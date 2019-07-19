Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Orior AG    ORON   CH0111677362

ORIOR AG

(ORON)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/19 08:03:34 am
81.1 CHF   +0.12%
07:50aBIOTTA SMOO'TEAS : new also in the refrigerated shelf
PU
07/15SUSTAINABLE AND ATTRACTIVE : the new Ticinella BBQ packaging
PU
06/21ORIOR : Statement by ORIOR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biotta Smoo'TEAs: new also in the refrigerated shelf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:50am EDT

This is possible thanks to the Biotta Smoo'TEAs, a refreshing mix of Swiss herbal tea and fine fruit and vegetable juice.

In the morning it has to be fast, there is often no time for breakfast. Nevertheless, you probably would like to eat healthily and treat yourself to a fruit or vegetable smoothie. For those who prefer a lighter version, the Biotta Smoo'TEAs are just right. The combination of exquisite tea and fruit and vegetable juice convinces with a lower calorie and fructose content and a refreshing light pleasure experience. Just a few years ago, the Swiss organic pioneer Biotta launched the Smoo'TEAs in the glass bottle for home consumption. The Biotta Smoo'TEAs are now also available in the refrigerated shelf and on the go in the handy PET bottle. The three new flavours combine fruity mango, orange and raspberry with the best Swiss Verveine and mint tea. Available now from Manor.

By the way: under the brand 'Karma Frui'Tea', the three newcomers are also available from Coop.

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIOR AG
07:50aBIOTTA SMOO'TEAS : new also in the refrigerated shelf
PU
07/15SUSTAINABLE AND ATTRACTIVE : the new Ticinella BBQ packaging
PU
06/21ORIOR : Statement by ORIOR
PU
05/20ORIOR : Rapelli delicacies from the counter
PU
05/02ORIOR : Redesign of Anna's Best fresh pasta
PU
04/15ORIOR AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/11ORIOR : Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
PU
04/11ORIOR AG | Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
TE
04/01ORIOR : Natural care with the new Biotta Vital line
PU
03/27Change in ORIOR AG's Executive Committee
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 605 M
EBIT 2019 37,1 M
Net income 2019 30,4 M
Debt 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart ORIOR AG
Duration : Period :
Orior AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 83,40  CHF
Last Close Price 81,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Bernhard Pfulg CFO & Chief Operating Officer-Convenience
Sven Maushake Group Chief Information Officer
Christoph Niklaus Clavadetscher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOR AG1.63%534
NESTLÉ29.95%303 517
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.97%79 555
DANONE23.13%55 076
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.86%37 879
GENERAL MILLS36.24%32 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About