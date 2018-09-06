Log in
ORIX CORPORATION
ORIX : Ecosystem Partnership Agreement Signed with Plug and Play Japan

09/06/2018 | 10:52am CEST

TOKYO, Japan - September 6, 2018 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced that it has signed an ecosystem partnership agreement with Plug and Play Japan KK ('PnP'), a company that provides support to startups with revolutionary technology and ideas.

PnP Group has helped more than 2,000 startups globally since it was established in 2006. With an ecosystem partnership, ORIX aims to form affiliations and collaborations with startups in the fintech sector in Japan and overseas to bring the cutting-edge technology, knowhow and knowledge of these startups into the ORIX Group.

ORIX established a Digital Transformation Division directly under the CEO in June 2018 to build up skills and expertise in the application of digital technologies and data analytics. This division aims to drive innovation, leverage existing assets such as the Group's diverse data sources, and transform internal operations to further enhance customer and shareholder value.

Based on the networks it has built up thus far and its ability to pursue business, ORIX is creating new value by incorporating external cutting-edge technology in an increasingly digital global society.

■ Overview of PnP
Plug and Play was established in Silicon Valley in 2006 and has become one of the world's largest venture capital firm and startup accelerators, bringing startups with revolutionary technology and ideas together with large companies. Since it was established, it has generated many unicorn companies and currently has 26 locations in 11 countries. PnP is its Japanese branch, established in July 2017.
For more information on PnP, visit http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation‐driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:51:03 UTC
