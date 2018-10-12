Orior : At Biotta, autumn time is harvest time

Whether carrot, celery, fennel, potato or radish, the vegetable processing of Biotta at the production site in Tägerwilen (TG) has been in full swing since the beginning of October.

The organic vegetables are delivered directly from the field and processed into juice within a very short time. 'We maintain a personal relationship with our partner farmers and want to support sustainable organic agriculture in the region through close cooperation,' says managing director Clemens Rüttimann.

After delivery, carrots and co. are first freed from soil and washed to be crushed afterwards. Subsequently, the so-called mash for the juicing in the decanter is pumped. The result: juice in the best organic quality, completely free of colourings, preservatives and added vitamins. True to the motto 'from the field to the bottle', Biotta has been making organic juices from natural ingredients for more than 60 years, to help people with every sip of Biotta.

Now follow:

https://www.facebook.com/biottaCH/

@biotta.schweiz