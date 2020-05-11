ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
TOKYO, Japan‐May 11,2020‐ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share
repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of
the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019,
as follows.
|
1. Class of shares repurchased
|
Common shares
|
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
7,089,600 shares
|
3.
|
Total purchase price of shares repurchased
|
JPY 8,688,577,550
|
4.
|
Repurchase Period
|
April 1, 2020 - April 30, 2020
|
5.
|
Method of share repurchase
|
Market purchases based on the
|
|
|
discretionary dealing contract regarding
|
|
|
repurchase of own shares
|
(Reference)
|
|
1.
|
Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, 2019
|
|
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
|
Common shares
|
|
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
|
Up to 70,000,000 shares
|
|
|
(approx.5.5% of the total outstanding
|
|
|
shares (excluding treasury shares))
-
Total purchase price of shares
|
|
to be repurchased
|
Up to 100 billion yen
|
(4)
|
Repurchase Period
|
From November 1, 2019 to May 8, 2020
|
(5)
|
Method of share repurchase
|
Market purchases based on the
|
|
|
discretionary dealing contract regarding
|
|
|
repurchase of own shares
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of April 30, 2020)
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
32,926,000shares
|
(2)
|
Total purchase price of shares repurchased
|
JPY 54,407,949,950
