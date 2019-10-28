ORIX : Financial Results

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.
Year-on-Year
Change
Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019
(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)
"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥123,365 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (year-on-year change was a 26.5% decrease) and ¥167,820 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018 (year-on-year change was a 7.0% decrease).
Basic
Diluted
Earnings Per Share
Earnings Per Share
September 30, 2019
124.34
124.24
September 30, 2018
121.13
121.03
*Note 1:
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts which are in single yen.
(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)
Total
Total
Shareholders'
Shareholders'
Assets
Equity
Equity
Equity Ratio
September 30, 2019
12,511,073
3,027,716
2,962,073
23.7%
March 31, 2019
12,174,917
2,953,201
2,897,074
23.8%
*Note 2:
"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."
"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."
2. Dividends (Unaudited)
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Total
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
March 31, 2019
－
30.00
－
46.00
76.00
March 31, 2020
－
35.00
－
－
－
March 31, 2020 (Est.)
－
－
－
41.00
76.00
*Note 3:For details of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to "Announcement Regarding Interim Dividend and Year-End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" announced today.
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
March 31, 2020300,000(7.3%)
*Note 4:Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
4. Other Information
(1)
Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
Addition - None (
)
Exclusion - None (
)
(2)
Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
(3)
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures
1.
Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards
Yes
(
ｘ )
No
(
)
2.
Other than those above
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
*Note 5: For details, please refer to "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 12.
Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,324,629,128 as of September 30, 2019, and 1,324,629,128 as of March 31, 2019.
The number of treasury stock was 42,843,944 as of September 30, 2019, and 42,843,783 as of March 31, 2019.
The average number of outstanding shares was 1,279,965,110 for the six months ended September 30, 2019, and 1,280,070,926 for the six months ended September 30, 2018.
The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (1,796,993 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 1,823,993 shares as of March 31, 2019) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
Six months
Six months
Change
ended
ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
Total Revenues
(millions of yen)
1,262,014
1,112,678
(149,336)
(12)%
Total Expenses
(millions of yen)
1,066,920
950,976
(115,944)
(11)%
Income before Income Taxes
(millions of yen)
220,945
228,629
7,684
3 %
Net Income Attributable to
(millions of yen)
155,050
159,150
4,100
3 %
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
Earnings Per Share (Basic)
(yen)
121.13
124.34
3.21
3 %
(Diluted)
(yen)
121.03
124.24
3.21
3 %
ROE (Annualized) *1
(%)
11.3
10.9
(0.4)
－
ROA (Annualized) *2
(%)
2.67
2.58
(0.09)
－
*Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
*Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.
Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") decreased 12% to ¥1,112,678 million compared to ¥1,262,014 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods and real estate despite increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities and dividends.
Total expenses decreased 11% to ¥950,976 million compared to ¥1,066,920 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold despite an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.
In addition, as a result of increases in equity in net income of affiliates and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥228,629 million compared to ¥220,945 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year, and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 3% to ¥159,150 million compared to ¥155,050 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment Information
Total segment profits for the second consolidated period increased 3% to ¥230,389 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
ORIX made DAIKYO INCORPORATED (hereinafter, "DAIKYO") a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified.
The Company and its subsidiaries adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) (hereinafter, "new lease standard") on April 1, 2019. This adoption has resulted in a gross up of right-of-use (hereinafter, "ROU") assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for Retail segment. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".
Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows:
Corporate Financial Services Segment: Finance and fee business
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Revenues
51,067
45,690
(5,377)
(11)
Segment Profits
16,788
9,151
(7,637)
(45)
Change
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
959,725
996,971
37,246
4
Segment revenues decreased 11% to ¥45,690 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in finance revenues and services income.
As a result of the foregoing and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, segment profits decreased 45% to ¥9,151 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment assets increased 4% to ¥996,971 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.
Maintenance Leasing Segment:Automobile leasing and rentals, car-sharing; test and measurement instruments and IT-related
equipment rentals and leasing
Change
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Revenues
141,642
147,216
5,574
4
Segment Profits
20,583
16,625
(3,958)
(19)
Change
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
873,775
886,277
12,502
1
Segment revenues increased 4% to ¥147,216 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues.
Segment profits decreased 19% to ¥16,625 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Segment assets increased 1% to ¥886,277 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.
Real Estate Segment:Real estate development, rental and management; facility operation; real estate investment management
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Revenues
243,998
229,188
(14,810)
(6)
Segment Profits
44,164
46,178
2,014
5
Change
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
720,221
742,445
22,224
3
Segment revenues decreased 6% to ¥229,188 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income from facilities operations which recognized significant gains on sales of property during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment profits increased 5% to ¥46,178 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the recognition of gains on sales of shares of a subsidiary.
Segment assets increased 3% to ¥742,445 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.
Investment and Operation Segment:Environment and energy, private equity and concession
Change
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Revenues
367,675
225,057
(142,618)
(39)
Segment Profits
24,890
28,387
3,497
14
Change
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
733,612
772,972
39,360
5
Segment revenues decreased 39% to ¥225,057 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in sales of goods.
Segment profits increased 14% to ¥28,387 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income of affiliates.
Segment assets increased 5% to ¥772,972 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in property under
facility operations as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard described above.
Retail Segment:Life insurance, banking and card loan
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
Segment Revenues
221,735
225,580
Segment Profits
49,175
43,185
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
Segment Assets
3,571,437
3,946,721
Change
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(%)
3,845 2
(5,990) (12)
Change
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(%)
375,284 11
Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥225,580 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance premiums and finance revenues.
Segment profits decreased 12% to ¥43,185 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses.
Segment assets increased 11% to ¥3,946,721 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in securities and installment loans.
Overseas Business Segment:Asset management, aircraft- and ship-related operations, private equity and finance
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Revenues
238,763
244,355
5,592
2
Segment Profits
67,716
86,863
19,147
28
Change
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
3,138,928
3,087,300
(51,628)
(2)
Segment revenues increased 2% to ¥244,355 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in finance revenues and gains on investment securities.
As a result of the foregoing and an increase in equity in net income of affiliates, segment profits increased 28% to ¥86,863 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment assets decreased 2% to ¥3,087,300 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in affiliates.
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity
As of March 31,
As of September 30,
Change
2019
2019
Amount
Percent
Total Assets
(millions of yen)
12,174,917
12,511,073
336,156
3 %
(Segment Assets)
9,997,698
10,432,686
434,988
4 %
Total Liabilities
(millions of yen)
9,211,936
9,473,819
261,883
3
%
(Long- and Short-term Debt)
4,495,771
4,345,615
(150,156)
(3)%
(Deposits)
1,927,741
2,092,413
164,672
9
%
Shareholders' Equity
(millions of yen)
2,897,074
2,962,073
64,999
2
%
Shareholders' Equity Per Share
(yen)
2,263.41
2,314.14
50.73
2
%
Notes: 1. Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.
2. Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
Total assets increased 3% to ¥12,511,073 million compared to ¥12,174,917 million at the end of the previous fiscal year due to not only increases in installment loans and investment in securities, but also increases in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥10,432,686 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in other liabilities as a result of our adoption of the new lease standard despite decreases in short-term debt and long-term debt.
Shareholders' equity increased 2% to ¥2,962,073 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due primarily to an increase in retained earnings.
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2019
¥38,671 million
September 30, 2019
¥30,619 million
Allowance for Doubtful Receivables on Finance Leases and Probable Loan Losses
(58,011)
(55,173)
Investment in Operating Leases
1,335,959
1,441,191
Investment in Securities
1,928,916
2,110,469
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2019
¥27,367 million
September 30, 2019
¥23,687 million
Property under Facility Operations
441,632
462,327
Investment in Affiliates
842,760
806,634
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable
280,590
259,653
Inventories
115,695
126,332
Office Facilities
108,390
194,220
Other Assets
1,462,104
1,456,986
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2019
¥12,449 million
September 30, 2019
¥11,382 million
Total Assets
12,174,917
12,511,073
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term Debt
309,549
274,813
Deposits
1,927,741
2,092,413
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable
293,480
232,877
Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances
1,521,355
1,559,062
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2019
¥360,198 million
September 30, 2019
¥336,840 million
Current and Deferred Income Taxes
355,843
368,859
Long-term Debt
4,186,222
4,070,802
Other Liabilities
617,746
874,993
Total Liabilities
9,211,936
9,473,819
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
9,780
9,538
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Common Stock
221,111
221,111
Additional Paid-in Capital
257,625
258,178
Retained Earnings
2,555,585
2,655,773
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(61,343)
(97,128)
Treasury Stock, at Cost
(75,904)
(75,861)
Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity
2,897,074
2,962,073
Noncontrolling Interests
56,127
65,643
Total Equity
2,953,201
3,027,716
Total Liabilities and Equity
12,174,917
12,511,073
Note 1: Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
As of March
As of September
31, 2019
30, 2019
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net unrealized gains on investment in securities
17,389
22,300
Debt valuation adjustments
582
786
Defined benefit pension plans
(27,902)
(27,116)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(43,558)
(79,587)
Net unrealized losses on derivative instruments
(7,854)
(13,511)
Total
(61,343)
(97,128)
Note 2: Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (ASC 842 ("Leases")) has been adopted since April 1, 2019, and the amounts of investment in direct financing
leases have been reclassified to net investment in leases. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New
Accounting Standards)".
(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
Six months
Six months
ended September
ended September
30, 2018
30, 2019
Revenues :
Finance revenues
117,352
126,124
Gains on investment securities and dividends
11,735
20,381
Operating leases
208,975
202,405
Life insurance premiums and related investment income
180,604
182,468
Sales of goods and real estate
330,761
184,494
Services income
412,587
396,806
Total Revenues
1,262,014
1,112,678
Expenses :
Interest expense
41,848
50,243
Costs of operating leases
127,366
130,921
Life insurance costs
125,734
130,960
Costs of goods and real estate sold
305,313
160,042
Services expense
247,572
247,749
Other (income) and expense, net
(503)
(775)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
210,646
221,191
Provision for doubtful receivables and probable loan losses
8,210
10,573
Write-downs of long-lived assets
26
36
Write-downs of securities
708
36
Total Expenses
1,066,920
950,976
Operating Income
195,094
161,702
Equity in Net Income of Affiliates
6,819
32,617
Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net
19,032
33,288
Bargain Purchase Gain
0
1,022
Income before Income Taxes
220,945
228,629
Provision for Income Taxes
64,326
66,965
Net Income
156,619
161,664
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
1,484
2,192
Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
85
322
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
155,050
159,150
(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
Six months
Six months
ended September
ended September
30, 2018
30, 2019
Net Income :
156,619
161,664
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities
(1,606)
4,904
Net change of debt valuation adjustments
(81)
204
Net change of defined benefit pension plans
(201)
786
Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments
14,789
(38,045)
Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments
690
(5,728)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
13,591
(37,879)
Comprehensive Income
170,210
123,785
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
1,803
373
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
587
47
Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
167,820
123,365
(4) Assumptions for Going ConcernThere is no corresponding item.
(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' EquityThere is no corresponding item.
Changes in Accounting Policies (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)
In February 2016, the new lease standard was issued, and related amendments were issued thereafter. These updates require a lessee to recognize most leases on the balance sheet. Lessor accounting remains substantially similar to current U.S. GAAP but with some changes. These updates require an entity to disclose more information about leases than under the current disclosure requirements. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates, including Accounting Standards Update 2019-01, on April 1, 2019 and used the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption as the date of initial adoption. Consequently, financial information of comparative periods has not been updated and the disclosures required under the new lease standard are not provided for periods before April 1, 2019.
The new lease standard provides a number of optional practical expedients in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the "package of practical expedients", which permits the Company and its subsidiaries to not reassess under the new lease standard the prior conclusions about lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected other new lease standard's available transitional practical expedients. The new lease standard also provides practical expedients for an entity's ongoing accounting. The Company and its subsidiaries have elected the short-term lease recognition exemption mainly for vehicle and office equipment leases. Consequently, for those leases that meet the requirements, the Company and its subsidiaries have not recognized ROU assets or lease liabilities, and this includes not recognizing ROU assets or lease liabilities for existing short-term leases of those assets in transition. The Company and its subsidiaries also have elected the practical expedient to not separate lease and non-lease components for part of leases as lessors.
The impact of the adoption of these updates has resulted in a gross up of ROU assets and corresponding lease liabilities principally for operating leases, such as land leases and office and equipment leases where it is the lessee. The effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position at the adoption date was increases of ROU assets of ¥ 134,345 million in investment in operating leases, ¥ 77,989 million in property under facility operations, ¥ 75,805 million in office facilities and lease liabilities of ¥ 284,867 million in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet as of April 1, 2019. ROU assets in investment in operating leases, property under facility operations and office facilities were ¥ 127,071 million, ¥ 70,292 million and ¥ 72,277 million, respectively, and lease liabilities in other liabilities were ¥ 266,166 million as of September 30, 2019. The adoption had no material effect on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations for the second consolidated period.
(7) Segment Information (Unaudited)Segment Information by Sector
(millions of yen)
Six Months ended
Six Months ended
March
September
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
31, 2019
30, 2019
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Revenues
Profits
Revenues
Profits
Assets
Assets
Corporate Financial Services
51,067
16,788
45,690
9,151
959,725
996,971
Maintenance Leasing
141,642
20,583
147,216
16,625
873,775
886,277
Real Estate
243,998
44,164
229,188
46,178
720,221
742,445
Investment and Operation
367,675
24,890
225,057
28,387
733,612
772,972
Retail
221,735
49,175
225,580
43,185
3,571,437
3,946,721
Overseas Business
238,763
67,716
244,355
86,863
3,138,928
3,087,300
Segment Total
1,264,880
223,316
1,117,086
230,389
9,997,698
10,432,686
Difference between Segment Total and
(2,866)
(2,371)
(4,408)
(1,760)
2,177,219
2,078,387
Consolidated Amounts
Consolidated Amounts
1,262,014
220,945
1,112,678
228,629
12,174,917
12,511,073
Note 1:The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.
Note 2:ORIX made DAIKYO a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2019 to complement their respective real estate businesses and to jointly aim for medium- and long-term growth as a comprehensive real estate business. Accordingly, ORIX changed the segment classification of DAIKYO from Investment and Operation segment to Real Estate segment. As a result of this change, segment figures during the same period of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified.
Note 3:The Company and its subsidiaries adopted the new lease standard on April 1, 2019. The impact of the adoption has resulted in gross up of ROU assets of investment in operating leases and property under facility operations principally for operating leases, where it is the lessee, such as land leases and office and equipment leases in all of our segments except for retail segment. For further information, see "(6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".
Note 4:Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.
