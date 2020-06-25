ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JUNE 2020 at 8.30 EEST



The cancellation of Orion Corporation shares entered in the Trade Register

The cancellation of 63,650 Orion Corporation A shares and 59,900 B shares has today on 25 June 2020 been entered in the Trade Register. The cancellation reduces the number of Orion A and B shares with the corresponding amounts but has no effect on the share capital. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on the share cancellation on 15 June 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation after the share cancellation is 141 134 278, of which 35,443,475 are A shares and 105,690,803 are B shares. The total number of votes of the company's shares is 814,560,303 and Orion holds 671,082 B shares as treasury shares.





