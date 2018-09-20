ORIX : to Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Shougang Group Driving Forward with Investment on Leading Parking Operation and Management Service Provider in China; Shougang Concord International

TOKYO, Japan - September 20, 2018 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today to sign a strategic alliance agreement with Shougang Group. ORIX will collaborate with Shougang Group in diversified business fields including infrastructure management in China.

Established in 1919 and headquartered in Beijing, Shougang Group has experienced a history of nearly 100 years. At present, the Group has developed into a large-sized enterprise group centering on iron and steel and concurrently running businesses in financial sector such as commercial bank, lease, investment fund operation, public infrastructure sector such as car parking operation, hospital operation, and environment sector.

As the first step of the collaboration, ORIX made an investment in Shougang Concord International ('Shougang Concord'), which is a car parking operation and management subsidiary of Shougang Group, through ORIX Asia Capital Limited, the wholly owned investment arm of ORIX in the Greater China region. ORIX will hold 6.3% of Shougang Concord' share after the investment.

The number of retained Chinese automobile was growing over 10% annually last 10 years and had reached 217 million by the end of 2017* and the number is estimated to be increased in the future. Parking price in China was regulated at low price by the government so that the operation and management of parking facilities industry was not developed well in past years. Cars parked in the streets cause to be a problem in society. Parking shortage is anticipated to reach 220 million in 2022. However, in 2015, the government announced the ease of parking price regulation and several stimulus packages to encourage the growth of this industry.

Leveraging both companies' knowhow and strength in various business fields, Shougang Group and ORIX will consider business collaboration in a wide range of fields including but not limited to environment, medical, aged care industry and also will jointly develop potential investment in growing project.

* Source: 2017 China Car Parking Industry Development White Book

■Shougang Group Overview

Name:

Address:

Name and title of representative:

Description of business: Established:

Employees:

Subsidiaries/Affilicates:

Website: Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

Shijingshan Beijing Shougang factory East Gate Zhang Gong Yan, Chairman and President

Iron and steel manufacturing, Infrastructure development, Finance, Industry park development

1919

Approximately 88 thoudsand (as of June 2018)

544 companies (as of June 2018)

http://shougang.com.cn/en/ehtml/index.html

■Shougang Concord Overview

Listed on the main board of HKEX in 1991 and acquired by Shougang Group in 1992. Leveraging Shougang Group's network, Shougang Concord has the strength on management of car parking located by public facilities, such as the operation right of car parking facilities at 'Beijing Daxing International Airport', and 'Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport Terminal 1'. The investment capital will be used to expand the car parking business.

Name:

Address: Name and title of representative:

Description of business:

Established:

Major shareholders and

their shareholding

percentages :

Employees:

Listed:

Website: Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co., Ltd.

7/F, Bank of East Asia Harbour View Centre, 56 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong Zhao Tian Yang, Chairman

Operation of car parking facilities, etc.

1985 Shougang Group (52.9%)

277 (as of August, 2018)

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0697.HK)

http://www.shougang-intl.com.hk/en/

