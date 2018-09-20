Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX CORPORATION    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION (8591)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ORIX : to Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Shougang Group Driving Forward with Investment on Leading Parking Operation and Management Service Provider in China; Shougang Concord International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:13am CEST

TOKYO, Japan - September 20, 2018 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today to sign a strategic alliance agreement with Shougang Group. ORIX will collaborate with Shougang Group in diversified business fields including infrastructure management in China.

Established in 1919 and headquartered in Beijing, Shougang Group has experienced a history of nearly 100 years. At present, the Group has developed into a large-sized enterprise group centering on iron and steel and concurrently running businesses in financial sector such as commercial bank, lease, investment fund operation, public infrastructure sector such as car parking operation, hospital operation, and environment sector.

As the first step of the collaboration, ORIX made an investment in Shougang Concord International ('Shougang Concord'), which is a car parking operation and management subsidiary of Shougang Group, through ORIX Asia Capital Limited, the wholly owned investment arm of ORIX in the Greater China region. ORIX will hold 6.3% of Shougang Concord' share after the investment.

The number of retained Chinese automobile was growing over 10% annually last 10 years and had reached 217 million by the end of 2017* and the number is estimated to be increased in the future. Parking price in China was regulated at low price by the government so that the operation and management of parking facilities industry was not developed well in past years. Cars parked in the streets cause to be a problem in society. Parking shortage is anticipated to reach 220 million in 2022. However, in 2015, the government announced the ease of parking price regulation and several stimulus packages to encourage the growth of this industry.

Leveraging both companies' knowhow and strength in various business fields, Shougang Group and ORIX will consider business collaboration in a wide range of fields including but not limited to environment, medical, aged care industry and also will jointly develop potential investment in growing project.

* Source: 2017 China Car Parking Industry Development White Book

■Shougang Group Overview

Name:
Address:
Name and title of representative:
Description of business:

Established:
Employees:
Subsidiaries/Affilicates:
Website:

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
Shijingshan Beijing Shougang factory East Gate

Zhang Gong Yan, Chairman and President
Iron and steel manufacturing, Infrastructure development, Finance, Industry park development
1919
Approximately 88 thoudsand (as of June 2018)
544 companies (as of June 2018)
http://shougang.com.cn/en/ehtml/index.html

■Shougang Concord Overview

Listed on the main board of HKEX in 1991 and acquired by Shougang Group in 1992. Leveraging Shougang Group's network, Shougang Concord has the strength on management of car parking located by public facilities, such as the operation right of car parking facilities at 'Beijing Daxing International Airport', and 'Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport Terminal 1'. The investment capital will be used to expand the car parking business.

Name:
Address:

Name and title of representative:
Description of business:
Established:
Major shareholders and
their shareholding
percentages :
Employees:
Listed:
Website:

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co., Ltd.
7/F, Bank of East Asia Harbour View Centre, 56 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Zhao Tian Yang, Chairman
Operation of car parking facilities, etc.
1985

Shougang Group (52.9%)
277 (as of August, 2018)
Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0697.HK)
http://www.shougang-intl.com.hk/en/

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation‐driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 38 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2018)

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX CORPORATION
04:13aORIX : to Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Shougang Group Driving Forwar..
PU
09/06ORIX : Ecosystem Partnership Agreement Signed with Plug and Play Japan
PU
09/05ORIX : Establishes ORIX Renewable Energy Management to Operate, Manage, and Main..
PU
08/31ORIX : Car Share Expands Hotels Offering “hotel de d car share” Serv..
PU
08/30ORIX : Completes Acquisition of NXT Capital Inc.
PU
08/29ORIX CORPORATION USA : Completes Acquisition of NXT Capital Inc.
BU
08/29ORIX : Auto-lease firms selling AI dashboard cameras to reduce accident risk
AQ
08/28ORIX : RoadSafe Traffic Systems Acquires Optim Earth
BU
08/11BOHAI CAPITAL : Orix to buy 30% stake in aircraft lessor Avolon for $2.2bn
AQ
08/09Bohai Capital eyes debt reduction in plan to sell Avolon equity
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Optim Earth 
08/24Toyota Invests In Getaround For Car Sharing Partnership Expansion 
08/08ORIX to acquire 30% stake in Avolon for $2.2B 
07/30Orix Corporation (IX) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/30Orix reports Q1 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 842 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 321 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,22
P/E ratio 2020 6,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 2 406 B
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 380  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Yoshihiko Miyauchi Senior Chairman
Shuji Irie Director, SVP, Head-Investment & Operations
Tamio Umaki Director, Chief Information Officer & GM-Personnel
Robert A. Feldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION-6.39%21 125
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-7.72%11 375
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.37.57%8 593
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.-6.02%2 958
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 840
BANCA IFIS SPA-45.25%1 388
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.