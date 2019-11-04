Log in
ORION MINERALS LTD

(ORN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.023 AUD   --.--%
06:35pORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
06:35pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
11/01ORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B

11/04/2019 | 06:35pm EST

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 5 November 2019

Share Issue and lodgement of Appendix 3B

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 25 October 2019 that it has received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for a capital raising totalling $6.4 million, comprising a placement of 255M fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.025 per Share (Placement).

Orion has today issued 19,400,000 Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $0.5M, following the receipt of funds from investors for Placement commitments. Today's issue of Shares, which follows the Company's issue of 235,399,983 Shares at $0.025 per Share, to raise $5.9M, on 1 November 2019 finalises the Placement.

The issue of the Placement Shares falls within the 15% capacity for issues of equity securities without shareholder approval afforded by ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Please find attached an Appendix 3B relating to the issue of the Placement Shares.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Disclaimer

This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,728m I Options on issue: 212m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

on such forward-looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

  • disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
  • do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
  • disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN

76 098 939 274

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares.

19,400,000

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Shares rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

2.5 cents per fully paid ordinary share.

Funds will be used primarily for Bankable Feasibility Study optimisation studies and early works at the Prieska Project, exploration on the Company's tenements in the Northern Cape of South Africa and for working capital.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No.

Not applicable.

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

Not applicable.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

Not applicable.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Not applicable.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not applicable.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1 - 116,147,426. Rule 7.1A - Not applicable.

7

+Issue dates

5 November 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

2,727,782,708

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:34:00 UTC
