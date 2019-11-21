Log in
Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

11/21/2019

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 22 November 2019

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 14 November 2019 that it has increased its Share placement to sophisticated and professional investors by $1.3M to $7.7M, by way of the placement of 308.7M fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.025 per Share (Placement).

On 1 November 2019 and 5 November 2019, the Company issued a total of 254.8M Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $6.4M, following the receipt of funds from investors for Placement commitments.

Orion has today issued 53,904,167 Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $1.3M, finalising the Placement.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

  1. this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  2. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
  5. all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Rick Irving

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,782m I Options on issue: 212m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:11:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Haller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LTD35.00%50
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.02%31 539
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.84%30 226
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.58%16 121
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 697
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED49.95%14 481
