ORION MINERALS LTD

(ORN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/01
0.026 AUD   -7.14%
07:20pORION MINERALS : Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation
PU
06:25pORION MINERALS : progresses Prieska Project post BFS optimisation work
PU
12/01ORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
Orion Minerals : Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation

12/02/2019 | 07:20pm EST

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 3 December 2019

Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) advises that Managing Director and CEO, Mr Errol Smart, will be presenting at Resources Rising Stars Summer Series on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 in Sydney and Thursday, 5 December 2019 in Brisbane.

The presentation to be made by Mr Smart is attached and is also available on the Company's website www.orionminerals.com.au.

For and on behalf of the Board

Denis Waddell

Chairman

Orion Minerals Ltd

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Rick Irving

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,830m I Options on issue: 211m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

ASX/JSE: ORN

DELIVERING THE

PRIESKA PROJECT

A strong foundation for near-term development and long-term growth

PAGE

Presentation: December 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 2 December 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of

Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:

  • are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
  • involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
  • may include, among other things, statements regarding

targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.

Orion is not aware of any new information or data that

materially

affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms

that

all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases

(as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have

not

materially

changed.

Orion

confirms that the form

and context in which the

Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

  • disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
  • do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
  • disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.

PAGE 2

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Primary listing on the ASX.

Secondary listing on Main Board of the Johannesburg

Stock Exchange.

Capital structure summary

Significant shareholders

%

Shares on issue 1

2,830M

Options on issue

211M

Market capitalisation (2.8cps (ASX)) 2

$79M

Convertible loan (2.6cps convert, 12% interest, Jan'20 term) 3

$4.1M

AASMF loan 4

$1.7M

Cash on hand 5

$0.6M

Tembo Capital

24.6

Wyllie Group

5.7

United Super

5.5

Independence Group NL

5.4

Tarney Holdings

3.9

Total

45.2

  1. Fully paid ordinary Orion shares (Shares) on issue as at 30 Nov'19. In Nov'19, Orion issued 309M Shares at 2.5cps by way of placement, to raise $7.7M (Placement). On 24 Oct'19, Orion announced a share purchase plan (SPP) offer to give shareholders the opportunity to participate in Orion's capital raising on substantially the same terms as the Placement. The SPP opened on 30 Oct'19 and is expected to close on 6 Dec'19. Refer to ASX releases 24 Oct'19, 30 Oct'19 and 22 Nov'19 for additional information.
  2. Closing price of ORN Shares on the ASX on 29 Nov'19. Closing price of ORN Shares on the JSE on 29 Nov'19 was ZAR0.25.
  3. Orion announced on 25 Jan'19 that it had entered into a $3.6M loan facility with Tembo Capital (excluding capitalised interest and fees) (Loan Facility). Underthe terms of the Loan Facility, Tembo may at its election, have the balance of the Loan Facility settled by the issue of Shares at a deemed issue price of 2.6cps (subject to receipt of shareholder approval). Refer to ASX release 25 Jan'19 and the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for additional information. Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19.
  4. Refer to the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for information related to the loan agreement (ZAR14.25M) thatRepli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd has entered into withAnglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF). Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19.
  5. Cash on hand at 30 Sep'19. Refer to (1) above in relation to the Placement and SPP fund raising initiatives.

PAGE 3

ORION MINERALS - COMPELLING INVESTMENT CASE

THE OREBODY

  • Globally significant VMS Resource: 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn
  • Mineral Reserve: 13.62Mt @ 1.06% Cu, 3.18% Zn

FOUNDATION PHASE (10 YR) BFS OUTCOMES

  • Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn
  • Strong operating margins and financials
  1. Pre-taxfree cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m)
    o Pre-tax NPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m
    o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%

PERMITTING

  • Environmental Authorisation awarded July 2019
  • Mining Right for initial 24 years (renewable) granted August 2019

THE FUTURE

  • Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline

Refer ASX releases 26 June 2019, 8 July 2019 and 3 September 2019

PAGE 4

PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT

  • World-classorebody -

recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit

  • Located in Northern Cape Province,

270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley

  • Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa
  • Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)
  • Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*
  • Extensive infrastructure in place

NW

Hutchings Shaft

SE

Current Flooded Water Level

30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn

  • Near-mineexploration and further expansion potential

* Source: Mine records

PAGE 5

PRIESKA: DEVELOPING A NEW MINE IN THE FOOTPRINT OF AN OLD ONE

Extensive infrastructure already in place:

  • Primary shafts and underground decline roadways
  • Sealed access roads to project site
  • 48km via bitumen road to existing rail siding
  • Four high-voltage regional lines linked to national electricity grid
  • 175MW operational solar power plants in area with additional 675MW approved and 300MW pending authorisation
  • 800km rail link to major bulk commodity and deep-water ports
  • Bulk water pipeline supplies to site
  • Good contractor accommodation facilities ~3km from site
  • Low environmental sensitivity - existing mine footprint

PAGE 6

PRIESKA: MINE OF THE FUTURE

Implementing a modern operating philosophy (4IR enabled) can contribute to achieving quantum changes in key output parameters that are traditionally slow to improve or have regressed in the local mining industry, including:

  • Safety and health improvements
  • Improved environmental conditions, reduced pollution and contamination
  • Improved energy efficiency and lower energy costs
  • Productivity improvements
  • Operating cost reductions

Benchmark

Implement

Be Fast

Always Make

Commercial

Globally

Enablers

Followers

Sense

PAGE 7

PRIESKA JUNE 2019 BFS HIGHLIGHTS

FOUNDATION PHASE

  • Demonstrates compelling investment case to establish financially robust mine with initial 10-year life
    o Pre-tax free cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m)
    1. Pre-taxNPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m
      o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%
  • Optimisation studies continue
  • Investigating by-product production

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

LOM EXTENSION PHASE

  • LOM extensions leveraging off Foundation Phase development and requiring limited or no additional capital works
  • Tonnage targeted
  1. Remainder of current Global Resource,
    9.13 Mt at 1.4% Cu and 3.6% Zn
  1. Evaluating existing pillar extraction (7-8 million tonnes) after voids are paste filled
  1. High grade strike extensions of resource requiring additional drilling, not yet in JORC resource

PAGE 8

FURTHER OPTIMISATIONS POISED TO ENHANCED VALUE

Engineering and detailed costing at BFS (15%) accuracy scheduled for completion Q1 2020

  • Metallurgical plant design o Include SAG milling
    o Removes secondary crushing, screening, & rock conveyors. o Capital (A$15m) & Opex savings anticipated
  • Dewatering to include water treatment o Allows alternative water uses
    o Allows accelerated dewatering - earlier production o Capex savings anticipated
  • Whittle "Mine-to-Market"
  1. Optimises development workstreams, scheduling and cashflow o Potential capital savings

Refer ASX release 31 October 2019

Project

NPV

PAGE 9

PROJECT FINANCING CONSIDERATIONS

Majority Senior Secured Project Debt Finance

  • Proposals received from seven institutions
    • includes two specialist development finance institutions
  • Discussions progressing
  • To be finalised post optimisation - revised project cashflow

Subordinated debt and structured financial facilities

* Lease finance

* Supplier finance

* Offtake related finance

Equity contribution

* Interest from potential strategic partners & off-takers * Orion 78% : BEE partners 22%

Refer ASX release 3 December 2019

PAGE 10

PROJECT SIGNIFICANT TO SOUTH AFRICA

STRONG GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

South African State President Cyril Ramaphosa

congratulates Orion Minerals Ltd CEO Errol Smart on progress at Prieska

State President's Investment Conference - 6 November 2019

PAGE 11

KEY SOCIAL IMPACTS OF THE PROPOSED PRIESKA MINE

EMPLOYMENT CREATION

  • Estimated that 846 people (operational Phase) will be employed
  • Empirical multiplier effect potentially creates 2,500 associated jobs

INCREASE IN GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT

  • District GDP increase expected of 20.3% at optimal mining
  • Combined multipliers may increase local economy by 30%
  • Local sourcing of select goods and services

CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR BENEFICIAL MULTIPLIERS

  • Mine support services will develop locally
  • Increase in residents promoting infrastructure upgrades
  • Stimulation of related synergic industries

LOCAL AND BEE ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT

• Will create opportunities for local entrepreneurs

PAGE 12

BEE: PIVOTAL TRANSACTION COMPLETED

BEE

Orion

New BEE

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

10.7%

100%

Prieska

Prieska

Prieska

Northern projects

Employees

Community

Trust

Trust

Resources

Orion Exploration 1 (PR application pending)

70%

Masiqhame: Kantienpan (PR)

5%

5%

20%

Namaqua (MR granted, not yet

executed) /Disawell (Two PRs)

Orion Exploration 4 (PR application pending)

Rich Rewards: Marydale (PR)

70%

Note: Mining areas with PR applications pending are identified with spotted shading

Prieska projects

Vardocube (PR, MR pending)

Repli: (MR granted)

Bartotrax (PR)

Orion Exploration 5

(PR application pending)

Safika

Black Star

Kolobe Nala

Resources

Minerals

Investment

44.72%

17.31%

37.97%

Prieska

Resources

Refer ASX release 2 August 2019

PAGE 13

A DOMINANT LAND-HOLDING IN

MINERAL BELT IDENTICAL TO FRASER-ALBANY (AUSTRALIA)

  • We have the worlds largest, single lens VMS Cu-Zn deposit o BFS completed June 2019
    o Optimisation studies well advanced
  • Located in an underexplored mineral belt
  • 22 additional known VMS Cu-Zn occurrences on our mineral rights
  • Several intrusive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits located on our mineral rights - limited modern exploration
  1. Large tonnage - low grade JORC resource
  1. Potential for discovery of high-grade massive sulphide Ni-Cu deposits

PAGE 14

FRASER RANGE AUSTRALIA: IGO JV - ORN FREE CARRIED*

"We have a conviction the (Nova) system is much larger than we believed, and the increased probability of additional discoveries means we are motivated to significantly increase our spending in 2020." - IGO Managing Director Peter Bradford, quoted on Miningnews.net, 31 July 2019

  • Drilling will also test combined Ni-Cu Intrusive and Cu-Zn VMS targets identified at the Pike, Pike-Eye and Hook Prospects
  • Drilling forms part of a larger exploration program across the northern part of the Fraser Range and it is expected that, following completion of drilling at the North West Passage, drilling will move to the highly prospective Pike Trend (IGO 70% : Orion 30%) during the latter part of 2019

IGO: ORN JV

Legend Mining

Source: IGO

PAGE 15

* Refer ASX release 10 March 2017

APPENDICES

PAGE 16

BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY DASHBOARD

Price and FX Assumptions

Unit

Value

Financial Performance

Unit

Value

Metal price - Cu

USD/t

6,834

NPV pre-tax(post-tax) @ 8.0% discount rate

AUD M

574

(408)

Metal price - Zn

USD/t

2,756

IRR pre-tax(post-tax)

%

38%

(33%)

Exchange rate

ZAR:USD

14.5 :1

Payback from first production

years

2.9

Exchange rate

ZAR:AUD

10 : 1

Undiscounted free cash flow pre-tax(post-tax)

AUD M

1,127 (819)

Exchange rate

AUD:USD

1.45 : 1

Peak funding

AUD M

378

Production Metrics

Unit

Value

Project Cost Metrics

Unit

Value

Life of Mine

Years

9.7

Average cash operating unit cost (C1)

AUD/t

80

Treatment plant capacity

Mtpa

2.4

All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t

AUD/t

94

ROM Plant Feed - tonnage

kt

20,827

All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu_Eq t sold

AUD/t Cu

5,470

ROM Plant Feed - grade - Cu

%

1.1%

All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn_Eq t sold

AUD/t Zn

1,582

ROM Plant Feed - grade - Zn

%

3.4%

Price received (net of NSR) - Cu

AUD/t Cu

9,785

Concentrate tonnage - Cu

kt

790

Price received (net of NSR) - Zn

AUD/t Zn

2,830

Concentrate tonnage - Zn

kt

1,180

All-in-sustaining margin

%

44%

Concentrate grade - Cu

%

23.8% (25.6%)

Operating breakeven grade (Cu_Eq)

%

1.2%

U/G (O-Pit)

Concentrate grade - Zn U/G

%

49.9% (35.5%)

(O-Pit)

NSR as % of metal price - Cu U/G (O-Pit)

%

98.7% (91.2%)

NSR as % of metal price - Zn U/G (O-Pit)

%

71.3% (53.7%)

Project Cash Flows

Unit

Value

Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu

tonnes

189,000

LoM net revenue

AUD M

3,284

Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn

tonnes

580,000

LoM operating costs (+ Royalty and Tax)

AUD M

1,673

Total Sales as Cu equivalent

tonnes

357,000

Project Start-up Capital Expenditure

AUD M

402

Total Sales as Zn equivalent

tonnes

1,230,000

Sustaining Capital Expenditure

AUD M

83

There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target or financial forecast information will be realised.

Table: Key BFS Results for the Foundation Phase of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project. Note that the Study estimation accuracy level is ±15%.

PAGE 17

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

CONSTRUCTION MILESTONES

Milestone Description

Month

1

10

20

30

33

E V A P O R A T I O N D A M & T S F

EIA Amendment Process

Construct, Line & Commission Evaporation Dams

Construct and Commission TSF

S H A F T D E W A T E R I N G & C O N S T R U C T I O N

Surface & Shaft Preparation, Pump Installation 294 Level

De-water & Slurry Pumping to 1,025 Level

957 Level Mining Construction Works

Permanent Headgear Completion & Winder Commissioning

M I N I N G P R O C U R E M E N T A C T I V I T I E S

UG Development & Production Upper NW Section

UG Development & Production 957 Level NW

UG Development & Production 957 Level SE

P R O C E S S & P A S T E F I L L P L A N T

Process Plant and Paste Plant Construction & Commissioning

I N F R A S T R U C T U R E, E A R T H W O R K S, C I V I L

Build 572 Man Construction Camp

I N F R A S T R U C T U R E, C I V I L & E A R T H W O R K S

Earthworks

Infrastructure & Civil Construction; Structural & Platework

Installation; Electrical & Instrumentation

Bulk Water Supply Works

Install and Commission Main Consumer Sub-Station;

Temporary Eskom Power

PAGE

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

MINING PRODUCTION PROFILE

  • Underground mining for majority of the Foundation Phase
  • Small open pit mined on retreat
  • Underground mining to commence on completion of:
    1. mine dewatering o shaft refurbishment
  • Underground establishment program of 23 months before first ore mined
  • Underground mining will build up over 14 months to steady- state run-of-mine production rate of 200ktpm or 2.4Mtpa

MILLED ORE SOURCES

Net Real Cash Flow (AUD'm)

900

700

500

300

100

-100

-300

-500

Year

1

Year

2

Year

3

Year

4

Year

5

Year

6

Year

7

Year

8

Year

9

Year

Net Cash Flow After Tax

900

700

500

300

100 -100-300-500

10

11

12

Year

Year

Cumulative Cash Flow (AUD'm)

MILLED ORE JORC CATEGORIES

PAGE 19

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

MINERAL RESOURCE

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

The Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves

PAGE 20

MINERAL RESERVE

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

PAGE 21

MINE FACE TO MARKET

NaCN & ZnSO4

or SMBS

Stockpile

Classifying

Cyclone

Double Deck

Secondary

Screen

Sizing Screen

ROM

Lime

Underground

Primary

Crusher

Primary Mill

Secondary Mill

Existing Mill Feed Bunkers

Cu Float

Reagents

Reagents

Collector

Collector

Conditioning

Promoter

Tank

Promoter

CuSO4

Lime, pH ~ 10

Cu Rougher

Lime, pH ~ 9.8

Circuit

Zn Float

Zn Flotation

Conditioning

Frother

Tank

Thickener

Zn Rougher Circuit

Zn Rougher Tails

Scavenger Circuit

Frother

To Zn Circuit Water

Zn LG

Zn HG Concentrate

Concentrate

Cu Rougher

Concentrate

Cu

Regrind

Collector

Cleaner

Frother

Cu LG Rougher

Na2S

Lime

Conc Regrind

Cu

Zn HG Cleaner

Scavenger

Circuit

Circuit

Reagents

Collector

Zn LG

Frother

Cu ReCleaner

Frother

Cleaner

Circuit

Lime

Circuit

Lime

Na2S

Final Tails

Frother

Zn LG

Thickener

Lime

ReCleaner

Circuit

To Cu Circuit

Zn Conc

Cu Concentrate

Thickener

Thickener

Cu Concentrate Filter

Tailings Storage

Zn Concentrate Filter

Cu Concentrate

Zn Concentrate

Stockpile

Stockpile

Sampling

Sampling

From Mine to Groveput

From Groveput to Port Elizabeth / Coega

From Port to Overseas Smelters

Port

PAGE 22

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019

PROBLEM LOOMING: COPPER SUPPLY CHAIN

Cecilia Jamasmie: Mining (Dot) Com April 10 2018

PAGE 23

LARGE COPPER MINES HAVE A VERY LONG LEAD TIME

Not enough low cost production mines already in development

Existing LOMs may be extended with substantially higher metal prices

Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015

PAGE 24

ADD A MAJOR NEW COPPER DEMAND DRIVER

Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015

PAGE 25

AND COPPER HUNGRY RENEWABLE ENERGY

Mining(dot)Com: Visual Capitalist; 23 June 2015

PAGE 26

ZINC DEMAND - CONSISTENT CONSUMPTION GROWTH

  • 230,000tpa new zinc production required to supply projected demand growth
  • Current supply attrition not being replaced in time

PAGE 27

ZINC CONCENTRATE SUPPLY - NEW MINES TAKE TIME

Current development projects

dominated by poor quality concentrate

producers - unsustainable

PAGE 28

ZINC METAL SUPPLY - NO STOCKS TO ABSORB SHOCKS

Zinc metal stocks at record lows - strong fundamentals with price subdued by sentiment

PAGE 29

For further information, contact:

Orion Minerals Limited

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

Australia

ASX/JSE: ORN

Phone: +61 (0)3 8080 7170

Email: info@orionminerals.com.au

Website: www.orionminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 00:19:04 UTC
