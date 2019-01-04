Log in
ORIX CORPORATION
ORIX : 2019 New Year's Message from CEO Makoto Inoue

01/04/2019 | 05:49am CET

TOKYO, Japan - January 4, 2019 - Below is a summary of the New Year's message delivered by CEO Makoto Inoue to the ORIX Group.

Take ESG Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Growth
Now is the time to carry out reforms, this is precisely because we are recording stable profits now. This is something we must do both for the sake of our current stakeholders, and for the sake of those who will be stakeholders 50 years hence.
The ORIX Group has increased its presence in society, and the number of stakeholders has increased dramatically as a result. It is essential we contribute to all our stakeholders - shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and local communities - in a balanced manner. Going forward, across the entire group we must safeguard transparency as we engage in our wide-ranging businesses; at the same time, we must recognize that contributing to society is one of our key goals, and that environment, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are crucial, since they form the core of such social contribution activities.
Prioritizing tasks precisely, we also seek to realize Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the sake of sustainable growth.

Promote Integration with DAIKYO INCORPORATED and Establish a System for Immediate Response to Business Opportunities
We completed a tender offer for shares of DAIKYO INCORPORATED ('Daikyo'). Work will now be carried out in an integrated manner by ORIX's real estate segment and Daikyo. By fusing ORIX's strengths with Daikyo's expertise, the two companies will be able to demonstrate capabilities that are more than the sum of their parts. This integration will enable us to become one of the leading business groups in the real estate industry in terms of profits.
The ORIX Group believes there will be market corrections around 2020; for this reason, we believe that the time will be right for making purchases. The integration will enable us to internalize expertise and thereby establish a system that is capable of responding immediately when business opportunities have been identified.

Utilize the ORIX Group's Strength with Desire to Progress and Challenging Spirit
The ORIX Group has continued to grow for 54 years, and now boasts a workforce of more than 33,000 employees and a net income of more than 300 billion yen in FY2018.
Both in Japan and worldwide, massive shifts are on the cusp of taking place. We must not be constrained by old-fashioned approaches or preconceived ideas; instead, we must foster a desire to progress and a challenging spirit, and continually look to the future. If we do not do this, we will be left behind the times and we will not be able to survive. The strength of the ORIX Group lies in its accumulation of human resources who possess diverse expertise and individuality, and in its establishment of strong networks around the world. To fully utilize this strength, we must all resist clinging to small frameworks and increase each one's expertise.

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation‐driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: http://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 04:48:06 UTC
