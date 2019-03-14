���������������������
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
President and CEO Inquiries:
ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing
TOKYO, �������������� - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that our asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.
|
Use of proceeds
|
Total amount of debt financing (JPY million)
|
The scheduled timing of disbursement
|
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 9,900 million due on March 20, 2019
|
9,900
|
March 20, 2019
(1) Short-term loan
|
a.
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
b.
Loan amount
|
JPY 9,900,000,000
|
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note 2,3)
|
Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR + 0.13%
|
d.
Drawdown date
|
March 20, 2019
|
e.
Method of borrowing
|
Based on the term loan agreement dated March 18, 2019
|
f.
Maturity date
|
March 19, 2020
|
g.
Principal payment
|
Bullet payment on the maturity date
|
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
|
Un-secured / Non-guaranteed
|
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
|
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 9,900 million due on March 20, 2019
Notes
-
1. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2019, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of every month by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
-
2. Base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on the interest payment date based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR is determined prior to 2 business days from the latest interest payment date.
3.
For the base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR, please see the website of the JBA TIBOR administration.http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/
Pre-drawdown As of March 14, 2019
Post-drawdown As of March 20, 2019
Change
Short-term loans Long-term loans Total of loans
―
9,900
273,517
263,617
273,517
273,517
Investment corporation bonds
14,500
14,500
Sum of loans and investment corporation bonds
288,017
288,017
Other interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing liabilities
―
―
288,017
288,017
LTV based on total assets
(Note 1,3)
(Note 2,3)
LTV based on unitholders' capital
42.8% 46.2%
42.8% 46.2%
+9,900 -9,900 ― ― ― ― ― ― ―
Notes
-
1. "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100
"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding the net increase amount of interest-bearing liabilities and unitholders' capital since September 1, 2018 to the total assets as of the end of the 33rd fiscal period ended August 31, 2018.
-
2. "LTV based on unitholders' capital" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital)×100
-
3. Each LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, each change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.
Notes
-
