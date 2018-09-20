For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Announces Accomplishments in Global Real Estate Sustainability

Benchmark ("GRESB")

TOKYO, September 20, 2018 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces it was designated by the GRESB Real Estate Assessment as "Green Star" in the absolute performance and 4 star in the relative performance, also receiving an "A" in the GRESB Public Disclosure.

1. Overview of GRESB The GRESB is a benchmark established by major European pension groups to assess the consideration of the environment and society as well as governance ("ESG") by real estate companies and asset management companies. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is a certification system that measures the extent of engagement with ESG initiatives by real estate companies and asset management companies that primarily administer existing properties. The GRESB Public Disclosure evaluation is a certification system that began in 2017 and bases its assessment only on disclosed ESG-related information. For details, refer to the GRESB web site (https://gresb.com).

2. GRESB Real Estate Assessment "Green Star" and "4 Star"

OJR's ESG initiatives were assessed as impressive in terms of both "Management and Policy" and "Implementation and Measurement," and was given the highest ranking of "Green Star" for the fourth consecutive year. In the GRESB Rating, a five-grade relative evaluation of the overall GRESB score, OJR's assessment improved from 3 star last year to 4 star.

OJR believes that its improved assessment is due to the following points:

Establishment of ESG Policy and a Sustainability Committee

Improved visibility due to augmentation of information disclosure related to ESG initiatives Proactive attainment of Green Building certifications

Stronger relationship-building including Green Lease with stakeholders

3. GRESB Public Disclosure evaluation "A"

OJR was recognized for its impressive information disclosure related to ESG, and its GRESB information disclosure (five-grade evaluation) was raised from a "C" last year to an "A" this year, the highest grade.

4. Future Effort

ORIX Asset Management Corporation ("OAM"), OJR's asset management company, will continue to manage its assets with consideration to the environment, society and governance, based on the ESG

Policy, in order to achieve sustainable growth of unitholder value, the management philosophy of OJR. Please refer to the following website for more information regarding the ESG initiatives of OJR and OAM.

