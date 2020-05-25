Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Orion Oyj    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2020: Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senior Vice President for Research and Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 09:20am EDT

ORION CORPORATION      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   25 MAY 2020 AT  4.20 p.m. EEST              

﻿Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2020: Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senior Vice President for Research and Development﻿

Professor Outi Vaarala, M.D., Ph.D. has been appointed Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020. Vaarala has held the position of Vice President, Oncology Research in Orion’s Research and Development as of 10 June 2019. Prior to Orion, Vaarala led drug discovery and development from target identification to clinical Phase 2 studies in Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity therapy area, first at AstraZeneca, Sweden, and later at Medimmune/AstraZeneca, USA.

Outi Vaarala is a medical doctor (University of Helsinki) and has a PhD in immunology. Outi Vaarala was appointed as a Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, in 2000, and as a Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, in 2015.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, says:

”Orion’s Research and Development is in an interesting phase. Our operations have been developed into a recognized world-class organization that has also achieved remarkable results. Outi Vaarala has excellent background and experience from various leadership positions in Research and Development in the international pharmaceutical industry as well as a long experience of immunology and remarkable career in the academy. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals. I warmly welcome Outi as a member of Orion’s Executive Management Board.”   

Outi Vaarala says:

”During the past year when leading Oncology Research team at Orion, I have recognised the fabulous opportunities in Orion based on the knowledge and expertise across the organisation. This makes me excited about this new challenge ahead me. Co-operation and international networking is a key to success because nobody can develop drugs alone. Finland and Orion have a lot to offer for the proprietary drug discovery, and at the same time international networking is a crucial part of the operations of Orion’s Research and Development. In my new position, I want to emphasise this.”

The CV of Outi Vaarala and a photo of her are attached.

                                                                                                                                 

Orion Corporation


Timo Lappalainen                                Olli Huotari
President and CEO                              Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions


Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, phone +358 50 966 3692

Contact person for media:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications, phone +358 50 966 4646, terhi.ormio@orion.fi


APPENDIX:

The CV of Outi Vaarala

Outi Vaarala

MD,  University of Helsinki, 1990
PhD in immunology, University of Helsinki, 1991
Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, 2000
Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, 2015

Born 1962

Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Orion Corporation as of 1 June 2020

Career

2019- Vice President of Oncology Research, Orion Corporation
2018-2019  Senior Director Research, Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity,  Medimmune/AstraZeneca, The United States
2017-2018 Vice President, Head of Lung Immunity, AstraZeneca, Sweden 
2014-2017Vice President, Head of Translational Science, AstraZeneca, Sweden
2014Director of the Department of Vaccinations and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and  Welfare (THL)
2005-2014   Research Professor, Head of the Immune Response Unit, Department of Vaccines and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)

Positions of trust
2005-2014        Permanent expert at the European Medicines Agency (EMA)             

Publications
More than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals (as in Science Translational Medicine, Cell Host Microbes, JAMA, New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, and Journal of Immunology).


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment

Primary Logo

Outi Vaarala photo

Professor Outi Vaarala, Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORION OYJ
09:20aCHANGE IN ORION GROUP EXECUTIVE MANA : Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senio..
GL
05/21ORION OYJ : Corporation - Sales of darolutamide started in the EU and Japan a to..
AQ
05/20Sales of darolutamide started in the EU and Japan – Orion receives tota..
GL
05/14NEW ARAMIS PHASE III DATA TO BE PRES : Nubeqa® (darolutamide) significantly impr..
GL
05/07ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Jari Karlson
AQ
05/07ORION OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06ORION CORPORATION : Organising meeting of the Board of Directors
GL
05/06ORION CORPORATION : Decisions by the AGM on 6 May 2020
GL
04/30ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Virve Laitinen
AQ
04/29ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Satu Ahomäki
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 065 M
EBIT 2020 258 M
Net income 2020 204 M
Finance 2020 86,8 M
Yield 2020 3,29%
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2021 5,83x
Capitalization 6 302 M
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,08 €
Last Close Price 44,82 €
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Satu Maarit Ahomäki Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations
Jari Ilmari Karlson Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Animal Health
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION OYJ8.60%6 865
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%380 356
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.48%303 907
PFIZER, INC.-4.29%208 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.03%192 766
NOVARTIS AG-10.58%186 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group