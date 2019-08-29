Log in
ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
ORIX : Notice Regarding Completion of Transfer of ORIX Living Corporation Shares

08/29/2019

TOKYO, Japan - August 30, 2019 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it has transferred all the ORIX Living Corporation ('ORIX Living') shares held by the ORIX Group to Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as notified in its news release, 'Notice Regarding Transfer of ORIX Living Corporation Shares,' dated March 25, 2019.

In addition, ORIX Living has today changed its name to GOOD TIME LIVING Corporation, and will continue the operation of its business. We are looking forward to receiving the ongoing support of all its residents, business partners and other related persons.

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2019)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019.'

ORIX Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:25:06 UTC
