10/28/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

28 October 2019

ORIOR welcomes its new CFO

Andreas Lindner has assumed the position of CFO of ORIOR Group as of today and taken a seat on ORIOR's Executive Committee.

In March 2019, ORIOR announced that Andreas Lindner had been appointed as the new CFO of ORIOR Group. ORIOR welcomes Andreas on board and is pleased to have recruited a seasoned executive with extensive experience working for traditional Swiss companies of international stature as well as profound financial knowledge and strong strategic thinking skills. Andreas Lindner is assuming responsibility for ORIOR Group's finances from Bernhard Pfulg, who had held the position of CFO ad interim since mid-December 2018.


We greatly appreciate Bernhard Pfulg's exceptional commitment and highly professional management of the Group's financial affairs. Bernhard Pfulg will continue to serve as CFO of ORIOR Switzerland, overseeing the financial matters of the Swiss business units, and he will also act as Deputy CFO of ORIOR Group.

Contact
Milena Mathiuet, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Telephone +41 44 308 65 13, e-mail: investors@orior.ch

Investor Calendar
26 February 2020: Publication of full year results and annual report 2019
31 March 2020: 10th Annual General Meeting
19 August 2020: publication half-year results and half-year report 2020

ORIOR - Excellence in Food
ORIOR is an internationally active Swiss food and beverage group that combines craftsmanship with a pioneering spirit and thrives on entrepreneurship and strong values. The delightful world of ORIOR consists of well-established companies and brands with leadership positions in growing niche markets in Switzerland and abroad.


ORIOR's goal is to steadily create value for all stakeholders. Market intimacy, strong partnerships, and a lean, agile group structure and the intradisciplinary ORIOR Champion Model provide the framework from which ORIOR is shaping and driving the market landscape with innovative products, concepts and services. Motivated employees who take pride in their work and who assume responsibility for themselves and for what they do are the key for creating the extraordinary.


We are striving for uniqueness and offer best quality in order to surprise our consumers time and again with enjoyable food moments. Our ambition is nothing less than Excellence in Food.


In the 2018 financial year ORIOR Group achieved sales of CHF 576.7 million with approximately 1630 employees. ORIOR is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ORON, ISIN CH0111677362, LEI 5067 0020 I84Z A17K 9522). Further information is available at www.orior.ch.




