ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
The cancellation of Orion Corporation shares entered in the Trade Register

06/25/2020 | 01:30am EDT

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JUNE 2020 at 8.30 EEST             
         

The cancellation of 63,650 Orion Corporation A shares and 59,900 B shares has today on 25 June 2020 been entered in the Trade Register. The cancellation reduces the number of Orion A and B shares with the corresponding amounts but has no effect on the share capital. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on the share cancellation on 15 June 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation after the share cancellation is 141 134 278, of which 35,443,475 are A shares and 105,690,803 are B shares. The total number of votes of the company's shares is 814,560,303 and Orion holds 671,082 B shares as treasury shares.


ORION CORPORATION

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		  Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 010 426 2721 


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 068 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net income 2020 206 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2020 82,5 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 6 113 M 6 887 M 6 872 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 324
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 43,49 €
Spread / Highest target -8,02%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Satu Maarit Ahomäki Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations
Jari Ilmari Karlson Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Animal Health
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION OYJ5.38%6 887
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.15%376 378
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.60%307 604
NOVARTIS AG-6.04%201 598
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.58%194 659
PFIZER, INC.-17.84%182 032
