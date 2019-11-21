Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 22 November 2019

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 14 November 2019 that it has increased its Share placement to sophisticated and professional investors by $1.3M to $7.7M, by way of the placement of 308.7M fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.025 per Share (Placement).

On 1 November 2019 and 5 November 2019, the Company issued a total of 254.8M Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $6.4M, following the receipt of funds from investors for Placement commitments.

Orion has today issued 53,904,167 Shares in the Company at $0.025 per Share, to raise $1.3M, finalising the Placement.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act; the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

