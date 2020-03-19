Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Orion Oyj    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion cancels its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:20am EDT

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2020 at 12.20 EET             
         

Orion cancels its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Due to the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcements by the Finnish Government, Orion’s Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for Wednesday 25 March 2020.  

Orion takes the coronavirus situation seriously and does not want to jeopardise the health of employees, shareholders and other stakeholders that are attending the Annual General Meeting. The Finnish Government announced on 16 March 2020 that due to the coronavirus situation public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Due to these reasons, the Board of Directors of Orion has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for 25 March 2020.

Orion’s Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.



Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                                                                                                   


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 50 966 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORION OYJ
06:20aOrion cancels its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and postp..
GL
03/09ORION OYJ : Nanoform and Orion collaborate on next-generation drug development
AQ
03/06ORION OYJ : Corporation - Change in 's Executive Team as of April 1, 2020
AQ
03/05ORION CORPORATION : Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 Apr..
GL
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Liisa Hurme
AQ
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Jari Karlson
AQ
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Timo Lappalainen
AQ
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Markku Huhta-Koivisto
AQ
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Christer Nordstedt
AQ
03/03ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Olli Huotari
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 049 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 183 M
Finance 2020 90,8 M
Yield 2020 4,66%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,10x
EV / Sales2021 4,08x
Capitalization 4 392 M
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,43  €
Last Close Price 31,39  €
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Satu Maarit Ahomäki Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations
Jari Ilmari Karlson Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Animal Health
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION OYJ-21.23%4 759
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.36%355 802
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.71%253 549
MERCK & CO., INC-21.24%181 673
PFIZER, INC.-17.92%179 522
NOVARTIS-19.54%167 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group