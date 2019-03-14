Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX JREIT Inc.    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:29am EDT

���������������������

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

�����������

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

������������������

President and CEO Inquiries:

�������������

�������������������������

������������������

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, �������������� - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that our asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ���������������������������������� ����������������

������������������������������������������������������������

Use of proceeds

Total amount of debt financing (JPY million)

The scheduled timing of disbursement

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 9,900 million due on March 20, 2019

9,900

March 20, 2019

�����������������������������

(1) Short-term loan

a.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

b.

Loan amount

JPY 9,900,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note 2,3)

Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR + 0.13%

d.

Drawdown date

March 20, 2019

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated March 18, 2019

f.

Maturity date

March 19, 2020

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured / Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY 9,900 million due on March 20, 2019

Notes

  • 1. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2019, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of every month by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

  • 2. Base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on the interest payment date based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR is determined prior to 2 business days from the latest interest payment date.

3.

For the base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR, please see the website of the JBA TIBOR administration.http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/

���������������������������������������������������������������

�����������������

Pre-drawdown As of March 14, 2019

Post-drawdown As of March 20, 2019

Change

Short-term loans Long-term loans Total of loans

9,900

273,517

263,617

273,517

273,517

Investment corporation bonds

14,500

14,500

Sum of loans and investment corporation bonds

288,017

288,017

Other interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing liabilities

288,017

288,017

LTV based on total assets

(Note 1,3)

(Note 2,3)

LTV based on unitholders' capital

42.8% 46.2%

42.8% 46.2%

+9,900 -9,900 ― ― ― ― ― ― ―

Notes

  • 1. "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100

    "Expected total assets" is calculated by adding the net increase amount of interest-bearing liabilities and unitholders' capital since September 1, 2018 to the total assets as of the end of the 33rd fiscal period ended August 31, 2018.

  • 2. "LTV based on unitholders' capital" (%) = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital)×100

  • 3. Each LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, each change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.

���������������������������������������

������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ���������������� ����������� ���� ��������� ������� ������������ ����������� ���� ���� ����� ������� ������� ������������� ���� ������ ���� ���� ��������

Notes

  • 1. ����������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ����������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������

  • 2. ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ����������������������������������������������

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX JREIT INC.
03/12ORIX JREIT : Announces Acquisitions of “Certification for CASBEE for Real ..
PU
02/26ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
02/18ORIX JREIT : Announces Disposition of 3 Properties A Section of Kobe Momoyamadai..
PU
2018ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
2018ORIX JREIT : Selected for MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
PU
2018ORIX JREIT : Announces the Investigation Result concerning Seismic Isolation/Mit..
PU
2018ORIX JREIT : Announces Financial Results for 33rd Fiscal Period
PU
2018ORIX JREIT INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018ORIX JREIT : Announces Revisions to Earnings and Distribution Forecasts for the ..
PU
2018ORIX JREIT ANNOUNCES THE IMPACT OF T : Notice on Estimated Cost of Restoration W..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 47 719 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 18 697 M
Debt 2019 247 B
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 27,28
P/E ratio 2020 25,66
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Capitalization 511 B
Chart ORIX JREIT INC.
Duration : Period :
ORIX JREIT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX JREIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 204 333  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Koike Supervisory Officer
Takeshi Hattori Supervisory Officer
Teruo Ozaki Executive Officer
Ryohei Kataoka Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX JREIT INC.1.82%4 575
EQUINIX INC24.47%36 535
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.8.84%23 858
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.10%21 679
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES21.62%15 799
VORNADO REALTY TRUST11.37%13 170
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.