ORIX : Auto to Double the Number of “Mobile Office Vehicles” It has Stationed

TOKYO, Japan - September 27, 2018 - ORIX Auto Corporation ('ORIX Auto'), announced today that it has increased the number of its mobile office vehicles available for rental, stationing a total of 215 vehicles at locations nationwide. They are offered at 61 ORIX Truck Rental sites throughout Japan in response to the work style reform needs of its corporate customers.

The mobile office vehicle is a special type of commercial van that has been modified and equipped with functions for use as a satellite office. It was designed in response to the need for greater business efficiency among employees who spend a significant amount of time traveling by car between home, the office, clients and other locations. ORIX Auto began providing the vehicles in September 2015 on a made-to-order basis for companies in fields such as civil engineering and construction, and in 2016 began offering them for general rental. Subsequently, in response to a heightened demand for rentals among companies promoting work style reforms, ORIX Auto increased the number available to 215, from 105 vehicles in the same period the previous year. Reflecting requests from customers who have already used the vehicles, the newly deployed mobile office vehicles include improvements such as larger LED lights on the ceiling and greater seat and foot space.

At SUMIKEN MITSUI ROAD CO., LTD., which began deploying ORIX Auto's mobile office vehicles in September 2015, the ability to handle e-mail and prepare daily reports and other documents while working at construction sites makes it possible for employees to commute directly to and from the site without stopping at the office and has resulted in a reduction in overtime hours.1

Leveraging expertise cultivated through the leasing of a variety of trucks and specialty vehicles, ORIX Auto accumulated experience and a track record in developing and selling mobile bank branch vehicles to financial institutions. Going forward, it will continue to develop specialty vehicles equipped to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

1By deploying mobile office vehicles as well as expanding its use of i-Construction and introducing an attendance management system and 'No Overtime Day', among other steps, SUMIKEN MITSUI ROAD CO., LTD. achieved a 35 percent reduction in overtime hours in 2017 compared to the same period in 2014.

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation-driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website:http://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of March 31, 2018)

