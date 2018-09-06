September 6, 2018
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of Typhoon Jebi
ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to everyone, affected by Typhoon Jebi stormed through Kansai region on September 4, 2018.
OJR confirmed that the impact of the typhoon to OJR's properties is minimal and that no human damage has occurred on the properties at this time.
An update shall be provided in case any damages that may affect material impact on OJR's operating results are found.
Disclaimer
ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 03:26:04 UTC