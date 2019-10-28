ORIX : Financial Results

Log in
Consolidated Financial Results

April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019

October 28, 2019

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.

For further information please contact: Investor Relations

ORIX Corporation

World Trade Center Building, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6135

JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154

E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp

Year-on-Year
Change

Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)

Corporate Name:

ORIX Corporation

Listed Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591)

New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol : IX)

Head Office:

Tokyo JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

(URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/)

1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)*1

Net Income

Total

Year-on-Year

Operating

Year-on-Year

Income before

Year-on-Year

Attributable to

Year-on-Year

ORIX Corporation

Revenues

Change

Income

Change

Income Taxes

Change

Change

Shareholders

September 30, 2019

1,112,678

(11.8%)

161,702

(17.1%)

228,629

3.5%

159,150

2.6%

September 30, 2018

1,262,014

(16.9%)

195,094

3.2%

220,945

(12.5%)

155,050

(6.6%)

"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥123,365 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (year-on-year change was a 26.5% decrease) and ¥167,820 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018 (year-on-year change was a 7.0% decrease).

Basic

Diluted

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share

September 30, 2019

124.34

124.24

September 30, 2018

121.13

121.03

*Note 1:

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts which are in single yen.

(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)

Total

Total

Shareholders'

Shareholders'

Assets

Equity

Equity

Equity Ratio

September 30, 2019

12,511,073

3,027,716

2,962,073

23.7%

March 31, 2019

12,174,917

2,953,201

2,897,074

23.8%

*Note 2:

"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."

"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."

2. Dividends (Unaudited)

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Total

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

March 31, 2019

30.00

46.00

76.00

March 31, 2020

35.00

March 31, 2020 (Est.)

41.00

76.00

*Note 3:For details of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to "Announcement Regarding Interim Dividend and Year-End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" announced today.

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Net Income

Attributable to

ORIX Corporation Shareholders

March 31, 2020300,000(7.3%)

*Note 4:Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

4. Other Information

(1)

Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries

Yes

(

)

No

(

)

Addition - None (

)

Exclusion - None (

)

(2)

Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method

Yes

(

)

No

(

)

(3)

Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures

1.

Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards

Yes

(

)

No

(

)

2.

Other than those above

Yes

(

)

No

(

)

*Note 5: For details, please refer to "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 12.

  1. Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
  1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,324,629,128 as of September 30, 2019, and 1,324,629,128 as of March 31, 2019.
  2. The number of treasury stock was 42,843,944 as of September 30, 2019, and 42,843,783 as of March 31, 2019.
  3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,279,965,110 for the six months ended September 30, 2019, and 1,280,070,926 for the six months ended September 30, 2018.
    The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (1,796,993 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 1,823,993 shares as of March 31, 2019) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.

- 1 -

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

Six months

Six months

Change

ended

ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

Total Revenues

(millions of yen)

1,262,014

1,112,678

(149,336)

(12)%

Total Expenses

(millions of yen)

1,066,920

950,976

(115,944)

(11)%

Income before Income Taxes

(millions of yen)

220,945

228,629

7,684

3 %

Net Income Attributable to

(millions of yen)

155,050

159,150

4,100

3 %

ORIX Corporation Shareholders

Earnings Per Share (Basic)

(yen)

121.13

124.34

3.21

3 %

(Diluted)

(yen)

121.03

124.24

3.21

3 %

ROE (Annualized) *1

(%)

11.3

10.9

(0.4)

ROA (Annualized) *2

(%)

2.67

2.58

(0.09)

*Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

*Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.

Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") decreased 12% to ¥1,112,678 million compared to ¥1,262,014 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods and real estate despite increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities and dividends.

Total expenses decreased 11% to ¥950,976 million compared to ¥1,066,920 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold despite an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

In addition, as a result of increases in equity in net income of affiliates and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥228,629 million compared to ¥220,945 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year, and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 3% to ¥159,150 million compared to ¥155,050 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

- 2 -

Segment Information

Total segment profits for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥230,389 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

ORIX made DAIKYO INCORPORATED (hereinafter, "DAIKYO") a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified.

The Company and its subsidiaries adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) (hereinafter, "new lease standard") on April 1, 2019. This adoption has resulted in a gross up of right-of-use (hereinafter, "ROU") assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for Retail segment. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".

Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows:

Corporate Financial Services Segment: Finance and fee business

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Revenues

51,067

45,690

(5,377)

(11)

Segment Profits

16,788

9,151

(7,637)

(45)

Change

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Assets

959,725

996,971

37,246

4

Segment revenues decreased 11% to ¥45,690 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in finance revenues and services income.

As a result of the foregoing and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, segment profits decreased 45% to ¥9,151 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment assets increased 4% to ¥996,971 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.

- 3 -

Maintenance Leasing Segment:Automobile leasing and rentals, car-sharing; test and measurement instruments and IT-related

equipment rentals and leasing

Change

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Revenues

141,642

147,216

5,574

4

Segment Profits

20,583

16,625

(3,958)

(19)

Change

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Assets

873,775

886,277

12,502

1

Segment revenues increased 4% to ¥147,216 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues.

Segment profits decreased 19% to ¥16,625 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Segment assets increased 1% to ¥886,277 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.

Real Estate Segment:Real estate development, rental and management; facility operation; real estate investment management

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Revenues

243,998

229,188

(14,810)

(6)

Segment Profits

44,164

46,178

2,014

5

Change

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Assets

720,221

742,445

22,224

3

Segment revenues decreased 6% to ¥229,188 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income from facilities operations which recognized significant gains on sales of property during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment profits increased 5% to ¥46,178 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the recognition of gains on sales of shares of a subsidiary.

Segment assets increased 3% to ¥742,445 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.

- 4 -

Investment and Operation Segment:Environment and energy, private equity and concession

Change

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Revenues

367,675

225,057

(142,618)

(39)

Segment Profits

24,890

28,387

3,497

14

Change

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Assets

733,612

772,972

39,360

5

Segment revenues decreased 39% to ¥225,057 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods.

Segment profits increased 14% to ¥28,387 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income of affiliates.

Segment assets increased 5% to ¥772,972 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in property under

facility operations as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.

Retail Segment:Life insurance, banking and card loan

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

Segment Revenues

221,735

225,580

Segment Profits

49,175

43,185

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

Segment Assets

3,571,437

3,946,721

Change

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(%)

3,845 2

(5,990) (12)

Change

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(%)

375,284 11

Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥225,580 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance premiums and finance revenues.

Segment profits decreased 12% to ¥43,185 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Segment assets increased 11% to ¥3,946,721 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in securities and installment loans.

- 5 -

Overseas Business Segment:Asset management, aircraft- and ship-related operations, private equity and finance

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Revenues

238,763

244,355

5,592

2

Segment Profits

67,716

86,863

19,147

28

Change

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(%)

Segment Assets

3,138,928

3,087,300

(51,628)

(2)

Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥244,355 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities.

As a result of the foregoing and an increase in equity in net income of affiliates, segment profits increased 28% to ¥86,863 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment assets decreased 2% to ¥3,087,300 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in affiliates.

- 6 -

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity

As of March 31,

As of September 30,

Change

2019

2019

Amount

Percent

Total Assets

(millions of yen)

12,174,917

12,511,073

336,156

3 %

(Segment Assets)

9,997,698

10,432,686

434,988

4 %

Total Liabilities

(millions of yen)

9,211,936

9,473,819

261,883

3

%

(Long- and Short-term Debt)

4,495,771

4,345,615

(150,156)

(3)%

(Deposits)

1,927,741

2,092,413

164,672

9

%

Shareholders' Equity

(millions of yen)

2,897,074

2,962,073

64,999

2

%

Shareholders' Equity Per Share

(yen)

2,263.41

2,314.14

50.73

2

%

Notes: 1. Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.

2. Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

Total assets increased 3% to ¥12,511,073 million compared to ¥12,174,917 million at the end of the previous fiscal year due to not only increases in installment loans and investment in securities, but also increases in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥10,432,686 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total liabilities increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in other liabilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard despite decreases in short-term debt and long-term debt.

Shareholders' equity increased 2% to ¥2,962,073 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due primarily to an increase in retained earnings.

- 7 -

2. Financial Information

(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

As of March

As of September

Assets

31, 2019

30, 2019

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,161,032

981,565

Restricted Cash

122,548

127,875

Investment in Direct Financing Leases

1,155,632

0

Net Investment in Leases

0

1,123,863

Installment Loans

3,277,670

3,475,131

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2019

¥38,671 million

September 30, 2019

¥30,619 million

Allowance for Doubtful Receivables on Finance Leases and Probable Loan Losses

(58,011)

(55,173)

Investment in Operating Leases

1,335,959

1,441,191

Investment in Securities

1,928,916

2,110,469

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2019

¥27,367 million

September 30, 2019

¥23,687 million

Property under Facility Operations

441,632

462,327

Investment in Affiliates

842,760

806,634

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable

280,590

259,653

Inventories

115,695

126,332

Office Facilities

108,390

194,220

Other Assets

1,462,104

1,456,986

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2019

¥12,449 million

September 30, 2019

¥11,382 million

Total Assets

12,174,917

12,511,073

Liabilities and Equity

Short-term Debt

309,549

274,813

Deposits

1,927,741

2,092,413

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable

293,480

232,877

Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances

1,521,355

1,559,062

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2019

¥360,198 million

September 30, 2019

¥336,840 million

Current and Deferred Income Taxes

355,843

368,859

Long-term Debt

4,186,222

4,070,802

Other Liabilities

617,746

874,993

Total Liabilities

9,211,936

9,473,819

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

9,780

9,538

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

Common Stock

221,111

221,111

Additional Paid-in Capital

257,625

258,178

Retained Earnings

2,555,585

2,655,773

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(61,343)

(97,128)

Treasury Stock, at Cost

(75,904)

(75,861)

Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,897,074

2,962,073

Noncontrolling Interests

56,127

65,643

Total Equity

2,953,201

3,027,716

Total Liabilities and Equity

12,174,917

12,511,073

- 8 -

Note 1: Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

As of March

As of September

31, 2019

30, 2019

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Net unrealized gains on investment in securities

17,389

22,300

Debt valuation adjustments

582

786

Defined benefit pension plans

(27,902)

(27,116)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(43,558)

(79,587)

Net unrealized losses on derivative instruments

(7,854)

(13,511)

Total

(61,343)

(97,128)

Note 2: Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) has been adopted since April 1, 2019, and the amounts of investment in direct financing

leases have been reclassified to net investment in leases. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New

Accounting Standards)".

- 9 -

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Six months

Six months

ended September

ended September

30, 2018

30, 2019

Revenues :

Finance revenues

117,352

126,124

Gains on investment securities and dividends

11,735

20,381

Operating leases

208,975

202,405

Life insurance premiums and related investment income

180,604

182,468

Sales of goods and real estate

330,761

184,494

Services income

412,587

396,806

Total Revenues

1,262,014

1,112,678

Expenses :

Interest expense

41,848

50,243

Costs of operating leases

127,366

130,921

Life insurance costs

125,734

130,960

Costs of goods and real estate sold

305,313

160,042

Services expense

247,572

247,749

Other (income) and expense, net

(503)

(775)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

210,646

221,191

Provision for doubtful receivables and probable loan losses

8,210

10,573

Write-downs of long-lived assets

26

36

Write-downs of securities

708

36

Total Expenses

1,066,920

950,976

Operating Income

195,094

161,702

Equity in Net Income of Affiliates

6,819

32,617

Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net

19,032

33,288

Bargain Purchase Gain

0

1,022

Income before Income Taxes

220,945

228,629

Provision for Income Taxes

64,326

66,965

Net Income

156,619

161,664

Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

1,484

2,192

Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

85

322

Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

155,050

159,150

- 10 -

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Six months

Six months

ended September

ended September

30, 2018

30, 2019

Net Income :

156,619

161,664

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities

(1,606)

4,904

Net change of debt valuation adjustments

(81)

204

Net change of defined benefit pension plans

(201)

786

Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments

14,789

(38,045)

Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments

690

(5,728)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

13,591

(37,879)

Comprehensive Income

170,210

123,785

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

1,803

373

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

587

47

Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

167,820

123,365

(4) Assumptions for Going ConcernThere is no corresponding item.

(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' EquityThere is no corresponding item.

- 11 -

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)

In February 2016, the new lease standard was issued, and related amendments were issued thereafter. These updates require a lessee to recognize most leases on the balance sheet. Lessor accounting remains substantially similar to current U.S. GAAP but with some changes. These updates require an entity to disclose more information about leases than under the current disclosure requirements. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates, including Accounting Standards Update 2019-01, on April 1, 2019 and used the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption as the date of initial adoption. Consequently, financial information of comparative periods has not been updated and the disclosures required under the new lease standard are not provided for periods before April 1, 2019.

The new lease standard provides a number of optional practical expedients in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the "package of practical expedients", which permits the Company and its subsidiaries to not reassess under the new lease standard the prior conclusions about lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected other new lease standard's available transitional practical expedients. The new lease standard also provides practical expedients for an entity's ongoing accounting. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the short-term lease recognition exemption mainly for vehicle and office equipment leases. Consequently, for those leases that meet the requirements, the Company and its subsidiaries have not recognized ROU assets or lease liabilities, and this includes not recognizing ROU assets or lease liabilities for existing short-term leases of those assets in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries also have elected the practical expedient to not separate lease and non-lease components for part of leases as lessors.

The impact of the adoption of these updates has resulted in a gross up of ROU assets and corresponding lease liabilities principally for operating leases, such as land leases and office and equipment leases where it is the lessee. The effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position at the adoption date was increases of ROU assets of ¥ 134,345 million in investment in operating leases, ¥ 77,989 million in property under facility operations, ¥ 75,805 million in office facilities and lease liabilities of ¥ 284,867 million in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet as of April 1, 2019. ROU assets in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities were ¥ 127,071 million, ¥ 70,292 million and ¥ 72,277 million, respectively, and lease liabilities in other liabilities were ¥ 266,166 million as of September 30, 2019. The adoption had no material effect on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations for the second consolidated period.

- 12 -

(7) Segment Information (Unaudited)Segment Information by Sector

(millions of yen)

Six Months ended

Six Months ended

March

September

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

31, 2019

30, 2019

Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Revenues

Profits

Revenues

Profits

Assets

Assets

Corporate Financial Services

51,067

16,788

45,690

9,151

959,725

996,971

Maintenance Leasing

141,642

20,583

147,216

16,625

873,775

886,277

Real Estate

243,998

44,164

229,188

46,178

720,221

742,445

Investment and Operation

367,675

24,890

225,057

28,387

733,612

772,972

Retail

221,735

49,175

225,580

43,185

3,571,437

3,946,721

Overseas Business

238,763

67,716

244,355

86,863

3,138,928

3,087,300

Segment Total

1,264,880

223,316

1,117,086

230,389

9,997,698

10,432,686

Difference between Segment Total and

(2,866)

(2,371)

(4,408)

(1,760)

2,177,219

2,078,387

Consolidated Amounts

Consolidated Amounts

1,262,014

220,945

1,112,678

228,629

12,174,917

12,511,073

Note 1:The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.

Note 2:ORIX made DAIKYO a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified.

Note 3:The Company and its subsidiaries adopted the new lease standard on April 1, 2019. The impact of the adoption has resulted in gross up of ROU assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for retail segment. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".

Note 4:Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.

(8) Subsequent Events

There are no material subsequent events.

- 13 -

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:11:07 UTC
