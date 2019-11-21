Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B & Extension of Share Purchase Plan Closing Date 0 11/21/2019 | 09:12pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX/JSE RELEASE: 22 November 2019 Share Issue, Appendix 3B and Extension of Share Purchase Plan Closing Date Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 14 November 2019 that it has increased its Share placement to sophisticated and professional investors by $1.3M to $7.7M, by way of the placement of 308.7M fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.025 per Share (Placement). On 1 November 2019 and 5 November 2019, the Company issued a total of 254.8M Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $6.4M, following the receipt of funds from investors for Placement commitments. Orion has today issued 53,904,167 Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $1.3M, finalising the Placement. The issue of the Placement Shares falls within the 15% capacity for issues of equity securities without shareholder approval afforded by ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Please find attached an Appendix 3B relating to the issue of the Placement Shares. Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan Orion wishes to advise that the closing date for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has been extended by one week to 6 December 2019, from the original closing date of 29 November 2019. Following the announcement by the Company that it has increased its Share Placement to investors by $1.3M to $7.7M and today's issue of Shares to finalise the Placement, it has been decided to extend the closing date of the SPP by one week, to provide additional time for the Company's shareholders to participate in the SPP. Under the SPP, each Eligible Shareholder is entitled to apply for parcels of Shares ranging from a minimum of $2,000 up to a maximum of $30,000 without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. The issue price of Shares under the SPP is 2.5 cents per Share. Shareholders wishing to participate in the SPP should apply either by completing the Application Form mailed to shareholders as instructed and returning it to the address indicated on the Application Form, together with appropriate payment for the number of Shares applied for under the SPP, or by making payment directly by BPAY® in accordance with the details on the Application Form. Applications and payment must be received by 7pm (Melbourne time) on 6 December 2019. The issue date for Shares subscribed for under the SPP will now be on or around 12 December 2019, with quotation of new Shares and dispatch of holding statements expected to take place on 13 December 2019. No other changes have been made to the terms and conditions of the SPP as set out in the SPP information booklet dated 30 October 2019. Denis Waddell Chairman Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 2,782m I Options on issue: 212m ISIN: AU000000ORN1 ENQUIRIES Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO Nicholas Read Rick Irving Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: rick@merchantec.co.za Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000 Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers: disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and

forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence). 2 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd ABN 76 098 939 274 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). + Class of + securities issued or to be issued Number of + securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Fully paid ordinary shares. 53,904,167 3 Principal terms of the Fully paid ordinary shares. +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Shares rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue. 2.5 cents per fully paid ordinary share. Funds will be used primarily for Bankable Feasibility Study optimisation studies and early works at the Prieska Project, exploration on the Company's tenements in the Northern Cape of South Africa and for working capital. 6a 6b Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed No. Not applicable. 6c Number of +securities issued Not applicable. without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6e Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f 6g Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Not applicable. Not applicable. 6h If +securities were issued under Not applicable. rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Rule 7.1 - 62,243,259. Rule 7.1A - Not applicable. 7 +Issue dates 22 November 2019. Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. Number +Class 8 Number and +class of all 2,781,686,875 Fully paid ordinary +securities quoted on ASX shares (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 250,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.045 expiring 30 November 2019. 250,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 30 November 2019. 2,200,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 30 June 2020. 1,900,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.035 expiring 30 June 2020. 16,333,333 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.02 expiring 30 November 2020. 18,333,333 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.035 expiring 30 November 2020. 18,333,334 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 30 November 2020. 12,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 expiring 31 May 2022. 12,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.045 expiring 31 May 2022. 12,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 May 2022. 5,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31 March 2023. 5,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 March 2023. 5,100,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 expiring 31 March 2023. 30,500,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.04 expiring 30 April 2024. 30,500,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 30 April 2024. 30,500,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 30 April 2024. 11,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 expiring 17 June 2024. 10 Dividend policy (in the case of Not applicable. a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 2 - Pro rata issue Questions 11 to 33 Not Applicable Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34 Type of +securities (tick one) (a) +Securities described in Part 1 (b) All other +securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) Additional securities forming a new class of securities Questions 35 to 37 - Not Applicable Entities that have ticked box 34(b) Questions 38 to 42 - Not Applicable Quotation agreement 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2 We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the securities be quoted. If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. 3 We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 4 We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: Martin Bouwmeester Company Secretary Date: 22 November 2019 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6 04/03/2013 Attachments Original document

