Orion Minerals : Appointment of Auditor

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 10 February 2020

Appointment of Auditor

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.3, Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) advises that BDO Audit Pty Ltd has been appointed as auditor of the Company, following consent from Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) to the resignation of the Company's auditor, BDO East Coast Partnership.

As per the ASIC disclosure requirements, to affect the resignation, the Company provides the following information:

Outgoing auditor: BDO East Coast Partnership Incoming auditor: BDO Audit Pty Ltd Reason for change: Resignation of the Company's current auditor, BDO East Coast Partnership, due to an internal restructure, in accordance with ASIC consent under Section 329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

In accordance with section 327C of the Corporations Act 2001, a resolution will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting, to confirm the appointment of the Company's Auditor.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

CFO & Company Secretary

