Orior : Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

ORIOR AG held its 9th Annual General Meeting as a listed company in Dübendorf today. The 605 shareholders who attended the meeting represented 4,133,733 of the voting rights or 63.43% of the outstanding share capital consisting of 6,517,499 shares.

All of the Board of Directors' proposals were passed by the Annual General Meeting. The annual report, the annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for 2018 were approved, as was the eighth consecutive increase in the dividend. The ordinary dividend payment of CHF 2.24 per registered share (previous year: CHF 2.17) will be paid on or around 17 April 2019.

Shareholders subsequently elected the following previously serving Board members for another one-year term of office: Rolf U. Sutter as Chairman, Walter Lüthi and Monika Walser. Dr. iur. Markus R. Neuhaus, Monika Schüpbach and Markus Voegeli were elected to the Board of Directors as new members. Monika Walser, Rolf U. Sutter and Walter Lüthi were elected to the Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors appointed Monika Walser as chair of the Compensation Committee.

Ernst & Young AG, Basel, was confirmed as auditor for the 2019 financial year and attorney-at-law René Schwarzenbach, Proxy Voting Services GmbH, was elected to serve as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting in 2020. Moreover, all proposals regarding compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were approved.

Contact

Milena Mathiuet, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone: +41 44 308 65 13, e-mail: investors@orior.ch

Investor Calendar

19 August 2019: publication half year results and half year report 2019

31 March 2020: Annual General Meeting ORIOR AG