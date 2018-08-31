Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX CORPORATION    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION (8591)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ORIX : Car Share Expands Hotels Offering “hotel de d car share” Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:52am CEST

TOKYO, Japan - August 31, 2018 - ORIX Auto Corporation ('ORIX Auto') announced that ORIX Auto and NTT DOCOMO, INC. ('NTT DOCOMO') will begin offering their 'hotel de d car share®' service at the ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka from September 21. In addition to existing locations at the Loisir Hotel Naha in Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture and the Hotel Premium Green Hills in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, they plan to expand the service to about 50 hotels by the end of March, 2019.

The hotel de d car share service answers the needs of guests at participating hotels, offering 24-hour access to vehicles for short trips, for sightseeing or business, or when a sudden need for transportation arises. Guests can register with the d car share service using an exclusive information found in the hotel lobby and guest rooms, after which they can reserve and use a car in as little as five minutes.1

As part of the service expansion, a special hotel de d car share promotion will be offered between August 31, 2018 and March 312, 2019. Customers using ORIX Car Share through d car share® at a participating hotel will receive a d car share coupon worth 500 yen. Access to the promotional site website will be available at participating hotels.

The d car share plan from ORIX Car Share costs 220 yen (tax incl.) for each 15 minutes, with no basic monthly fee, and will include discounted six-hour and late-night packages. To allow even first-time car sharing customers to use the service worry-free, supplemental coverage will also be provided. ORIX Auto and NTT DOCOMO will continue to leverage their strengths to expand their offering of new services in response to a wide range of customer needs.

＊1 Time required for processing may vary.
＊2 The promotion will be started from September 21, 2019 at the ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka.
Note: 'd car share' is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation-driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 07:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX CORPORATION
09:52aORIX : Car Share Expands Hotels Offering “hotel de d car share” Serv..
PU
08/30ORIX : Completes Acquisition of NXT Capital Inc.
PU
08/29ORIX CORPORATION USA : Completes Acquisition of NXT Capital Inc.
BU
08/29ORIX : Auto-lease firms selling AI dashboard cameras to reduce accident risk
AQ
08/28ORIX : RoadSafe Traffic Systems Acquires Optim Earth
BU
08/11BOHAI CAPITAL : Orix to buy 30% stake in aircraft lessor Avolon for $2.2bn
AQ
08/09Bohai Capital eyes debt reduction in plan to sell Avolon equity
AQ
08/09Bohai Capital eyes debt reduction in plan to sell Avolon equity
AQ
08/09ORIX : HNA Unit to Sell Aircraft Lessor Stake -- WSJ
DJ
08/08ORIX CORPORATION : to Acquire 30% Shareholding of Avolon Holdings Limited, a Lea..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Optim Earth 
08/24Toyota Invests In Getaround For Car Sharing Partnership Expansion 
08/08ORIX to acquire 30% stake in Avolon for $2.2B 
07/30Orix Corporation (IX) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/30Orix reports Q1 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 880 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 321 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 7,09
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 2 369 B
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 396  JPY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION-7.86%21 438
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-7.51%11 476
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.39.59%8 701
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.1.76%3 352
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%2 360
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC2.33%1 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.