Orion Minerals : Becoming a Substantial Holder - United Super

603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Orion Minerals Limited ACN/ARSN 098 939 274 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name United Super Pty Ltd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 006 261 623

The holder became a substantial holder on 22/11/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 156,102,533 156,102,533 5.61%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities United Super Pty Ltd Shareholder Ordinary Shares 156,102,533

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) JP Morgan Nominees JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as Ordinary Shares United Super Pty Ltd Australia Ltd as Custodian for Custodian for United 156,102,533 United Super Pty Super Pty Ltd Ltd

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities interest Cash Non-cash

Please see Annexure

A