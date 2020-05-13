Orion Minerals : Tembo Capital extends new $1M Loan Facility to Orion

Tembo Capital extends new $1M Loan Facility to Orion

Private equity group Tembo Capital confirms its continued support of Orion through a $1M Loan Facility.

Loan Facility balance will be set off against the amount subscribed for by Tembo under any future capital raising undertaken by Orion.

Updated Prieska Copper-Zinc Project Bankable Feasibility Study due for completion shortly.

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) is pleased to announce that Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo) has continued its strong support of Orion by providing a new unsecured $1.0M loan facility (Loan Facility).

Under the terms of the Loan Facility, the Loan Amount, interest and any amount capitalised under the Loan Facility (Outstanding Amount) will be automatically set off against the amount to be paid by Tembo for the issue and allotment of ordinary shares in Orion (Shares) to Tembo under any capital raising undertaken by Orion on or before 31 October 2020 (Subscription Amount) (subject to Tembo Board approval and any shareholder and regulatory approvals required to permit Tembo to participate in any capital raising).

If Orion does not undertake a capital raising by 31 October 2020, Tembo may elect to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount, at an issue price of the 10 trading day ASX VWAP of the Shares, prior to the date that Tembo issues a conversion notice to Orion (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals).

Orion's key focus is the completion of Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) optimisation studies for the development of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project and preparations for mine construction. Value engineering and optimisation studies being undertaken since the completion of the BFS in June 2019 are delivering positive results, with key studies now concluded and an updated BFS due for completion shortly.

Proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used principally to support Orion's ongoing working capital requirements in light of the current COVID-19 circumstances. The key terms of the Loan Facility agreement are:

Loan Amount - $1.0M;

Interest - capitalised at 12% per annum;

- capitalised at 12% per annum; Set-off under capital raising - the Outstanding Amount will be automatically set off against the amount to be paid by Tembo for the issue and allotment of Shares to Tembo under any capital raising undertaken by Orion on or before 31 October 2020 (Subscription Amount) (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals required to permit Tembo to participate in any capital raising);

- the Outstanding Amount will be automatically set off against the amount to be paid by Tembo for the issue and allotment of Shares to Tembo under any capital raising undertaken by Orion on or before 31 October 2020 (Subscription Amount) (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals required to permit Tembo to participate in any capital raising); Conversion - if Orion does not undertake a capital raising by 31 October 2020 ( Repayment Date ), Tembo may elect to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount at an issue price of the volume weighted average price ( VWAP ) of Shares on the ASX over the ten trading days prior to the date that Tembo issues a conversion notice to Orion (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals);

- if Orion does not undertake a capital raising by 31 October 2020 ( ), Tembo may elect to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount at an issue price of the volume weighted average price ( ) of Shares on the ASX over the ten trading days prior to the date that Tembo issues a conversion notice to Orion (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals); Repayment - if Orion does not undertake a capital raising by the Repayment Date and Tembo does not elect to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount by the Repayment Date, or if all regulatory and shareholder approvals required to permit Tembo to participate in any capital raising or to be issued Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount have not been obtained by the later of the Repayment Date and specified dates to obtain the required shareholder and regulatory approvals, the Outstanding Amount is to be repaid within 10 business days;