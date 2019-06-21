Log in
ORIOR AG    ORON   CH0111677362

ORIOR AG

(ORON)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/20 11:31:08 am
76.3 CHF   +0.39%
ORIOR : Statement by ORIOR
PU
05/20ORIOR : Rapelli delicacies from the counter
PU
05/02ORIOR : Redesign of Anna's Best fresh pasta
PU
Company 
News

Orior : Statement by ORIOR

06/21/2019

Swiss pork is not affected by the compensation purchases from China and thus by the price increase in Europe due to increasing demand. ORIOR almost exclusively uses Swiss pork for its pork specialities (salami, raw ham, salsiz, etc.). The price of pork in Switzerland continues to be considerably higher than in other European countries, which makes export to China of the meat cuts that are of significance to ORIOR highly unlikely. Accordingly, the impact of swine fever on ORIOR is currently very low. For the first half of 2019, ORIOR expects a healthy growth in both the gross margin and EBITDA (absolute and as a percentage), with a slight improvement compared to the same period in the previous year and further potential for the second half of 2019, too. This outlook is supported on the one hand by our strategically direction-setting positioning with broad diversification, including new business models and product categories, and on the other by our consistent focus on sustainable margins. Revenues will increase in absolute terms, whereby due to our commitment to sustainable margins, business dealings in Switzerland that have become unprofitable will be discontinued and a marginal decline in organic growth of 1-2% will be taken into account.

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 04:54:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 611 M
EBIT 2019 38,1 M
Net income 2019 30,9 M
Debt 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
P/E ratio 2020 15,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart ORIOR AG
Duration : Period :
Orior AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 82,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Bernhard Pfulg CFO & Chief Operating Officer-Convenience
Sven Maushake Group Chief Information Officer
Christoph Niklaus Clavadetscher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOR AG-4.64%497
NESTLÉ26.67%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.55%74 269
DANONE20.79%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-28.09%34 656
GENERAL MILLS34.69%30 323
