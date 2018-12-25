���������������������
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
President and CEO Inquiries:
ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing
TOKYO, ����������������� - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that our asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.
|
Use of proceeds
|
Total amount of debt financing (JPY million)
|
The scheduled timing of disbursement
|
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 1,000 million due on January 10, 2019
|
1,000
|
January 10, 2019
(1) Long-term loan
|
a.
Lender
|
THE CHUGOKU BANK, LTD.
|
b.
Loan amount
|
JPY 1,000,000,000
|
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
|
To be determined (Fixed rate)
|
d.
Drawdown date
|
January 10, 2019
|
e.
Method of borrowing
|
Based on the term loan agreement dated January 8, 2019
|
f.
Maturity date
|
December 22, 2025
|
g.
Principal payment
|
Bullet payment on the maturity date
|
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
|
Un-secured / Non-guaranteed
|
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
|
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 1,000 million due on January 10, 2019
Notes
-
1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
-
2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on March 20, 2019, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Pre-drawdown
As of December 25, 2018
Post-drawdown As of January 10, 2019
Change
Short-term loans Long-term loans Total of loans
―
―
273,517
273,517
273,517
273,517
Investment corporation bonds
14,500
14,500
Sum of loans and investment corporation bonds
288,017
288,017
Other interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing liabilities
―
―
288,017
288,017
LTV based on total assets
(Note 1,3)
(Note 2,3)
LTV based on unitholders' capital
42.8% 46.2%
42.8% 46.2%
― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ―
Notes
-
1. "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100
"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding the net increase amount of interest-bearing liabilities and unitholders' capital since September 1, 2018 to the total assets as of the end of the 33rd fiscal period ended August 31, 2018.
-
2. "LTV based on unitholders' capital" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital)×100
-
3. Each LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, each change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.
Notes
1.
