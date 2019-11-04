Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 5 November 2019

Share Issue and lodgement of Appendix 3B

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 25 October 2019 that it has received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for a capital raising totalling $6.4 million, comprising a placement of 255M fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.025 per Share (Placement).

Orion has today issued 19,400,000 Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $0.5M, following the receipt of funds from investors for Placement commitments. Today's issue of Shares, which follows the Company's issue of 235,399,983 Shares at $0.025 per Share, to raise $5.9M, on 1 November 2019 finalises the Placement.

The issue of the Placement Shares falls within the 15% capacity for issues of equity securities without shareholder approval afforded by ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Please find attached an Appendix 3B relating to the issue of the Placement Shares.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

