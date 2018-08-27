Log in
ORIOR AG
Orior : Salami Classico by Ticinella

08/27/2018

Produced according to the old Ticinese butcher's tradition, meat, spices, garlic and pepper are processed to a smooth mass with a fine, delicate structure according to a recipe that has been handed down for generations.

Production manager Roberto explains proudly: 'We fill the meat mass in hand-binded natural casings and allow them to mature in a special cellar room slowly and protected from light - until the Salami Classico reaches its delicate consistency and unmistakable taste. After storage, it can then be cut. Do you want a tip? Cut the slices as thin as possible! »

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 09:06:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 591 M
EBIT 2018 40,1 M
Net income 2018 32,0 M
Debt 2018 103 M
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 17,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,19
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart ORIOR AG
Orior AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 86,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Ricarda Demarmels Klauser Chief Financial Officer
Sven Maushake Group Chief Information Officer
Christoph Niklaus Clavadetscher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOR AG14.45%583
NESTLÉ-2.82%254 492
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.09%71 692
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.96%61 728
DANONE-2.22%54 692
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.50%28 272
