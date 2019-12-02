Orion Minerals : Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation
0
12/02/2019 | 07:20pm EST
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 3 December 2019
Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Presentation
Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) advises that Managing Director and CEO, Mr Errol Smart, will be presenting at Resources Rising Stars Summer Series on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 in Sydney and Thursday, 5 December 2019 in Brisbane.
DELIVERING THE
PRIESKA PROJECT
A strong foundation for near-term development and long-term growth
Presentation: December 2019
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 2 December 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.
The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.
Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of
Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
may include, among other things, statements regarding
targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.
Orion is not aware of any new information or data that
materially
affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms
that
all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases
(as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have
not
materially
changed.
Orion
confirms that the form
and context in which the
Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:
disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).
Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
• Primary listing on the ASX.
• Secondary listing on Main Board of the Johannesburg
Fully paid ordinary Orion shares (Shares) on issue as at 30 Nov'19. In Nov'19, Orion issued 309M Shares at 2.5cps by way of placement, to raise $7.7M (Placement). On 24 Oct'19, Orion announced a share purchase plan (SPP) offer to give shareholders the opportunity to participate in Orion's capital raising on substantially the same terms as the Placement. The SPP opened on 30 Oct'19 and is expected to close on 6 Dec'19. Refer to ASX releases 24 Oct'19, 30 Oct'19 and 22 Nov'19 for additional information.
Closing price of ORN Shares on the ASX on 29 Nov'19. Closing price of ORN Shares on the JSE on 29 Nov'19 was ZAR0.25.
Orion announced on 25 Jan'19 that it had entered into a $3.6M loan facility with Tembo Capital (excluding capitalised interest and fees) (Loan Facility). Under the terms of the Loan Facility, Tembo may at its election, have the balance of the Loan Facility settled by the issue of Shares at a deemed issue price of 2.6cps (subject to receipt of shareholder approval). Refer to ASX release 25 Jan'19 and the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for additional information. Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19.
Refer to the Company's Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 Jun'19 for information related to the loan agreement (ZAR14.25M) that Repli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd has entered into with Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF). Balance shown as at 30 Sep'19.
Cash on hand at 30 Sep'19. Refer to (1) above in relation to the Placement and SPP fund raising initiatives.
Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn
Strong operating margins and financials
Pre-taxfree cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m) o Pre-tax NPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%
PERMITTING
Environmental Authorisation awarded July 2019
Mining Right for initial 24 years (renewable) granted August 2019
THE FUTURE
Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline
Refer ASX releases 26 June 2019, 8 July 2019 and 3 September 2019
PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT
World-classorebody -
recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit
Located in Northern Cape Province,
270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley
Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa
Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)
Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*
Extensive infrastructure in place
NW
Hutchings Shaft
SE
Current Flooded Water Level
30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn
Near-mineexploration and further expansion potential
* Source: Mine records
PRIESKA: DEVELOPING A NEW MINE IN THE FOOTPRINT OF AN OLD ONE
Extensive infrastructure already in place:
Primary shafts and underground decline roadways
Sealed access roads to project site
48km via bitumen road to existing rail siding
Four high-voltage regional lines linked to national electricity grid
175MW operational solar power plants in area with additional 675MW approved and 300MW pending authorisation
800km rail link to major bulk commodity and deep-water ports
Bulk water pipeline supplies to site
Good contractor accommodation facilities ~3km from site
Implementing a modern operating philosophy (4IR enabled) can contribute to achieving quantum changes in key output parameters that are traditionally slow to improve or have regressed in the local mining industry, including:
Safety and health improvements
Improved environmental conditions, reduced pollution and contamination
Improved energy efficiency and lower energy costs
Productivity improvements
Operating cost reductions
Benchmark
Implement
Be Fast
Always Make
Commercial
Globally
Enablers
Followers
Sense
PRIESKA JUNE 2019 BFS HIGHLIGHTS
FOUNDATION PHASE
Demonstrates compelling investment case to establish financially robust mine with initial 10-year life o Pre-tax free cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m)
Pre-taxNPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%
Optimisation studies continue
Investigating by-product production
Refer ASX release 26 June 2019
LOM EXTENSION PHASE
LOM extensions leveraging off Foundation Phase development and requiring limited or no additional capital works
Tonnage targeted
Remainder of current Global Resource,
9.13 Mt at 1.4% Cu and 3.6% Zn
Evaluating existing pillar extraction (7-8 million tonnes) after voids are paste filled
High grade strike extensions of resource requiring additional drilling, not yet in JORC resource
PAGE 8
FURTHER OPTIMISATIONS POISED TO ENHANCED VALUE
Engineering and detailed costing at BFS (15%) accuracy scheduled for completion Q1 2020
Metallurgical plant designoInclude SAG milling o Removes secondary crushing, screening, & rock conveyors. o Capital (A$15m) & Opex savings anticipated
Dewatering to include water treatmentoAllows alternative water uses o Allows accelerated dewatering - earlier production o Capex savings anticipated
Whittle "Mine-to-Market"
Optimises development workstreams, scheduling and cashflowo Potential capital savings
Refer ASX release 31 October 2019
Project
NPV
PROJECT FINANCING CONSIDERATIONS
Majority Senior Secured Project Debt Finance
Proposals received from seven institutions
includes two specialist development finance institutions
Discussions progressing
To be finalised post optimisation - revised project cashflow
Subordinated debt and structured financial facilities
congratulates Orion Minerals Ltd CEO Errol Smart on progress at Prieska
State President's Investment Conference - 6 November 2019
KEY SOCIAL IMPACTS OF THE PROPOSED PRIESKA MINE
EMPLOYMENT CREATION
Estimated that 846 people (operational Phase) will be employed
Empirical multiplier effect potentially creates 2,500 associated jobs
INCREASE IN GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT
District GDP increase expected of 20.3% at optimal mining
Combined multipliers may increase local economy by 30%
Local sourcing of select goods and services
CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR BENEFICIAL MULTIPLIERS
Mine support services will develop locally
Increase in residents promoting infrastructure upgrades
Stimulation of related synergic industries
LOCAL AND BEE ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT
• Will create opportunities for local entrepreneurs
BEE: PIVOTAL TRANSACTION COMPLETED
BEE
Orion
New BEE
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs
10.7%
100%
Prieska
Prieska
Prieska
Northern projects
Employees
Community
Trust
Trust
Resources
Orion Exploration 1 (PR application pending)
70%
Masiqhame: Kantienpan (PR)
5%
5%
20%
Namaqua (MR granted, not yet
executed) /Disawell (Two PRs)
Orion Exploration 4 (PR application pending)
Rich Rewards: Marydale (PR)
70%
Note: Mining areas with PR applications pending are identified with spotted shading
Prieska projects
Vardocube (PR, MR pending)
Repli: (MR granted)
Bartotrax (PR)
Orion Exploration 5
(PR application pending)
Safika
Black Star
Kolobe Nala
Resources
Minerals
Investment
44.72%
17.31%
37.97%
Prieska
Resources
Refer ASX release 2 August 2019
A DOMINANT LAND-HOLDING IN
MINERAL BELT IDENTICAL TO FRASER-ALBANY (AUSTRALIA)
We have the worlds largest, single lens VMS Cu-Zn deposit o BFS completed June 2019 o Optimisation studies well advanced
Located in an underexplored mineral belt
22 additional known VMS Cu-Zn occurrences on our mineral rights
Several intrusive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits located on our mineral rights - limited modern exploration
Large tonnage - low grade JORC resource
Potential for discovery of high-grade massive sulphide Ni-Cu deposits
FRASER RANGE AUSTRALIA: IGO JV - ORN FREE CARRIED*
"We have a conviction the (Nova) system is much larger than we believed, and the increased probability of additional discoveries means we are motivated to significantly increase our spending in 2020." - IGO Managing Director Peter Bradford, quoted on Miningnews.net, 31 July 2019
Drilling will also test combined Ni-Cu Intrusive and Cu-Zn VMS targets identified at the Pike, Pike-Eye and Hook Prospects
Drilling forms part of a larger exploration program across the northern part of the Fraser Range and it is expected that, following completion of drilling at the North West Passage, drilling will move to the highly prospective Pike Trend (IGO 70% : Orion 30%) during the latter part of 2019
IGO: ORN JV
Legend Mining
Source: IGO
PAGE 15
APPENDICES
BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY DASHBOARD
Price and FX Assumptions
Unit
Value
Financial Performance
Unit
Value
Metal price - Cu
USD/t
6,834
NPV pre-tax(post-tax) @ 8.0% discount rate
AUD M
574
(408)
Metal price - Zn
USD/t
2,756
IRR pre-tax(post-tax)
%
38%
(33%)
Exchange rate
ZAR:USD
14.5 :1
Payback from first production
years
2.9
Exchange rate
ZAR:AUD
10 : 1
Undiscounted free cash flow pre-tax(post-tax)
AUD M
1,127 (819)
Exchange rate
AUD:USD
1.45 : 1
Peak funding
AUD M
378
Production Metrics
Unit
Value
Project Cost Metrics
Unit
Value
Life of Mine
Years
9.7
Average cash operating unit cost (C1)
AUD/t
80
Treatment plant capacity
Mtpa
2.4
All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t
AUD/t
94
ROM Plant Feed - tonnage
kt
20,827
All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu_Eq t sold
AUD/t Cu
5,470
ROM Plant Feed - grade - Cu
%
1.1%
All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn_Eq t sold
AUD/t Zn
1,582
ROM Plant Feed - grade - Zn
%
3.4%
Price received (net of NSR) - Cu
AUD/t Cu
9,785
Concentrate tonnage - Cu
kt
790
Price received (net of NSR) - Zn
AUD/t Zn
2,830
Concentrate tonnage - Zn
kt
1,180
All-in-sustaining margin
%
44%
Concentrate grade - Cu
%
23.8% (25.6%)
Operating breakeven grade (Cu_Eq)
%
1.2%
U/G (O-Pit)
Concentrate grade - Zn U/G
%
49.9% (35.5%)
(O-Pit)
NSR as % of metal price - Cu U/G (O-Pit)
%
98.7% (91.2%)
NSR as % of metal price - Zn U/G (O-Pit)
%
71.3% (53.7%)
Project Cash Flows
Unit
Value
Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu
tonnes
189,000
LoM net revenue
AUD M
3,284
Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn
tonnes
580,000
LoM operating costs (+ Royalty and Tax)
AUD M
1,673
Total Sales as Cu equivalent
tonnes
357,000
Project Start-up Capital Expenditure
AUD M
402
Total Sales as Zn equivalent
tonnes
1,230,000
Sustaining Capital Expenditure
AUD M
83
There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target or financial forecast information will be realised.
Table: Key BFS Results for the Foundation Phase of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project. Note that the Study estimation accuracy level is ±15%.
Refer ASX release 26 June 2019
CONSTRUCTION MILESTONES
Milestone Description
Month
1
10
20
30
33
E V A P O R A T I O N D A M & T S F
EIA Amendment Process
Construct, Line & Commission Evaporation Dams
Construct and Commission TSF
S H A F T D E W A T E R I N G & C O N S T R U C T I O N
