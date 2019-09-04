Log in
ORIOR raises its interest in Casualfood

09/04/2019 | 12:05am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Zurich, 4 September 2019

ORIOR raises its interest in Casualfood

ORIOR, the internationally active Swiss food & beverage group, has increased its interest in Casualfood to 70 %, which further strengthens its broader strategic footprint by adding a new centre of competence specialised in small scale food islands in the fast-growing food service to-go market.

In the fall of 2018, ORIOR announced the multi-stage acquisition of Casualfood, beginning with an initial 35 % interest in the company. Having purchased an additional 35 % interest, ORIOR now owns a majority stake and Casualfood has been integrated into the ORIOR International segment as an independent centre of competence. Casualfood will therefore be fully consolidated as of September 2019. The purchase of this additional interest has been financed with internal funds and through existing lines of credit. ORIOR intends to acquire all remaining Casualfood shares in stages by 2022.

Casualfood's two founders and co-CEOs, Stefan Weber and Michael Weigel, are pleased that their successful company is becoming part of the ORIOR family and Weber will take a seat on the Group's Extended Executive Committee. Daniel Lutz, CEO of ORIOR Group, is also pleased: "Casualfood is a great company. The fine sense for brand worlds and trends is remarkable. Their success is also based on an unconventional, agile and creative way how this team creates new brand worlds with concise stories and their proximity to consumers with a strong focus on small scale food islands."

Further information about Casualfood (links)

Details on Casualfood's business model and core competencies can be found in the media release and presentation dated 4 September 2018. Please visit www.casualfood.de for further information on Casualfood's brand concepts and history.

Contact

Milena Mathiuet, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Telephone +41 44 308 65 13, e-mail: investors@orior.ch

Investor Calendar

26 February 2020: Publication of full year results and annual report 2019

31 March 2020: 10th Annual General Meeting

19 August 2020: publication half-year results and half-year report 2020

ORIOR - Excellence in Food

ORIOR is an internationally active Swiss food and beverage group that combines craftsmanship with a pioneering spirit and thrives on entrepreneurship and strong values. The delightful world of ORIOR consists of well-established companies and brands with leadership positions in growing niche markets in Switzerland and abroad.

ORIOR's goal is to steadily create value for all stakeholders. Market intimacy, strong partnerships, and a lean, agile group structure and the intradisciplinary ORIOR Champion Model provide the framework from which ORIOR is shaping and driving the market landscape with innovative products, concepts and services. Motivated employees who take pride in their work and who assume responsibility for themselves and for what they do are the key for creating the extraordinary.

We are striving for uniqueness and offer best quality in order to surprise our consumers time and again with enjoyable food moments. Our ambition is nothing less than Excellence in Food.

In the 2018 financial year ORIOR Group achieved sales of CHF 576.7 million with approximately 1630 employees. ORIOR is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ORON, ISIN CH0111677362, LEI 5067 0020 I84Z A17K 9522). Further information is available at www.orior.ch.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
