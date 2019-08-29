Log in
Orion Metals : Tanami Sale Agreement Announcement

08/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

Orion Metals Limited (ASX:ORM)

35 Hamish St Calamvale 4116

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane QLD 4001

Phone: 61 7 3272 1725

ABN 89 096 142 737

ASX Announcement

30 August 2019

TENEMENTS SALE AGREEMENT - TANAMI WEST

Orion Metals Limited (ASX Code - ORM) has entered into a Tenements Sale Agreement with PVW Resources NL (PVW), PVW Tanami Pty Ltd (PVW Tanami) and Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI). RRI is a wholly owned subsidiary of ORM.

Under the Tenements Sale Agreement, RRI has agreed to sell, and PVW Tanami has agreed to buy, RRI's 65% interest in the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project in Western Australia (Tenements) from RRI for a total of $250,000. It is proposed that completion under the Tenement Sale Agreement will occur as soon as reasonably practicable.

As previously announced in August 2019, PVW has already earned a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture property, including the Tenements, with rights to acquire up to a 90% interest in the joint venture property, including the Tenements under a Farm-In Agreement entered into by PVW and ORM in February 2018. Under the terms of the Tenements Sale Agreement, the Farm-In Agreement will be terminated upon completion of the sale of RRI's remaining 65% interest in the Tenements to PVW Tanami.

A further announcement will be made upon completion of the Tenement Sale Agreement.

Yi Yang

Chairman

Orion Metals Limited

For further information, please contact:

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Mobile: 0418 874 175

Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au

www.orionmetals.com.au

Page 1

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:15:06 UTC
