Orion Minerals : Expiry of Unlisted Options
12/01/2019 | 10:13pm EST
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 2 December 2019
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Orion Minerals Ltd (
ASX/JSE: ORN) advises that the following unlisted options expired on 30 November 2019:
Exercise Price
Number of Options
$0.045
250,000
$0.06
250,000
For and on behalf of the Board
Martin Bouwmeester
Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Investors
Media
JSE Sponsor
Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO
Nicholas Read
Rick Irving
Denis Waddell - Chairman
Read Corporate, Australia
Merchantec Capital
T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170
T: +61 (0) 419 929 046
T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363
E: info@orionminerals.com.au
E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
E: rick@merchantec.co.za
Orion Minerals Limited
www.orionminerals.com.au
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000
ASX Code: ORN
ACN: 098 939 274
JSE Code: ORN
Ordinary shares on issue: 2,830m I Options on issue: 211m
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
Disclaimer
Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:12:05 UTC
