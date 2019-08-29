Orion Metals : Tanami Sale Agreement Announcement

Orion Metals Limited (ASX:ORM)

ASX Announcement

30 August 2019

TENEMENTS SALE AGREEMENT - TANAMI WEST

Orion Metals Limited (ASX Code - ORM) has entered into a Tenements Sale Agreement with PVW Resources NL (PVW), PVW Tanami Pty Ltd (PVW Tanami) and Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd (RRI). RRI is a wholly owned subsidiary of ORM.

Under the Tenements Sale Agreement, RRI has agreed to sell, and PVW Tanami has agreed to buy, RRI's 65% interest in the seven exploration tenements in the Tanami West Project in Western Australia (Tenements) from RRI for a total of $250,000. It is proposed that completion under the Tenement Sale Agreement will occur as soon as reasonably practicable.

As previously announced in August 2019, PVW has already earned a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture property, including the Tenements, with rights to acquire up to a 90% interest in the joint venture property, including the Tenements under a Farm-In Agreement entered into by PVW and ORM in February 2018. Under the terms of the Tenements Sale Agreement, the Farm-In Agreement will be terminated upon completion of the sale of RRI's remaining 65% interest in the Tenements to PVW Tanami.

A further announcement will be made upon completion of the Tenement Sale Agreement.

