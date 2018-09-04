Log in
09/03 05:30:08 pm
86 CHF   +0.35%
06:05aORIOR strenghens its food service and European business
TE
06:02aORIOR : strenghens its food service and European business
AQ
08/27ORIOR : Salami Classico by Ticinella
PU
News 
News

ORIOR strenghens its food service and European business

09/04/2018 | 06:05am CEST

ORIOR GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Zürich, 4 September 2018

ORIOR strenghens its food service and European business

ORIOR is acquiring a 35% interest in Casualfood, giving it a strong foothold in a highly specialized niche of the fast-growing food service to-go market. Casualfood is a creative company with proprietary brand concepts that pioneered the introduction of small scale food islands and mobile carts offering fresh prepared quality food to-go for travellers. With this acquisition, ORIOR is realizing its long-envisioned strategic expansion into the highly dynamic food service to-go market in the fresh convenience segment and connecting directly with consumers. Casualfood strengthens ORIOR Group's food service competencies and innovation power and creates new business opportunities.

True to its motto "The taste of travelling", Casualfood's core competency revolves around the customized, location-specific establishment and operation of mobile and stationary grab-and-go food islands with proprietary, innovative brand concepts targeting the travel gastronomy market. Casualfood's offering is uncomplicated and optimally aligned with the latest food trends among travellers on the go: freshly prepared, quality specialties ranging from trendy sandwiches and salads to muesli, smoothies and much more. Being so close to the consumer with a flexible setup allows the multi-concept product offering at individual sites to be quickly and flexibly adapted to fluctuations in foot traffic and consumer needs to suit different requirements. With this unique and pioneering business model, which was honored with the Hamburg Foodservice Award, Casualfood has positioned itself in the middle of the "mobility" mega trend as well as the "Convenience 3.0", "Out of Home" and "Snacking" food trends.

Founded thirteen years ago, Casualfood generates annual revenues of about € 52 million, primarily in its domestic German market, with more than 700 employees and operates 58 food islands, mostly at airports. Casualfood has steadily increased the number of new locations and there is still further growth potential in Germany. Additionally new locations have also been successfully established outside the company's domestic market, for example at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport in 2016.

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, ORIOR's interest in Casualfood will be increased in several stages to 100% over the next few years. ORIOR Group will hold a majority interest in Casualfood and fully consolidate its participation from autumn 2019 onwards. The acquisition will be financed with freely available cash and existing lines of credit.

Casualfood will operate as an independent centre of competence within the ORIOR International segment. Its two founders Stefan Weber and Michael Weigel will stay on with the company as shareholders and managing directors. This strategically important new business unit will also be represented in ORIOR Group's top-level management (Management Board) once a controlling interest has been acquired.

CEO Daniel Lutz touts the excellent fit with ORIOR's strategic focus and the Group's optimal positioning for the future: "This acquisition brings us in direct contact with the consumer. That gives us exceptional opportunities to detect and latch on food trends with far more speed and agility than before and then funnel that knowledge into new brand and product concepts. At the same time Casualfood strengthens our competencies in the food service business, expands our presence on the European continent and enhances our innovation power. Casualfood's management team is also a perfect match for ORIOR, given its pioneering spirit, its unconventional hands-on philosophy and profound entrepreneurial mindset."

Invitation to teleconference (in German only, documents in English available)

Today, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 am CEST, ORIOR management will host a conference call to discuss the details. We cordially invite you to participate in the conference call.

To access the conference call, dial the following number: Telephone: +41 58 262 07 11.

Please state your name and organization. The PIN code is: 234928.

Between 3.00 and 4.00 p.m. (CEST) Management is pleased to answer all your questions in English. Please call: +41 44 308 65 13.

Downloads

Presentation - ORIOR strenghens its food service and European business

Image Gallery

Contact

Milena Mathiuet, Leiterin Corporate Communications & IR

Telephone +41 44 308 65 13; e-mail investors@orior.ch

Investor Calendar

March 4, 2019: Publication of 2018 results and annual report

April 11, 2019: ORIOR AG Annual General Meeting

ORIOR - Excellence in Food

ORIOR is an internationally active Swiss food and beverage group that combines craftsmanship with a pioneering spirit and thrives on entrepreneurship and strong values. The centres of competence have established leading positions in fast-growing niches in Switzerland and abroad. With Rapelli, Biotta, Ticinella, Albert Spiess, Fürstenländer Spezialitäten, Fredag, Le Patron, Pastinella, Culinor and Vaco's Kitchen, ORIOR has built an impressive portfolio of brands and companies.

ORIOR's goal is to steadily create value for all stakeholders. Market intimacy, strong partnerships, and a lean, agile group structure provide the framework from which ORIOR is shaping and driving the market landscape with innovative products, concepts and services. Motivated employees who take pride in their work and who assume responsibility for themselves and for what they do are the key for creating the extraordinary.

We are striving for uniqueness and offer best quality in order to surprise our consumers time and again with enjoyable food moments. Our ambition is nothing less than Excellence in Food.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
