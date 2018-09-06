ORIX : Ecosystem Partnership Agreement Signed with Plug and Play Japan

TOKYO, Japan - September 6, 2018 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced that it has signed an ecosystem partnership agreement with Plug and Play Japan KK ('PnP'), a company that provides support to startups with revolutionary technology and ideas.

PnP Group has helped more than 2,000 startups globally since it was established in 2006. With an ecosystem partnership, ORIX aims to form affiliations and collaborations with startups in the fintech sector in Japan and overseas to bring the cutting-edge technology, knowhow and knowledge of these startups into the ORIX Group.

ORIX established a Digital Transformation Division directly under the CEO in June 2018 to build up skills and expertise in the application of digital technologies and data analytics. This division aims to drive innovation, leverage existing assets such as the Group's diverse data sources, and transform internal operations to further enhance customer and shareholder value.

Based on the networks it has built up thus far and its ability to pursue business, ORIX is creating new value by incorporating external cutting-edge technology in an increasingly digital global society.

■ Overview of PnP

Plug and Play was established in Silicon Valley in 2006 and has become one of the world's largest venture capital firm and startup accelerators, bringing startups with revolutionary technology and ideas together with large companies. Since it was established, it has generated many unicorn companies and currently has 26 locations in 11 countries. PnP is its Japanese branch, established in July 2017.

For more information on PnP, visit http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

