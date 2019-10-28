ORIX : Financial Results 0 10/28/2019 | 05:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019 October 28, 2019 In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report. For further information please contact: Investor Relations ORIX Corporation World Trade Center Building, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6135 JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154 E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp Year-on-Year Change Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 (U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries) Corporate Name: ORIX Corporation Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591) New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol : IX) Head Office: Tokyo JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 (URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/) 1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited) (millions of yen)*1 Net Income Total Year-on-Year Operating Year-on-Year Income before Year-on-Year Attributable to Year-on-Year ORIX Corporation Revenues Change Income Change Income Taxes Change Change Shareholders September 30, 2019 1,112,678 (11.8%) 161,702 (17.1%) 228,629 3.5% 159,150 2.6% September 30, 2018 1,262,014 (16.9%) 195,094 3.2% 220,945 (12.5%) 155,050 (6.6%) "Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥123,365 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (year-on-year change was a 26.5% decrease) and ¥167,820 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018 (year-on-year change was a 7.0% decrease). Basic Diluted Earnings Per Share Earnings Per Share September 30, 2019 124.34 124.24 September 30, 2018 121.13 121.03 *Note 1: Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts which are in single yen. (2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited) Total Total Shareholders' Shareholders' Assets Equity Equity Equity Ratio September 30, 2019 12,511,073 3,027,716 2,962,073 23.7% March 31, 2019 12,174,917 2,953,201 2,897,074 23.8% *Note 2: "Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity." "Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets." 2. Dividends (Unaudited) First Second Third Year-end Total Quarter-end Quarter-end Quarter-end March 31, 2019 － 30.00 － 46.00 76.00 March 31, 2020 － 35.00 － － － March 31, 2020 (Est.) － － － 41.00 76.00 *Note 3:For details of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to "Announcement Regarding Interim Dividend and Year-End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" announced today. 3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders March 31, 2020300,000(7.3%) *Note 4:Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 4. Other Information (1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries Yes ( ) No ( ｘ ) Addition - None ( ) Exclusion - None ( ) (2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method Yes ( ) No ( ｘ ) (3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures 1. Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards Yes ( ｘ ) No ( ) 2. Other than those above Yes ( ) No ( ｘ ) *Note 5: For details, please refer to "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 12. Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares) The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,324,629,128 as of September 30, 2019, and 1,324,629,128 as of March 31, 2019. The number of treasury stock was 42,843,944 as of September 30, 2019, and 42,843,783 as of March 31, 2019. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,279,965,110 for the six months ended September 30, 2019, and 1,280,070,926 for the six months ended September 30, 2018.

The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (1,796,993 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 1,823,993 shares as of March 31, 2019) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data. - 1 - 1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (1) Financial Highlights Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Six months Six months Change ended ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent Total Revenues (millions of yen) 1,262,014 1,112,678 (149,336) (12)% Total Expenses (millions of yen) 1,066,920 950,976 (115,944) (11)% Income before Income Taxes (millions of yen) 220,945 228,629 7,684 3 % Net Income Attributable to (millions of yen) 155,050 159,150 4,100 3 % ORIX Corporation Shareholders Earnings Per Share (Basic) (yen) 121.13 124.34 3.21 3 % (Diluted) (yen) 121.03 124.24 3.21 3 % ROE (Annualized) *1 (%) 11.3 10.9 (0.4) － ROA (Annualized) *2 (%) 2.67 2.58 (0.09) － *Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. *Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders. Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") decreased 12% to ¥1,112,678 million compared to ¥1,262,014 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods and real estate despite increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities and dividends. Total expenses decreased 11% to ¥950,976 million compared to ¥1,066,920 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold despite an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, as a result of increases in equity in net income of affiliates and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥228,629 million compared to ¥220,945 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year, and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 3% to ¥159,150 million compared to ¥155,050 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year. - 2 - Segment Information Total segment profits for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥230,389 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. ORIX made DAIKYO INCORPORATED (hereinafter, "DAIKYO") a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) (hereinafter, "new lease standard") on April 1, 2019. This adoption has resulted in a gross up of right-of-use (hereinafter, "ROU") assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for Retail segment. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)". Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows: Corporate Financial Services Segment: Finance and fee business Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Revenues 51,067 45,690 (5,377) (11) Segment Profits 16,788 9,151 (7,637) (45) Change As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Assets 959,725 996,971 37,246 4 Segment revenues decreased 11% to ¥45,690 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in finance revenues and services income. As a result of the foregoing and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, segment profits decreased 45% to ¥9,151 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment assets increased 4% to ¥996,971 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above. - 3 - Maintenance Leasing Segment:Automobile leasing and rentals, car-sharing; test and measurement instruments and IT-related equipment rentals and leasing Change Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Revenues 141,642 147,216 5,574 4 Segment Profits 20,583 16,625 (3,958) (19) Change As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Assets 873,775 886,277 12,502 1 Segment revenues increased 4% to ¥147,216 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues. Segment profits decreased 19% to ¥16,625 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. Segment assets increased 1% to ¥886,277 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above. Real Estate Segment:Real estate development, rental and management; facility operation; real estate investment management Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Revenues 243,998 229,188 (14,810) (6) Segment Profits 44,164 46,178 2,014 5 Change As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Assets 720,221 742,445 22,224 3 Segment revenues decreased 6% to ¥229,188 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income from facilities operations which recognized significant gains on sales of property during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment profits increased 5% to ¥46,178 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the recognition of gains on sales of shares of a subsidiary. Segment assets increased 3% to ¥742,445 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above. - 4 - Investment and Operation Segment:Environment and energy, private equity and concession Change Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Revenues 367,675 225,057 (142,618) (39) Segment Profits 24,890 28,387 3,497 14 Change As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Assets 733,612 772,972 39,360 5 Segment revenues decreased 39% to ¥225,057 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods. Segment profits increased 14% to ¥28,387 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income of affiliates. Segment assets increased 5% to ¥772,972 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in property under facility operations as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above. Retail Segment:Life insurance, banking and card loan Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 (millions of yen) (millions of yen) Segment Revenues 221,735 225,580 Segment Profits 49,175 43,185 As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 (millions of yen) (millions of yen) Segment Assets 3,571,437 3,946,721 Change Amount Percent (millions of yen) (%) 3,845 2 (5,990) (12) Change Amount Percent (millions of yen) (%) 375,284 11 Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥225,580 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance premiums and finance revenues. Segment profits decreased 12% to ¥43,185 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses. Segment assets increased 11% to ¥3,946,721 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in securities and installment loans. - 5 - Overseas Business Segment:Asset management, aircraft- and ship-related operations, private equity and finance Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Revenues 238,763 244,355 5,592 2 Segment Profits 67,716 86,863 19,147 28 Change As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Amount Percent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (%) Segment Assets 3,138,928 3,087,300 (51,628) (2) Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥244,355 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities. As a result of the foregoing and an increase in equity in net income of affiliates, segment profits increased 28% to ¥86,863 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment assets decreased 2% to ¥3,087,300 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in affiliates. - 6 - (2) Consolidated Financial Condition Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity As of March 31, As of September 30, Change 2019 2019 Amount Percent Total Assets (millions of yen) 12,174,917 12,511,073 336,156 3 % (Segment Assets) 9,997,698 10,432,686 434,988 4 % Total Liabilities (millions of yen) 9,211,936 9,473,819 261,883 3 % (Long- and Short-term Debt) 4,495,771 4,345,615 (150,156) (3)% (Deposits) 1,927,741 2,092,413 164,672 9 % Shareholders' Equity (millions of yen) 2,897,074 2,962,073 64,999 2 % Shareholders' Equity Per Share (yen) 2,263.41 2,314.14 50.73 2 % Notes: 1. Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP. 2. Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. Total assets increased 3% to ¥12,511,073 million compared to ¥12,174,917 million at the end of the previous fiscal year due to not only increases in installment loans and investment in securities, but also increases in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥10,432,686 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Total liabilities increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in other liabilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard despite decreases in short-term debt and long-term debt. Shareholders' equity increased 2% to ¥2,962,073 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due primarily to an increase in retained earnings. - 7 - 2. Financial Information (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of yen) As of March As of September Assets 31, 2019 30, 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,161,032 981,565 Restricted Cash 122,548 127,875 Investment in Direct Financing Leases 1,155,632 0 Net Investment in Leases 0 1,123,863 Installment Loans 3,277,670 3,475,131 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2019 ¥38,671 million September 30, 2019 ¥30,619 million Allowance for Doubtful Receivables on Finance Leases and Probable Loan Losses (58,011) (55,173) Investment in Operating Leases 1,335,959 1,441,191 Investment in Securities 1,928,916 2,110,469 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2019 ¥27,367 million September 30, 2019 ¥23,687 million Property under Facility Operations 441,632 462,327 Investment in Affiliates 842,760 806,634 Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable 280,590 259,653 Inventories 115,695 126,332 Office Facilities 108,390 194,220 Other Assets 1,462,104 1,456,986 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2019 ¥12,449 million September 30, 2019 ¥11,382 million Total Assets 12,174,917 12,511,073 Liabilities and Equity Short-term Debt 309,549 274,813 Deposits 1,927,741 2,092,413 Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable 293,480 232,877 Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances 1,521,355 1,559,062 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2019 ¥360,198 million September 30, 2019 ¥336,840 million Current and Deferred Income Taxes 355,843 368,859 Long-term Debt 4,186,222 4,070,802 Other Liabilities 617,746 874,993 Total Liabilities 9,211,936 9,473,819 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 9,780 9,538 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Common Stock 221,111 221,111 Additional Paid-in Capital 257,625 258,178 Retained Earnings 2,555,585 2,655,773 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (61,343) (97,128) Treasury Stock, at Cost (75,904) (75,861) Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity 2,897,074 2,962,073 Noncontrolling Interests 56,127 65,643 Total Equity 2,953,201 3,027,716 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,174,917 12,511,073 - 8 - Note 1: Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) As of March As of September 31, 2019 30, 2019 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net unrealized gains on investment in securities 17,389 22,300 Debt valuation adjustments 582 786 Defined benefit pension plans (27,902) (27,116) Foreign currency translation adjustments (43,558) (79,587) Net unrealized losses on derivative instruments (7,854) (13,511) Total (61,343) (97,128) Note 2: Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) has been adopted since April 1, 2019, and the amounts of investment in direct financing leases have been reclassified to net investment in leases. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)". - 9 - (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Six months Six months ended September ended September 30, 2018 30, 2019 Revenues : Finance revenues 117,352 126,124 Gains on investment securities and dividends 11,735 20,381 Operating leases 208,975 202,405 Life insurance premiums and related investment income 180,604 182,468 Sales of goods and real estate 330,761 184,494 Services income 412,587 396,806 Total Revenues 1,262,014 1,112,678 Expenses : Interest expense 41,848 50,243 Costs of operating leases 127,366 130,921 Life insurance costs 125,734 130,960 Costs of goods and real estate sold 305,313 160,042 Services expense 247,572 247,749 Other (income) and expense, net (503) (775) Selling, general and administrative expenses 210,646 221,191 Provision for doubtful receivables and probable loan losses 8,210 10,573 Write-downs of long-lived assets 26 36 Write-downs of securities 708 36 Total Expenses 1,066,920 950,976 Operating Income 195,094 161,702 Equity in Net Income of Affiliates 6,819 32,617 Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net 19,032 33,288 Bargain Purchase Gain 0 1,022 Income before Income Taxes 220,945 228,629 Provision for Income Taxes 64,326 66,965 Net Income 156,619 161,664 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 1,484 2,192 Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 85 322 Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 155,050 159,150 - 10 - (3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Six months Six months ended September ended September 30, 2018 30, 2019 Net Income : 156,619 161,664 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities (1,606) 4,904 Net change of debt valuation adjustments (81) 204 Net change of defined benefit pension plans (201) 786 Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments 14,789 (38,045) Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments 690 (5,728) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 13,591 (37,879) Comprehensive Income 170,210 123,785 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 1,803 373 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 587 47 Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 167,820 123,365 (4) Assumptions for Going ConcernThere is no corresponding item. (5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' EquityThere is no corresponding item. - 11 - Changes in Accounting Policies (Adoption of New Accounting Standards) In February 2016, the new lease standard was issued, and related amendments were issued thereafter. These updates require a lessee to recognize most leases on the balance sheet. Lessor accounting remains substantially similar to current U.S. GAAP but with some changes. These updates require an entity to disclose more information about leases than under the current disclosure requirements. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates, including Accounting Standards Update 2019-01, on April 1, 2019 and used the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption as the date of initial adoption. Consequently, financial information of comparative periods has not been updated and the disclosures required under the new lease standard are not provided for periods before April 1, 2019. The new lease standard provides a number of optional practical expedients in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the "package of practical expedients", which permits the Company and its subsidiaries to not reassess under the new lease standard the prior conclusions about lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected other new lease standard's available transitional practical expedients. The new lease standard also provides practical expedients for an entity's ongoing accounting. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the short-term lease recognition exemption mainly for vehicle and office equipment leases. Consequently, for those leases that meet the requirements, the Company and its subsidiaries have not recognized ROU assets or lease liabilities, and this includes not recognizing ROU assets or lease liabilities for existing short-term leases of those assets in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries also have elected the practical expedient to not separate lease and non-lease components for part of leases as lessors. The impact of the adoption of these updates has resulted in a gross up of ROU assets and corresponding lease liabilities principally for operating leases, such as land leases and office and equipment leases where it is the lessee. The effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position at the adoption date was increases of ROU assets of ¥ 134,345 million in investment in operating leases, ¥ 77,989 million in property under facility operations, ¥ 75,805 million in office facilities and lease liabilities of ¥ 284,867 million in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet as of April 1, 2019. ROU assets in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities were ¥ 127,071 million, ¥ 70,292 million and ¥ 72,277 million, respectively, and lease liabilities in other liabilities were ¥ 266,166 million as of September 30, 2019. The adoption had no material effect on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations for the second consolidated period. - 12 - (7) Segment Information (Unaudited)Segment Information by Sector (millions of yen) Six Months ended Six Months ended March September September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 31, 2019 30, 2019 Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Revenues Profits Revenues Profits Assets Assets Corporate Financial Services 51,067 16,788 45,690 9,151 959,725 996,971 Maintenance Leasing 141,642 20,583 147,216 16,625 873,775 886,277 Real Estate 243,998 44,164 229,188 46,178 720,221 742,445 Investment and Operation 367,675 24,890 225,057 28,387 733,612 772,972 Retail 221,735 49,175 225,580 43,185 3,571,437 3,946,721 Overseas Business 238,763 67,716 244,355 86,863 3,138,928 3,087,300 Segment Total 1,264,880 223,316 1,117,086 230,389 9,997,698 10,432,686 Difference between Segment Total and (2,866) (2,371) (4,408) (1,760) 2,177,219 2,078,387 Consolidated Amounts Consolidated Amounts 1,262,014 220,945 1,112,678 228,629 12,174,917 12,511,073 Note 1:The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits. Note 2:ORIX made DAIKYO a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified. Note 3:The Company and its subsidiaries adopted the new lease standard on April 1, 2019. The impact of the adoption has resulted in gross up of ROU assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for retail segment. 