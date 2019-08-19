Log in
ORIOR AG

ORIOR AG

(ORON)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/16 11:30:15 am
80.7 CHF   +0.88%
The ORIOR Responsibility: first Sustainability Report published

08/19/2019 | 12:11am EDT

Many projects are now underway in the designated priority areas of activity and they will help us to achieve its sustainability goals. For sustainability is part of our core business and a precondition for Excellence in Food.

A snapshot of projects and measures under way:

• ORIOR's first Sustainability Report published in accordance with GRI
• Topic-oriented management of sustainability issues, firmly anchored across the organisation
• Sustainability goals and milestones defined
• Rolling introduction of ORIOR policy for sustainable raw materials
• Recipe management: reduction of sodium content and additives, Clean Label, etc.
• Energy: participation in EnAw program -> all Swiss centres of competence are already exempt from Swiss federal carbon tax
• Implementation of Swiss Safety Center model solution has begun

Find here more information

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:11:00 UTC
