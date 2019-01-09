Avolon : Fleet Reaches 971 Aircraft Following Very Active 2018

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, issues an update for
2018 fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year (“FY”).
AVOLON FLEET METRICS | END Q4 2018
|
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Owned, managed and committed fleet
(aircraft)
|
|
908
|
|
971
|
|
7%
|
|
Owned and managed fleet (aircraft)
|
|
569
|
|
561
|
|
(1%)
|
|
Airline Customers
|
|
153
|
|
150
|
|
(2%)
|
Q4 FLEET METRICS & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
-
Delivered a total of 10 new aircraft to 7 customers, and sold 25
aircraft, including the sale of 6 aircraft to Jade Aviation, Avolon’s
joint venture (‘JV’) with China Cinda;
-
Transitioned 5 aircraft to new lessees;
-
Executed a total of 46 lease transactions, comprising new aircraft
leases, second leases and lease extensions;
-
Total customer base of 150 airlines in 61 countries at the end of the
quarter; and
-
Delivered the world’s first Airbus A330neo to TAP Airlines.
Q4 STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft valued at US$11.5 billion
at list prices, adding to Avolon’s exclusively new technology
orderbook;
-
ORIX Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ORIX Aviation
Systems, acquired a 30% stake in Avolon for US$2.2 billion;
-
Moody’s upgrade of Avolon’s corporate credit rating to Ba1;
-
Increased unsecured revolving credit facility by US$400 million to
US$2.2 billion;
-
Repaid US$772 million of public secured debt, including US$407 million
of Asset Backed Notes associated with Emerald Aviation Finance Limited
and US$365 million of Avolon’s secured TLB-3, in line with Avolon’s
corporate objective to increase the level of unencumbered assets in
its portfolio; and
-
Contracted the sale of a portfolio of 49 regional jet aircraft to
Falko.
2018 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
-
Added ORIX Aviation Systems as a new 30% shareholder and incorporated
an associated governance structure which enhances protections for debt
investors. Specifically, the transaction:
-
Diversified and strengthened the financial profile of Avolon’s
shareholder base; and
-
Increased momentum on Avolon’s path to Investment Grade with Fitch
placing Avolon on positive outlook and Moody’s upgrading Avolon’s
corporate credit rating to Ba1.
-
Consolidated position as the third largest aircraft lessor with an
order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and positioned Avolon as
Airbus’ largest aircraft lessor backlog customer;
-
Delivered a total of 61 aircraft including 28 transitions to 30
customers. This included the world’s first Airbus A330neo to TAP
Airlines;
-
Sold 87 aircraft in 2018, including 47 aircraft to Avolon’s Sapphire
and Jade Aviation joint ventures;
-
Executed a total of 153 lease transactions, comprising new aircraft
leases, second leases and lease extensions and 130 sale agreements;
-
Established two asset management platforms in partnership with
third-party investors.
-
Jade Aviation in partnership with China Cinda Asset Management,
one of the largest asset managers in China. At year end Jade
Aviation had acquired 6 aircraft from the Avolon fleet; and
-
Sapphire Aviation Finance platform, which acquired 41 aircraft
from the Avolon fleet with the issuance of US$768 million of
senior secured notes and a majority equity investment from a
third-party investor.
-
Successfully raised a total of US$4.2 billion of debt (excluding
Sapphire) including US$1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and
US$1.3 billion of warehouse and other revolving credit capacity; and
-
Total revolving debt facilities of US$4.2 billion at 31 December 2018.
Dómhnal Slattery, CEO Avolon, commented: “Avolon enters 2019
following another strong quarter and full year. We now have a
portfolio-offering that is focused exclusively on young, modern, new
technology and fuel efficient single and twin aisle aircraft types. Our
record-setting full year was underpinned by our robust lease and trading
activity, where we delivered and transitioned 61 aircraft and sold 87
aircraft. Additionally, our recently announced Airbus order provides us
with locked-in growth for the medium-term, helping us support the fleet
requirements of our airline customers around the world.
Our business continues to deliver strong results and our financial
strength, coupled with our increasingly unencumbered asset base and
diversified shareholder base, positions us well to achieve an investment
grade rating. We remain excited about the prospects for the business and
have confidence that we will continue to deliver value for our
shareholders into the future."
About Avolon
Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the
United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides
aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by
an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a Chinese public
company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30%
owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which
is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE:
IX). Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business with
an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 December 2018 of 971
aircraft.
