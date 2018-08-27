Orior : Salami Classico by Ticinella

Produced according to the old Ticinese butcher's tradition, meat, spices, garlic and pepper are processed to a smooth mass with a fine, delicate structure according to a recipe that has been handed down for generations.

Production manager Roberto explains proudly: 'We fill the meat mass in hand-binded natural casings and allow them to mature in a special cellar room slowly and protected from light - until the Salami Classico reaches its delicate consistency and unmistakable taste. After storage, it can then be cut. Do you want a tip? Cut the slices as thin as possible! »