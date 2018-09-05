ORIX : Establishes ORIX Renewable Energy Management to Operate, Manage, and Maintain Renewable Energy Power Plants

Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2018 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it has established and commenced activities at ORIX Renewable Energy Management Corporation (ORIX Renewable Energy Management), a company tasked with the operation, management, and maintenance of power plants that use renewable energies such as solar power.

ORIX is actively expanding its activities with regard to power plants that make use of renewable sources such as solar, geothermal, wind and biomass. Of these, the company's large-scale solar power plants (mega-solar power plants), which are built on unused land, generate a maximum output of 837 MW, while its rooftop solar power plants, which are installed on the roofs of factories, warehouses, and other buildings, generate a maximum output of 159 MW. In total, ORIX is responsible for the development and operation of power plants amounting to approximately 1,000 MW (as of March 31, 2018).

Power plants require safe, long-term management. ORIX Renewable Energy Management will utilize the knowledge cultivated by ORIX thus far in its renewable energy power plant activities, and nurture human resources that possess an abundance of knowledge and experience in order to operate, manage, and maintain its power plants with a high degree of expertise. In order both to prevent risks and to ensure continued normal operations at these power plants, ORIX Renewable Energy Management will carry out checks with the aim of maintaining and preserving facilities; at the same time, the company will provide immediate recovery support to minimize power generation losses in the event of malfunctions, and operate the plants with a view to maximizing power generation capacity by using remote monitoring and data analysis to visualize power generation conditions at the plants.

Going forward, the ORIX Group will continue to expand its activities in renewable energy-based power generation, asset management, and other fields. In so doing, it will contribute to the widespread popularization of renewable energies.

■Overview of ORIX Renewable Energy Management

Name:

Address: Name of representative:

Description of business: Date of establishment:

Start of operations:

Major shareholders and their shareholding percentages: ORIX Renewable Energy Management Corporation

1-4-12, Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Tel: +81-3-6666-7501 Fax: +81-3-6666-7502

Atsunori Sato

Operation, management, and maintenance of power plants that use renewable energy sources

June 1, 2018

September 5, 2018 ORIX Corporation 100%

