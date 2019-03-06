Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX CORPORATION    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ORIX : Japan's Orix, Bain Capital in talks to buy problem Turkish loans - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Business and financial district of Levent, which comprises of leading Turkish banks' and companies' headquarters, is seen behind a residential neighborhood in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Japanese financial services group Orix Corp and U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital are in talks to invest in non-performing loans (NPLs) at Turkish banks, three sources close to the matter said.

Last year's currency crisis in Turkey, followed by an economic slowdown, has left many companies struggling to manage cash flows and debt. Some banks are looking to strengthen their balance sheets by selling NPLs and loans under close monitoring.

Turkish banks' NPL ratios stand at more than 4 percent and are expected to rise, while loans under close monitoring, which are at their highest rates in years, have also sparked interest from foreign funds.

"What these funds are interested in is mostly one-time transactions - so the purchase of big loans containing a single credit from banks," one of the sources said.

"They prefer loans that may have guarantees, like project financing loans for real estate or ship financing."

Expectations that the volume of NPLs in Turkey will grow has created "serious foreign fund interest", another source said, although companies not based in Turkey are not able to buy the NPLs directly from Turkish banks.

"Foreign funds that want to enter NPL sales here need to have established firms here or bought shares from an existing company. This is being discussed, the source said.

Turkey's banking watchdog says the percentage of NPLs could rise to 6 percent this year and some economists see it going even higher.

Last month, Standard and Poor's said it expected the NPL ratio of Turkish banks to top out at around eight percent in 2019, and added that a broader definition of problem loans would reach 15-20 percent.

"Companies such as Japan's Orix and the U.S.'s Bain Capital have been holding intense talks with financial consultants since September to enter the Turkish market," another source said. The two companies declined to comment.

The sources also said Turkey would be one of the focal points at the NPL Europe conference in London this week.

"We see that there is a serious foreign fund interest ahead of the conference as well. These funds usually closely watch increasing NPLs of countries after crises. Turkey is one of them," said one source.

Other countries at the conference include Ireland, Ukraine, Greece, Spain and Italy.

(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Ebru Tuncay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC -0.26% 19.21 Delayed Quote.14.55%
ORIX CORPORATION -0.15% 1623 End-of-day quote.3.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX CORPORATION
05:08aORIX : Japan's Orix, Bain Capital in talks to buy problem Turkish loans - source..
RE
02/19ORIX : Red Mortgage Capital Adds Lending Office in New York
BU
01/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Tesco, Kering, Vale
01/23ORIX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/22ORIX : USA Closes $350 Million Commercial Real Estate CLO Platform
BU
01/09AVOLON : Fleet Reaches 971 Aircraft Following Very Active 2018
BU
01/08ORIX : to Issue Unsecured Debt Securities Denominated in U.S. Dollars
PU
01/08ORIX : Japan's younger Watanabes seek more diverse portfolios
RE
01/03ORIX : 2019 New Year's Message from CEO Makoto Inoue
PU
2018ORIX : Announcement Regarding Management Changes and Organizational Reform
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 656 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 326 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 2 150 B
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 331  JPY
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION3.11%19 226
ALLY FINANCIAL INC17.83%10 884
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.15.94%8 392
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 767
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.39.02%1 050
SIXT LEASING SE19.65%323
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.