Orion Metals : Results of Meeting

07/29/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Orion Metals Limited (ASX: ORM) 35 Hamish St Calamvale QLD 4116 GPO Box 7115 Brisbane QLD 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 ABN 89 096 142 737

ASX Announcement

30 July 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

The Company advises the results of the resolutions detailed on the Notice of Meeting dated 20 June 2019 considered at the Annual General Meeting held today, 30 July 2019.

Annual Accounts

The Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Audit Report for the year ended 28 February 2019 were laid before shareholders, received and considered.

Resolutions Put To The Meeting

The following resolutions were voted on by shareholders and the outcomes were as follows:

Resolution 1

Remuneration Report

PASSED

Resolution 2

Re-election of Feng Wu as a Director

PASSED

Resolution 3

Additional 10% Placement Capacity

PASSED

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands and no poll was necessary.

Proxies

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(1)(a) of the Corporations Act, details of the eligible proxy votes received in respect of each resolution decided at the Company's AGM are as follows:

Resolution

Number

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

1

105,493,439

42,500

9,250

0

2

438,526,939

19,250

0

0

3

438,483,439

59,250

2,500

0

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Phone: 04 1887 4175

Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au

www.orionmetals.com.au

Page 1

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 02:29:10 UTC
