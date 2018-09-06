September 6, 2018

For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki Executive Director

Asset Management Company: ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana Executive Officer TEL：+81 3 5418 4858

ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of Typhoon Jebi

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to everyone, affected by Typhoon Jebi stormed through Kansai region on September 4, 2018.

OJR confirmed that the impact of the typhoon to OJR's properties is minimal and that no human damage has occurred on the properties at this time.

An update shall be provided in case any damages that may affect material impact on OJR's operating results are found.