ORIX : 2019 New Year's Message from CEO Makoto Inoue

TOKYO, Japan - January 4, 2019 - Below is a summary of the New Year's message delivered by CEO Makoto Inoue to the ORIX Group.

Take ESG Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Growth

Now is the time to carry out reforms, this is precisely because we are recording stable profits now. This is something we must do both for the sake of our current stakeholders, and for the sake of those who will be stakeholders 50 years hence.

The ORIX Group has increased its presence in society, and the number of stakeholders has increased dramatically as a result. It is essential we contribute to all our stakeholders - shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and local communities - in a balanced manner. Going forward, across the entire group we must safeguard transparency as we engage in our wide-ranging businesses; at the same time, we must recognize that contributing to society is one of our key goals, and that environment, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are crucial, since they form the core of such social contribution activities.

Prioritizing tasks precisely, we also seek to realize Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the sake of sustainable growth.

Promote Integration with DAIKYO INCORPORATED and Establish a System for Immediate Response to Business Opportunities

We completed a tender offer for shares of DAIKYO INCORPORATED ('Daikyo'). Work will now be carried out in an integrated manner by ORIX's real estate segment and Daikyo. By fusing ORIX's strengths with Daikyo's expertise, the two companies will be able to demonstrate capabilities that are more than the sum of their parts. This integration will enable us to become one of the leading business groups in the real estate industry in terms of profits.

The ORIX Group believes there will be market corrections around 2020; for this reason, we believe that the time will be right for making purchases. The integration will enable us to internalize expertise and thereby establish a system that is capable of responding immediately when business opportunities have been identified.

Utilize the ORIX Group's Strength with Desire to Progress and Challenging Spirit

The ORIX Group has continued to grow for 54 years, and now boasts a workforce of more than 33,000 employees and a net income of more than 300 billion yen in FY2018.

Both in Japan and worldwide, massive shifts are on the cusp of taking place. We must not be constrained by old-fashioned approaches or preconceived ideas; instead, we must foster a desire to progress and a challenging spirit, and continually look to the future. If we do not do this, we will be left behind the times and we will not be able to survive. The strength of the ORIX Group lies in its accumulation of human resources who possess diverse expertise and individuality, and in its establishment of strong networks around the world. To fully utilize this strength, we must all resist clinging to small frameworks and increase each one's expertise.

