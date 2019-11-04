Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX Corporation    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ORIX : to Acquire U.S. Real Estate Loan Origination and Servicing Company, Hunt Real Estate Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:30pm EST

TOKYO, Japan - November 5, 2019 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that its group company in the U.S., ORIX Corporation USA ('OCU'), has signed an agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of U.S.-based Hunt Real Estate Capital ('HREC'). Procedures for acquisition of the shares will be completed after the prescribed steps have been taken and the approval of regulatory authorities obtained.

Established in 1972, HREC is a leading commercial real estate finance lender and approved to offer Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. HREC provides loans to developers mainly targeted at the multifamily sector and also conducts servicing of originated mortgage loans after transferring loans to these government agencies.

ORIX has previously expanded its business through its acquisitions of RED Capital Group*1 and Lancaster Pollard*2, which hold Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA licenses to originate and service mortgage loans. Through its acquisition of HREC, the origination volume of the combined 3 entities will place ORIX in 9th position nationwide, and by combining its existing business with the expansion opportunities presented by HREC's broad Freddie Mac license, ORIX aims to increase profitability and to further expand the business through utilizing synergies.

In the United States, the home ownership rate has dropped to the lower 60% range*3 since the 2008 financial crisis, and the need for multifamily rental housing has increased against a backdrop of steep increases in property values due to a low interest rate environment, constrained supply and population increases. The multifamily loan implementation amount has expanded from $52.5 billion to $339 billion during the past 10 years*4, and growth is expected to continue in the future.

OCU continues to develop its key role as a strategic business hub for the ORIX Group in the U.S. and Latin America through its capabilities in securities investment, real estate and infrastructure financing, private equity investment, and asset management. In the commercial real estate loan business, RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard were merged in 2019 to form ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC ('OREC') which have financed approximately $100 billion in total transaction amount, with a servicing portfolio of $25 billion. In addition, in 2016, ORIX further expanded its product offerings with the acquisition of Boston Financial Investment Management, L.P*5, a syndicator in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) industry with a long-established track record.

Going forward, ORIX will pursue its multifaceted financial business in the United States with the aim of continuing growth.

*1 ORIX USA Acquires RED Capital Group[19KB] (May 10, 2010)
*2 ORIX USA Acquires Lancaster Pollard Complementary businesses are the foundation for building U.S. housing infrastructure
(September 14, 2017)
*3 Source: United States Census Bureau
*4 Source: The Mortgage Bankers Association
*5 ORIX to Acquire One of America's Largest Syndicators in the LIHTC Industry (July 11, 2016)

■Overview of Hunt Real Estate Capital
Name Hunt Real Estate Capital
Head office New York City, New York, United States
Establishment 1972
Representative James P. Flynn (President)
Description of business Commercial real estate loan origination and servicing
Number of locations 25
Development areas New York, California, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington, Michigan, Washington D.C.

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2019)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX CORPORATION
09:30pORIX : to Acquire U.S. Real Estate Loan Origination and Servicing Company, Hunt ..
PU
09:06aORIX : USA to Expand Multifamily Banking Business with Acquisition of Hunt Real ..
BU
10/28ORIX : Financial Highlights
PU
10/28ORIX : Financial Results
PU
10/28ORIX : Announcement Regarding Interim Dividend and Year-End Dividend Forecast fo..
PU
10/28ORIX : Announcement Regarding Management Changes
PU
10/28ORIX : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Cancellation of Own Shares
PU
10/09ORIX : Craig Kahler Joins ORIX Capital Partners
BU
09/27ORIX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26ORIX : to Invest in Wako Pallet, a Major Seller and Leaser of Logistics Equipmen..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 288 B
EBIT 2020 336 B
Net income 2020 304 B
Debt 2020 6 565 B
Yield 2020 4,42%
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 2 200 B
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 206,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 718,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION9.18%20 335
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.37.91%11 985
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION16.05%8 403
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 649
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED16.25%924
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group