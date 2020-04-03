Log in
ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/31
1300.5 JPY   -5.31%
ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

04/03/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

TOKYO, Japan ―April 3,2020 ― ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share

repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of

the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019,

as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

4,978,400 shares

3.

Total purchase price of shares repurchased

JPY 7,282,157,350

4.

Repurchase Period

March 1, 2020 -March 31, 2020

5.

Method of share repurchase

Market purchases based on the

discretionary dealing contract regarding

repurchase of own shares

(Reference)

1.

Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 70,000,000 shares

(approx.5.5% of the total outstanding

shares (excluding treasury shares))

  1. Total purchase price of shares

to be repurchased

Up to 100 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase Period

From November 1, 2019 to May 8, 2020

(5)

Method of share repurchase

Market purchases based on the

discretionary dealing contract regarding

repurchase of own shares

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of March 31, 2020)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

25,836,400 shares

(2)

Total purchase price of shares repurchased

JPY45,719,372,400

Contact Information:

ORIX Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate

and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.

Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of March 31, 2019)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019."

- 2 -

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 06:52:06 UTC
