ORIOR welcomes its new CFO

Andreas Lindner has assumed the position of CFO of ORIOR Group as of today and taken a seat on ORIOR's Executive Committee.

In March 2019, ORIOR announced that Andreas Lindner had been appointed as the new CFO of ORIOR Group. ORIOR welcomes Andreas on board and is pleased to have recruited a seasoned executive with extensive experience working for traditional Swiss companies of international stature as well as profound financial knowledge and strong strategic thinking skills. Andreas Lindner is assuming responsibility for ORIOR Group's finances from Bernhard Pfulg, who had held the position of CFO ad interim since mid-December 2018.



We greatly appreciate Bernhard Pfulg's exceptional commitment and highly professional management of the Group's financial affairs. Bernhard Pfulg will continue to serve as CFO of ORIOR Switzerland, overseeing the financial matters of the Swiss business units, and he will also act as Deputy CFO of ORIOR Group.