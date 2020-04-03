ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

TOKYO, Japan ―April 3,2020 ― ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share

repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of

the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019,

as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased 4,978,400 shares 3. Total purchase price of shares repurchased JPY 7,282,157,350 4. Repurchase Period March 1, 2020 -March 31, 2020 5. Method of share repurchase Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares (Reference) 1. Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019 (1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 70,000,000 shares (approx.5.5% of the total outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))

Total purchase price of shares

to be repurchased Up to 100 billion yen (4) Repurchase Period From November 1, 2019 to May 8, 2020 (5) Method of share repurchase Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of March 31, 2020)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 25,836,400 shares (2) Total purchase price of shares repurchased JPY45,719,372,400

Contact Information:

ORIX Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate