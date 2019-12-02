Orion Minerals : Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation 0 12/02/2019 | 07:20pm EST Send by mail :

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 3 December 2019 Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) advises that Managing Director and CEO, Mr Errol Smart, will be presenting at Resources Rising Stars Summer Series on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 in Sydney and Thursday, 5 December 2019 in Brisbane. The presentation to be made by Mr Smart is attached and is also available on the Company's website www.orionminerals.com.au. For and on behalf of the Board Denis Waddell Chairman Orion Minerals Ltd ENQUIRIES Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO Nicholas Read Rick Irving Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: rick@merchantec.co.za Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 2,830m I Options on issue: 211m ISIN: AU000000ORN1 ASX/JSE: ORN DELIVERING THE PRIESKA PROJECT A strong foundation for near-term development and long-term growth PAGE Presentation: December 2019

involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and

forward-looking statements; and may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company. Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers: disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and

forward-looking statement; and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence). Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation. PAGE 2 CORPORATE STRUCTURE • Primary listing on the ASX. • Secondary listing on Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Capital structure summary Significant shareholders % Shares on issue 1 2,830M Options on issue 211M Market capitalisation (2.8cps (ASX)) 2 $79M Convertible loan (2.6cps convert, 12% interest, Jan'20 term) 3 $4.1M AASMF loan 4 $1.7M Cash on hand 5 $0.6M Tembo Capital 24.6 Wyllie Group 5.7 United Super 5.5 Independence Group NL 5.4 Tarney Holdings 3.9 Total 45.2 Fully paid ordinary Orion shares ( Shares ) on issue as at 30 Nov'19. In Nov'19, Orion issued 309M Shares at 2.5cps by way of placement, to raise $7.7M ( Placement ). On 24 Oct'19, Orion announced a share purchase plan ( SPP ) offer to give shareholders the opportunity to participate in Orion's capital raising on substantially the same terms as the Placement. The SPP opened on 30 Oct'19 and is expected to close on 6 Dec'19. Refer to ASX releases 24 Oct'19, 30 Oct'19 and 22 Nov'19 for additional information. Closing price of ORN Shares on the ASX on 29 Nov'19. Closing price of ORN Shares on the JSE on 29 Nov'19 was ZAR0.25. Orion announced on 25 Jan'19 that it had entered into a $3.6M loan facility with Tembo Capital (excluding capitalised interest and fees) ( Loan Facility ). Under the terms of the Loan Facility, Tembo may at its election, have the balance of the Loan Facility settled by the issue of Shares at a deemed issue price of 2.6cps (subject to receipt of shareholder approval). Refer to ASX release 25 Jan'19 and the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for additional information. Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19. Refer to the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for information related to the loan agreement (ZAR14.25M) that Repli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd has entered into with Anglo American sefa Mining Fund ( AASMF ). Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19. Cash on hand at 30 Sep'19. Refer to (1) above in relation to the Placement and SPP fund raising initiatives. PAGE 3 ORION MINERALS - COMPELLING INVESTMENT CASE THE OREBODY Globally significant VMS Resource: 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn

Mineral Reserve: 13.62Mt @ 1.06% Cu, 3.18% Zn FOUNDATION PHASE (10 YR) BFS OUTCOMES Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn

10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn Strong operating margins and financials Pre-tax free cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m)

o Pre-tax NPV 8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m

o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44% PERMITTING Environmental Authorisation awarded July 2019

Mining Right for initial 24 years (renewable) granted August 2019 THE FUTURE Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline Refer ASX releases 26 June 2019, 8 July 2019 and 3 September 2019 PAGE 4 PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT World-class orebody - recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit Located in Northern Cape Province, 270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa

Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)

(1971-1991) Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*

Extensive infrastructure in place NW Hutchings Shaft SE Current Flooded Water Level 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn Near-mine exploration and further expansion potential * Source: Mine records PAGE 5 PRIESKA: DEVELOPING A NEW MINE IN THE FOOTPRINT OF AN OLD ONE Extensive infrastructure already in place: Primary shafts and underground decline roadways

Sealed access roads to project site

48km via bitumen road to existing rail siding

Four high-voltage regional lines linked to national electricity grid

high-voltage regional lines linked to national electricity grid 175MW operational solar power plants in area with additional 675MW approved and 300MW pending authorisation

800km rail link to major bulk commodity and deep-water ports

deep-water ports Bulk water pipeline supplies to site

Good contractor accommodation facilities ~3km from site

Low environmental sensitivity - existing mine footprint PAGE 6 PRIESKA: MINE OF THE FUTURE Implementing a modern operating philosophy (4IR enabled) can contribute to achieving quantum changes in key output parameters that are traditionally slow to improve or have regressed in the local mining industry, including: Safety and health improvements

Improved environmental conditions, reduced pollution and contamination

Improved energy efficiency and lower energy costs

Productivity improvements

Operating cost reductions Benchmark Implement Be Fast Always Make Commercial Globally Enablers Followers Sense PAGE 7 PRIESKA JUNE 2019 BFS HIGHLIGHTS FOUNDATION PHASE Demonstrates compelling investment case to establish financially robust mine with initial 10-year life

o Pre-tax free cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m) Pre-tax NPV 8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m

o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%

Optimisation studies continue

Investigating by-product production Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 LOM EXTENSION PHASE LOM extensions leveraging off Foundation Phase development and requiring limited or no additional capital works

Tonnage targeted Remainder of current Global Resource,

9.13 Mt at 1.4% Cu and 3.6% Zn Evaluating existing pillar extraction (7-8 million tonnes) after voids are paste filled High grade strike extensions of resource requiring additional drilling, not yet in JORC resource PAGE 8 FURTHER OPTIMISATIONS POISED TO ENHANCED VALUE Engineering and detailed costing at BFS (15%) accuracy scheduled for completion Q1 2020 Metallurgical plant design o Include SAG milling

o Removes secondary crushing, screening, & rock conveyors. o Capital (A$15m) & Opex savings anticipated Dewatering to include water treatment o Allows alternative water uses

o Allows accelerated dewatering - earlier production o Capex savings anticipated

Allows accelerated dewatering - earlier production Capex savings anticipated Whittle "Mine-to-Market" Optimises development workstreams, scheduling and cashflow o Potential capital savings Refer ASX release 31 October 2019 Project NPV PAGE 9 PROJECT FINANCING CONSIDERATIONS Majority Senior Secured Project Debt Finance Proposals received from seven institutions

includes two specialist development finance institutions

Discussions progressing

To be finalised post optimisation - revised project cashflow Subordinated debt and structured financial facilities * Lease finance * Supplier finance * Offtake related finance Equity contribution * Interest from potential strategic partners & off-takers * Orion 78% : BEE partners 22% Refer ASX release 3 December 2019 PAGE 10 PROJECT SIGNIFICANT TO SOUTH AFRICA STRONG GOVERNMENT SUPPORT South African State President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Orion Minerals Ltd CEO Errol Smart on progress at Prieska State President's Investment Conference - 6 November 2019 PAGE 11 KEY SOCIAL IMPACTS OF THE PROPOSED PRIESKA MINE EMPLOYMENT CREATION Estimated that 846 people (operational Phase) will be employed

Empirical multiplier effect potentially creates 2,500 associated jobs INCREASE IN GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT District GDP increase expected of 20.3% at optimal mining

Combined multipliers may increase local economy by 30%

Local sourcing of select goods and services CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR BENEFICIAL MULTIPLIERS Mine support services will develop locally

Increase in residents promoting infrastructure upgrades

Stimulation of related synergic industries LOCAL AND BEE ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT • Will create opportunities for local entrepreneurs PAGE 12 BEE: PIVOTAL TRANSACTION COMPLETED BEE Orion New BEE Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurs 10.7% 100% Prieska Prieska Prieska Northern projects Employees Community Trust Trust Resources Orion Exploration 1 (PR application pending) 70% Masiqhame: Kantienpan (PR) 5% 5% 20% Namaqua (MR granted, not yet executed) /Disawell (Two PRs) Orion Exploration 4 (PR application pending) Rich Rewards: Marydale (PR) 70% Note: Mining areas with PR applications pending are identified with spotted shading Prieska projects Vardocube (PR, MR pending) Repli: (MR granted) Bartotrax (PR) Orion Exploration 5 (PR application pending) Safika Black Star Kolobe Nala Resources Minerals Investment 44.72% 17.31% 37.97% Prieska Resources Refer ASX release 2 August 2019 PAGE 13 A DOMINANT LAND-HOLDING IN MINERAL BELT IDENTICAL TO FRASER-ALBANY (AUSTRALIA) We have the worlds largest, single lens VMS Cu-Zn deposit o BFS completed June 2019

o Optimisation studies well advanced

Cu-Zn deposit BFS completed June 2019 Optimisation studies well advanced Located in an underexplored mineral belt

22 additional known VMS Cu-Zn occurrences on our mineral rights

Cu-Zn occurrences on our mineral rights Several intrusive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits located on our mineral rights - limited modern exploration Large tonnage - low grade JORC resource Potential for discovery of high-grade massive sulphide Ni-Cu deposits PAGE 14 FRASER RANGE AUSTRALIA: IGO JV - ORN FREE CARRIED* "We have a conviction the (Nova) system is much larger than we believed, and the increased probability of additional discoveries means we are motivated to significantly increase our spending in 2020." - IGO Managing Director Peter Bradford, quoted on Miningnews.net, 31 July 2019 Drilling will also test combined Ni-Cu Intrusive and Cu-Zn VMS targets identified at the Pike, Pike-Eye and Hook Prospects

Ni-Cu Intrusive and Cu-Zn VMS targets identified at the Pike, Pike-Eye and Hook Prospects Drilling forms part of a larger exploration program across the northern part of the Fraser Range and it is expected that, following completion of drilling at the North West Passage, drilling will move to the highly prospective Pike Trend (IGO 70% : Orion 30%) during the latter part of 2019 IGO: ORN JV Legend Mining Source: IGO PAGE 15 * Refer ASX release 10 March 2017 APPENDICES PAGE 16 BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY DASHBOARD Price and FX Assumptions Unit Value Financial Performance Unit Value Metal price - Cu USD/t 6,834 NPV pre-tax(post-tax) @ 8.0% discount rate AUD M 574 (408) Metal price - Zn USD/t 2,756 IRR pre-tax(post-tax) % 38% (33%) Exchange rate ZAR:USD 14.5 :1 Payback from first production years 2.9 Exchange rate ZAR:AUD 10 : 1 Undiscounted free cash flow pre-tax(post-tax) AUD M 1,127 (819) Exchange rate AUD:USD 1.45 : 1 Peak funding AUD M 378 Production Metrics Unit Value Project Cost Metrics Unit Value Life of Mine Years 9.7 Average cash operating unit cost (C1) AUD/t 80 Treatment plant capacity Mtpa 2.4 All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t AUD/t 94 ROM Plant Feed - tonnage kt 20,827 All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu_Eq t sold AUD/t Cu 5,470 ROM Plant Feed - grade - Cu % 1.1% All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn_Eq t sold AUD/t Zn 1,582 ROM Plant Feed - grade - Zn % 3.4% Price received (net of NSR) - Cu AUD/t Cu 9,785 Concentrate tonnage - Cu kt 790 Price received (net of NSR) - Zn AUD/t Zn 2,830 Concentrate tonnage - Zn kt 1,180 All-in-sustaining margin % 44% Concentrate grade - Cu % 23.8% (25.6%) Operating breakeven grade (Cu_Eq) % 1.2% U/G (O-Pit) Concentrate grade - Zn U/G % 49.9% (35.5%) (O-Pit) NSR as % of metal price - Cu U/G (O-Pit) % 98.7% (91.2%) NSR as % of metal price - Zn U/G (O-Pit) % 71.3% (53.7%) Project Cash Flows Unit Value Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu tonnes 189,000 LoM net revenue AUD M 3,284 Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn tonnes 580,000 LoM operating costs (+ Royalty and Tax) AUD M 1,673 Total Sales as Cu equivalent tonnes 357,000 Project Start-up Capital Expenditure AUD M 402 Total Sales as Zn equivalent tonnes 1,230,000 Sustaining Capital Expenditure AUD M 83 There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target or financial forecast information will be realised. Table: Key BFS Results for the Foundation Phase of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project. Note that the Study estimation accuracy level is ±15%. PAGE 17 Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 CONSTRUCTION MILESTONES Milestone Description Month 1 10 20 30 33 E V A P O R A T I O N D A M & T S F EIA Amendment Process Construct, Line & Commission Evaporation Dams Construct and Commission TSF S H A F T D E W A T E R I N G & C O N S T R U C T I O N Surface & Shaft Preparation, Pump Installation 294 Level De-water & Slurry Pumping to 1,025 Level 957 Level Mining Construction Works Permanent Headgear Completion & Winder Commissioning M I N I N G P R O C U R E M E N T A C T I V I T I E S UG Development & Production Upper NW Section UG Development & Production 957 Level NW UG Development & Production 957 Level SE P R O C E S S & P A S T E F I L L P L A N T Process Plant and Paste Plant Construction & Commissioning I N F R A S T R U C T U R E, E A R T H W O R K S, C I V I L Build 572 Man Construction Camp I N F R A S T R U C T U R E, C I V I L & E A R T H W O R K S Earthworks Infrastructure & Civil Construction; Structural & Platework Installation; Electrical & Instrumentation Bulk Water Supply Works Install and Commission Main Consumer Sub-Station; Temporary Eskom Power PAGE Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 MINING PRODUCTION PROFILE Underground mining for majority of the Foundation Phase

Small open pit mined on retreat

Underground mining to commence on completion of: mine dewatering o shaft refurbishment

Underground establishment program of 23 months before first ore mined

Underground mining will build up over 14 months to steady- state run-of-mine production rate of 200ktpm or 2.4Mtpa MILLED ORE SOURCES Net Real Cash Flow (AUD'm) 900 700 500 300 100 -100 -300 -500 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year Net Cash Flow After Tax 900 700 500 300 100 -100-300-500 10 11 12 Year Year Cumulative Cash Flow (AUD'm) MILLED ORE JORC CATEGORIES PAGE 19 Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 MINERAL RESOURCE Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 The Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves PAGE 20 MINERAL RESERVE Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 PAGE 21 MINE FACE TO MARKET NaCN & ZnSO4 or SMBS Stockpile Classifying Cyclone Double Deck Secondary Screen Sizing Screen ROM Lime Underground Primary Crusher Primary Mill Secondary Mill Existing Mill Feed Bunkers Cu Float Reagents Reagents Collector Collector Conditioning Promoter Tank Promoter CuSO4 Lime, pH ~ 10 Cu Rougher Lime, pH ~ 9.8 Circuit Zn Float Zn Flotation Conditioning Frother Tank Thickener Zn Rougher Circuit Zn Rougher Tails Scavenger Circuit Frother To Zn Circuit Water Zn LG Zn HG Concentrate Concentrate Cu Rougher Concentrate Cu Regrind Collector Cleaner Frother Cu LG Rougher Na2S Lime Conc Regrind Cu Zn HG Cleaner Scavenger Circuit Circuit Reagents Collector Zn LG Frother Cu ReCleaner Frother Cleaner Circuit Lime Circuit Lime Na2S Final Tails Frother Zn LG Thickener Lime ReCleaner Circuit To Cu Circuit Zn Conc Cu Concentrate Thickener Thickener Cu Concentrate Filter Tailings Storage Zn Concentrate Filter Cu Concentrate Zn Concentrate Stockpile Stockpile Sampling Sampling From Mine to Groveput From Groveput to Port Elizabeth / Coega From Port to Overseas Smelters Port PAGE 22 Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 PROBLEM LOOMING: COPPER SUPPLY CHAIN Cecilia Jamasmie: Mining (Dot) Com April 10 2018 PAGE 23 LARGE COPPER MINES HAVE A VERY LONG LEAD TIME Not enough low cost production mines already in development Existing LOMs may be extended with substantially higher metal prices Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015 PAGE 24 ADD A MAJOR NEW COPPER DEMAND DRIVER Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015 PAGE 25 AND COPPER HUNGRY RENEWABLE ENERGY Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015 PAGE 26 ZINC DEMAND - CONSISTENT CONSUMPTION GROWTH 230,000tpa new zinc production required to supply projected demand growth

Current supply attrition not being replaced in time PAGE 27 ZINC CONCENTRATE SUPPLY - NEW MINES TAKE TIME Current development projects dominated by poor quality concentrate producers - unsustainable PAGE 28 ZINC METAL SUPPLY - NO STOCKS TO ABSORB SHOCKS Zinc metal stocks at record lows - strong fundamentals with price subdued by sentiment PAGE 29 For further information, contact: Orion Minerals Limited Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000 Australia ASX/JSE: ORN Phone: +61 (0)3 8080 7170 Email: info@orionminerals.com.au Website: www.orionminerals.com.au Attachments Original document

