News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ORIX : to Issue Unsecured Debt Securities Denominated in U.S. Dollars

01/08/2019 | 09:29pm EST

ORIX to Issue Unsecured Debt Securities Denominated in U.S. Dollars

TOKYO, Japan - January 9, 2019 - ORIX Corporation ( "ORIX") announced today its decision to issue unsecured senior debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars under the terms and conditions outlined below.

This offshore debt funding will be conducted by ORIX pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed on Form F‐3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of its strategy to secure funding flexibility and diversification of funding sources.

5 year notes

Total amount of notes:

USD $500,000,000

Interest rate:

4.05% per annum

Issue price:

99.915% of the principal amount

Payment date:

January 16, 2019

Maturity:

January 16, 2024

Contact Information:

ORIX Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81‐3‐3435‐3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation‐driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of September 30, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward‐looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20‐F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018."

This material does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation for purchase, of any securities. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of our securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from us and that will contain detailed information about us and our management, as well as our financial statements. A registration statement (including a prospectus, No. 333‐219189) to which this communication relates has been filed with the SEC and is effective. No offer or sale of our securities shall take place in Japan.

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 02:28:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 804 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 326 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 6,43
P/E ratio 2020 6,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 2 174 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 350  JPY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION5.27%19 965
ALLY FINANCIAL INC5.34%9 860
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.6.94%7 850
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 499
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.7.32%799
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%711
