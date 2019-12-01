Log in
ORION MINERALS LTD

(ORN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
0.028 AUD   +7.69%
11/29ORION MINERALS : Completion of BEE Restructure Share Issue & Appendix 3B
PU
11/25ORION MINERALS : Becoming a Substantial Holder - United Super
PU
11/21ORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
Orion Minerals : Expiry of Unlisted Options

12/01/2019

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 2 December 2019

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) advises that the following unlisted options expired on 30 November 2019:

Exercise Price

Number of Options

$0.045250,000

$0.06250,000

For and on behalf of the Board

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Rick Irving

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,830m I Options on issue: 211m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:12:05 UTC
