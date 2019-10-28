ORIX : Financial Highlights

Revenues from both Auto and Rentec increased. SG&A increase from service improvement partly caused profit decrease
▲1.3 JPY bn >
Segment Assets: 886.3 JPY bn
YTD +12.5 JPY bn (+1％)
Remained at the same level as FY19.3
Segment Profits
Segment Assets and ROA
Number of Automobiles
(JPY Bn)
Under Management (ORIX Auto)
(JPY Bn)
25
1,000
5.0%
(Millions of vehicles)
4.5%
20
800
115.9
128.6
135.6
4.0%
1.5
1.40
1.43
4.5
1.34
5.3
3.3%
3.5%
1.28
3.1%
1.3
1.23
15
600
3.0%
4.8
2.6%
1.17
2.5%
1.1
10
400
731.3
745.2
750.6
2.0%
0.9
16.0
15.3
1.5%
5
11.8
200
1.0%
0.7
0.5%
0
0
0.0%
0.5
18.3 H1
19.3 H1
20.3 H1
18.3
19.3
20.3 H1
15.3
16.3
17.3
18.3
19.3
19.9
Auto
Rentec
Auto
Rentec
Segment ROA (annualized and after-tax)
Business
status
Expand car sharing business nationwide in cooperation with car rental business. Promote MaaS (Mobility as a Service) by partnering with railway companies, etc.
Seeking to expand the business of Yodogawa Transformer (rental business of power receiving and transforming facilities and equipment, and generators) as well as rental products line up such as collaboration robots and drones
Profits from real estate asset management remained stable
Segment Assets: 742.4 JPY bn
YTD +22.2 JPY bn (+3％)
Assets decreased due to some selling while new investments continue
Operating lease assets increased due to new lease accounting standards (+89.3 JPY bn)
Segment Profits
Segment Assets and ROA
(JPY Bn)
Unrealized gains
(JPY Bn)
on rental properties*
(JPY Bn)
1,000
50
8.7%
0.6
800
8.0%
90
82.8
5.0
80
73.7
40
181.7
70.1
70
600
6.2%
204.8
216.8
30
60
54.9
57.0
44.0
44.2
50
20
41.1
400
40
620.2
525.7
30
10
515.4
0.0
200
20
0
10
0
0
-10
18.3 H1
19.3 H1
20.3 H1
18.3
19.3
20.3 H1
15.3
16.3
17.3
18.3
19.3
RE Investment and Facilities Operation
DAIKYO
*Including rental properties in segments other than the Real Estate segment
RE Investment and Facilities Operation
DAIKYO
Segment ROA (annualized and after-tax)
*Not including property under facility operations
Business
status
Promotedlarge-scale projects, such as renovations of Beppu Suginoi-Hotel (to be completed in 2025), the Osaka Second Zone Umekita project (to be opened in 2024)
Integrated management initiative with DAIKYO, which became a wholly owned subsidiary in 2019, continues; promoting resources /know-how sharing in areas of Development and Sales, Brokerage, and Management and Construction
