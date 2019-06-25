Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX CORPORATION    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ORIX : Submits Form 20-F for Filing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:16pm EDT

ORIX Corporation (TOKYO: 8591) (NYSE: IX) (ISIN:JP3200450009) has submitted its annual Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019. Please find online versions of the file available for download, as well as a link to the SEC EDGAR format, on ORIX’s website at: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/20f/index.html

ORIX also provides hard copies of the completed audited financial statements free of charge to our shareholders upon request. To receive a copy, please fill out and submit an “Investor Information Request Form” available at: https://ssl.orix-form.jp/ir/inquiry_e/

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TOKYO: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website:
https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2019)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under “(4) Risk Factors” of the “1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results” of the “Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX CORPORATION
10:16pORIX : Submits Form 20-F for Filing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
BU
06/23ORIX : to Commence Excavation Survey in Kazamaura Village and Aomori City, Aomor..
PU
06/20ORIX : Avolon Increases LEAP-1A Engine Portfolio with $2.06 Billion U.S. Order
AQ
05/23ORIX : Hoffman Southwest Acquires Accumark
BU
05/19Japan's Orix Corp seeks to buy remaining stake India's IL&FS wind assets
RE
05/14RED MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Related Companies and Texas Housing Foundation Close $22 ..
BU
05/10RED MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Closes $60 Million SBL Portfolio in Union City, NJ
BU
05/02RED MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Hires Former Freddie Mac Executive as Managing Director a..
BU
04/10RETIRING LATE : As pensions underwhelm, more Japanese opt to prolong employment
RE
03/28ORIX : Curtis Arledge Joins Mariner Investment Group as Chairman and CEO and Hea..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 700 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 339 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,01%
P/E ratio 2020 6,05
P/E ratio 2021 5,73
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capitalization 2 121 B
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 329  JPY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION0.83%18 534
ALLY FINANCIAL INC30.58%11 478
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.26.12%8 804
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 525
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-19.59%1 494
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.47.06%1 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About