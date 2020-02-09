Orion Minerals : Appointment of Auditor

Log in
02/09/2020 | 06:48pm EST

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 10 February 2020

Appointment of Auditor

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.3, Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) advises that BDO Audit Pty Ltd has been appointed as auditor of the Company, following consent from Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) to the resignation of the Company's auditor, BDO East Coast Partnership.

As per the ASIC disclosure requirements, to affect the resignation, the Company provides the following information:

Outgoing auditor:

BDO East Coast Partnership

Incoming auditor:

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Reason for change:

Resignation of the Company's current auditor, BDO East Coast Partnership, due

to an internal restructure, in accordance with ASIC consent under Section 329(5)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

In accordance with section 327C of the Corporations Act 2001, a resolution will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting, to confirm the appointment of the Company's Auditor.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

CFO & Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director &

Nicholas Read

Rick Irving

CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,900m I Options on issue: 211m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 23:47:00 UTC
