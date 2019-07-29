Orion Metals : Results of Meeting

Orion Metals Limited (ASX: ORM) 35 Hamish St Calamvale QLD 4116 GPO Box 7115 Brisbane QLD 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 ABN 89 096 142 737

ASX Announcement 30 July 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

The Company advises the results of the resolutions detailed on the Notice of Meeting dated 20 June 2019 considered at the Annual General Meeting held today, 30 July 2019.

Annual Accounts

The Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Audit Report for the year ended 28 February 2019 were laid before shareholders, received and considered.

Resolutions Put To The Meeting

The following resolutions were voted on by shareholders and the outcomes were as follows:

Resolution 1 Remuneration Report PASSED Resolution 2 Re-election of Feng Wu as a Director PASSED Resolution 3 Additional 10% Placement Capacity PASSED

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands and no poll was necessary.

Proxies

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(1)(a) of the Corporations Act, details of the eligible proxy votes received in respect of each resolution decided at the Company's AGM are as follows:

Resolution Number For Against Abstain Discretion 1 105,493,439 42,500 9,250 0 2 438,526,939 19,250 0 0 3 438,483,439 59,250 2,500 0

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Phone: 04 1887 4175

Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au