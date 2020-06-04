ORIOR AG | Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Log in
06/04/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

ORIOR AG
MEDIA RELEASE

Zurich, 4 June 2020

Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

ORIOR AG held its 10th Annual General Meeting as a listed company in Zurich today, without the physical presence of its shareholders in accordance with Art. 6b of the COVID-19 Ordinance 2.

A total of 3,916,248 voting rights were represented, which corresponds to 60.09 % of the share capital consisting of 6,517,499 issued shares. Representation through the independent proxy designated by the company was the only means of participation for voting shareholders.

All of the Board of Directors' proposals were passed by the Annual General Meeting. The annual report, the annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for 2019 were approved. The dividend proposal was also approved and the members of the Board of Directors as well as its Chairman were re-elected. At the subsequent constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors appointed Markus R. Neuhaus Vice Chairman; Monika Walser was appointed Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Ernst & Young AG, Basel, was confirmed as auditor for the 2020 financial year and attorney-at-law René Schwarzenbach, Proxy Voting Services GmbH, was re-elected to serve as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting in 2021. Moreover, all proposals regarding compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee as well as the renewal of the authorized capital with simultaneous reduction were approved.

Contact

Milena Mathiuet, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone: +41 44 308 65 13, e-mail: investors@orior.ch

Investor Calendar

19 August 2020: publication half year results and half year report 2020

26 April 2021: Annual General Meeting ORIOR AG

ORIOR - Excellence in Food

ORIOR is an internationally active Swiss food and beverage group that combines craftsmanship with a pioneering spirit and thrives on entrepreneurship and strong values. The delightful world of ORIOR consists of well-established companies and brands with leadership positions in growing niche markets in Switzerland and abroad.

ORIOR's goal is to steadily create value for all stakeholders. Market intimacy, strong partnerships, and a lean, agile group structure and the intradisciplinary ORIOR Champion Model provide the framework from which ORIOR is shaping and driving the market landscape with innovative products, concepts and services. Motivated employees who take pride in their work and who assume responsibility for themselves and for what they do are the key for creating the extraordinary.

We are striving for uniqueness and offer best quality in order to surprise our consumers time and again with enjoyable food moments. Our ambition is nothing less than Excellence in Food.

In the 2019 financial year ORIOR Group achieved sales of CHF 596.4 million with approximately 2300 employees. ORIOR is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ORON, ISIN CH0111677362, LEI 5067 0020 I84Z A17K 9522). Further information is available at www.orior.ch.




