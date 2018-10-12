Log in
Orior : At Biotta, autumn time is harvest time

10/12/2018

Whether carrot, celery, fennel, potato or radish, the vegetable processing of Biotta at the production site in Tägerwilen (TG) has been in full swing since the beginning of October.

The organic vegetables are delivered directly from the field and processed into juice within a very short time. 'We maintain a personal relationship with our partner farmers and want to support sustainable organic agriculture in the region through close cooperation,' says managing director Clemens Rüttimann.

After delivery, carrots and co. are first freed from soil and washed to be crushed afterwards. Subsequently, the so-called mash for the juicing in the decanter is pumped. The result: juice in the best organic quality, completely free of colourings, preservatives and added vitamins. True to the motto 'from the field to the bottle', Biotta has been making organic juices from natural ingredients for more than 60 years, to help people with every sip of Biotta.
Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:47:07 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 576 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 31,9 M
Debt 2018 131 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 17,63
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 562 M
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 90,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Ricarda Demarmels Klauser Chief Financial Officer
Sven Maushake Group Chief Information Officer
Christoph Niklaus Clavadetscher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOR AG11.86%568
GILEAD SCIENCES1.20%93 985
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.73%44 892
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.59%39 451
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.27%9 776
GENMAB-13.08%8 552
