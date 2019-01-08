ORIX to Issue Unsecured Debt Securities Denominated in U.S. Dollars

TOKYO, Japan - January 9, 2019 - ORIX Corporation ( "ORIX") announced today its decision to issue unsecured senior debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars under the terms and conditions outlined below.

This offshore debt funding will be conducted by ORIX pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed on Form F‐3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of its strategy to secure funding flexibility and diversification of funding sources.

5 year notes

Total amount of notes: USD $500,000,000 Interest rate: 4.05% per annum Issue price: 99.915% of the principal amount Payment date: January 16, 2019 Maturity: January 16, 2024 Contact Information: ORIX Corporation Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81‐3‐3435‐3121 About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation‐driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of September 30, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward‐looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20‐F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018."

This material does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation for purchase, of any securities. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of our securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from us and that will contain detailed information about us and our management, as well as our financial statements. A registration statement (including a prospectus, No. 333‐219189) to which this communication relates has been filed with the SEC and is effective. No offer or sale of our securities shall take place in Japan.