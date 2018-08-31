ORIX : Car Share Expands Hotels Offering “hotel de d car share” Service

TOKYO, Japan - August 31, 2018 - ORIX Auto Corporation ('ORIX Auto') announced that ORIX Auto and NTT DOCOMO, INC. ('NTT DOCOMO') will begin offering their 'hotel de d car share®' service at the ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka from September 21. In addition to existing locations at the Loisir Hotel Naha in Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture and the Hotel Premium Green Hills in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, they plan to expand the service to about 50 hotels by the end of March, 2019.

The hotel de d car share service answers the needs of guests at participating hotels, offering 24-hour access to vehicles for short trips, for sightseeing or business, or when a sudden need for transportation arises. Guests can register with the d car share service using an exclusive information found in the hotel lobby and guest rooms, after which they can reserve and use a car in as little as five minutes.1

As part of the service expansion, a special hotel de d car share promotion will be offered between August 31, 2018 and March 312, 2019. Customers using ORIX Car Share through d car share® at a participating hotel will receive a d car share coupon worth 500 yen. Access to the promotional site website will be available at participating hotels.

The d car share plan from ORIX Car Share costs 220 yen (tax incl.) for each 15 minutes, with no basic monthly fee, and will include discounted six-hour and late-night packages. To allow even first-time car sharing customers to use the service worry-free, supplemental coverage will also be provided. ORIX Auto and NTT DOCOMO will continue to leverage their strengths to expand their offering of new services in response to a wide range of customer needs.

＊1 Time required for processing may vary.

＊2 The promotion will be started from September 21, 2019 at the ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka.

Note: 'd car share' is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

