Orion Minerals : Tembo Capital Increases Loan Facility Amount

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 29 June 2020

Tembo Capital increases Loan Facility amount advanced for the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Private equity group Tembo Capital increases the Loan Facility amount by $1.0M to $2.0M, confirming itscontinued support of Orion.

Loan Facility balance will be set off against the amount subscribed for by Tembo under any future capitalraising undertaken by Orion.

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining-focused, private equity group Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo Capital), has confirmed its continued support of Orion through an increase in the Loan Facility amount by $1.0M to $2.0M.

On 14 May 2020, Orion announced that a $1.0M unsecured convertible loan facility had been agreed with Tembo Capital (Loan Facility). Under the terms of the Loan Facility, the Loan Facility amount ($2.0M), interest and any amount capitalised under the Loan Facility (Outstanding Amount) will be automatically set off against the amount to be paid by Tembo for the issue and allotment of ordinary shares in Orion (Shares) to Tembo under any capital raising undertaken by Orion on or before 31 October 2020 (Subscription Amount) (subject to Tembo Board approval and any shareholder and regulatory approvals required to permit Tembo to participate in any capital raising).

If Orion does not undertake a capital raising by 31 October 2020, Tembo may elect to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount, at an issue price of the 10 trading day ASX VWAP of the Shares, prior to the date that Tembo issues a conversion notice to Orion (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 2,900m I Options on issue: 242m ISIN: AU000000ORN1

ENQUIRIES

Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO Nicholas Read Rick Irving Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: rick@merchantec.co.za Disclaimer

