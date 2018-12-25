Log in
ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

12/25/2018

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

President and CEO Inquiries:

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, ����������������� - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that our asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

Use of proceeds

Total amount of debt financing (JPY million)

The scheduled timing of disbursement

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 1,000 million due on January 10, 2019

1,000

January 10, 2019

(1) Long-term loan

a.

Lender

THE CHUGOKU BANK, LTD.

b.

Loan amount

JPY 1,000,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

January 10, 2019

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated January 8, 2019

f.

Maturity date

December 22, 2025

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured / Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 1,000 million due on January 10, 2019

Notes

  • 1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.

  • 2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on March 20, 2019, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

�����������������

Pre-drawdown

As of December 25, 2018

Post-drawdown As of January 10, 2019

Change

Short-term loans Long-term loans Total of loans

273,517

273,517

273,517

273,517

Investment corporation bonds

14,500

14,500

Sum of loans and investment corporation bonds

288,017

288,017

Other interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing liabilities

288,017

288,017

LTV based on total assets

(Note 1,3)

(Note 2,3)

LTV based on unitholders' capital

42.8% 46.2%

42.8% 46.2%

― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ―

Notes

  • 1. "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100

    "Expected total assets" is calculated by adding the net increase amount of interest-bearing liabilities and unitholders' capital since September 1, 2018 to the total assets as of the end of the 33rd fiscal period ended August 31, 2018.

  • 2. "LTV based on unitholders' capital" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital)×100

  • 3. Each LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, each change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.

Notes

1.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 07:24:05 UTC
