ORIX : Cross Office Roppongi, a Serviced Office that Caters to Diverse Generations and Work Styles, Opens

TOKYO, Japan - July 10, 2019 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced that it has opened Cross Office Roppongi, a new base in its Cross Office serviced office business brand, today.

Cross Office Roppongi is located approximately two minutes' walk from Roppongi Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line and the Toei Subway Oedo Line. Cross Office Roppongi comprises two floors with 71 private office rooms, capacities ranging in size from 1 to 10 people, and provides a coworking space that has approximately 60 seats and encourages tenants to form business communities. There are also 4 conference rooms, a space for dealing with customers, and the reception area. We are pursuing convenience and efficiency by having English-speaking receptionists who can serve customers and receive postal items for tenants, as well as by making these shared services available for use by all tenants. As the equipment including chairs in the coworking space can be freely arranged, the space can also be utilized for events. In addition, the facility is decorated by not only digital art works but also art works created by a celebrated artist who expresses creative, active Roppongi to visually stimulate users.

Since ORIX established Cross Office Shibuya as its first base in October 2009, it has operated a total of 5 serviced offices. The others are in Shibuya, Uchisaiwaicho, Mita, and Shinjuku. With the diversification of working generation and the changing needs of companies aiming to implement work style reform and streamline costs, as well as the expansion of shared services, users are increasingly demanding not only conveniently located but also functional and secure served offices.

ORIX continuously provides spaces that lead to new business opportunities and value creation for our tenant companies.

1. Floor Details of Cross Office Roppongi

4th floor: lounge situated in the center

Situated in the center of the floor space, the lounge has approximately 60 seats, enabling it to cater to diversified individual work styles. With a large monitor and movable furniture, it can also be used for events. There are 33 private office rooms. The original artwork at the entrance welcomes customers. Coworking space

5th floor: mainly private rooms to cater to individual needs

Guaranteeing the key user needs of confidentiality and security, Cross Office Roppongi has 38 private office rooms, with capacities ranging in size from 1 to 10 people. Small-type rooms with capacities ranging from 1 to 2 people are designed to be functional by allowing storage space using custom-made furniture. Base-type rooms for 3 or more are available in different layouts and sizes so that customers can chose depending on the number of people and purposes. Cross Office Roppongi can meet various tenants' needs. Private office

2. Concept: ART & DIGITAL

In recent years, Roppongi has been said to be a town where large commercial buildings and offices are located and many people with a venture spirit gather. Creative culture and communication are created, with art events being held in the town and museums there. Under the concept 'ART & DIGITAL,' Cross Office Roppongi has adopted art and digital signage in its office environment. For the facility, Mr. Yu Suda, a celebrated artist, has drawn the key feature image, which is approx. 10 meters wide and approx. 3.5 meters high on the entrance wall. The theme is 'cross'.

＜Name of the art work: Ichikou Ichie＞ ■Profile of Artist Yu Suda

Born in Tama City, Tokyo, in 1985. Graduated from the Department of Design, Faculty of Arts, Tokyo Polytechnic University.

He expresses Japanese traditional motifs in product design, wall art, and graphic design in contemporary style. He has collaborated with many companies.

■About the Art Work

'I would like to convey the importance of finding diversity, new work styles, and something to live for on crossed streets or in crossed spaces through an image of people with various characteristics fitting into one world'. (Yu Suda)

3. Other features

ORIX introduces equipment and services aimed at improving the business environment and comfort in accordance with the location and tenants' characteristics of each Cross Office, while providing infrastructure, such as confidentiality and security as an office, so that tenants can concentrate on their businesses.

■Amenities: Introduction of ABW (Activity Based Working*), offering a new workplace where you can choose where you want to work, such as booth seats where you can concentrate on your work, or sofas where you can relax and meet.

* ABW is a work style born in the Netherlands. Employees choose the place to work according to the work content, aiming to improve individual productivity.

■Business Environment: Featuring conference rooms with arrangeable furniture, reception, a connectable library, phone booths, a lounge (available for events), etc.

Conference roomCoworking space

Welcome lounge

Name Cross Office Roppongi Address 4-5F, Round Cross Roppongi, 7-14-23, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Usable floor area 4F: approx. 828 m2

5F: approx. 683 m2 Rental room types Private room, base type (10.08 m2 - 44.90 m2): 34 rooms; from 182,000 yen per month

Private room, small type (3.71 m2- 9.08 m2): 37 rooms; from 123,000 yen per month

Coworking space (255 m2): approx. 60 seats; from 30,000 yen per month Shared facilities Conference rooms: 4 rooms (four-person room x1; six-person room x2; eight-person room x1)

Reception (open weekdays from 8:30 to 18:00), coworking space Access Approx. 2 minutes' walk from Roppongi Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line and the Toei Subway Oedo Line Phone Number 03-4582-1102 (open weekdays from 9:00 to 17:00) Website https://www.crossoffice.jp/ro Other bases Cross Office Shibuya, Cross Office Shibuya Medio, Cross Office Uchisaiwaicho, Cross Office Mita, Cross Office Shinjuku 4. Overview of Cross Office Roppongi

Contact Information:

ORIX Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.

Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of March 31, 2019)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019.'