On 31 July 2019 major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (EHHK) exercised 12,000,000 options at 0.5¢ each to provide an additional $60,000 working capital. EHHK still holds 55,000,000 options which are exercisable at 0.5¢ each to raise up to a further $275,000 that will ensure continuity of corporate expenses and meet minimum tenement and exploration commitments. EHHK has indicated that further options will be exercised over coming months as funds are required.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

ORION METALS LIMITED

ASX Code:

ORM

ABN:

89 096 142 737

Issued Capital as at 31 August 2019 490,097,443 shares issued & listed 386 shareholders

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 98.95% of listed shares

Page 4 of 5

35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

Largest shareholders

Excellence Holdings HK Limited 70.39%

Conglin Group / Mr Conglin Yue 21.52%

Jien Mining Pty Ltd 4.70%

Board

Mr Yi Yang - Chairman

Mr Bo Wang - Director

Mr Feng Wu - Executive Director

Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO

Company Secretary

Mr Bill Lyne

Contact Details

35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001

Phone: 61 7 3272 1725

Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

www.orionmetals.com.au

Page 5 of 5

35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:07:02 UTC
