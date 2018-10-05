Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ORIX JREIT Inc.    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC. (8954)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of the 2018 Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake (Update: Notice on Estimated Cost of Restoration Work)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

October 5, 2018

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company: ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana Executive Officer

TEL+81 3 5418 4858

ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of the 2018 Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake

(Update: Notice on Estimated Cost of Restoration Work)

ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected by the 2018 Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake.

OJR announces the impact of facility issues at our retail facility "intervillage OH! MAGARI" located in Kita Hiroshima-shi, which was announced in our press release "ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of the Earthquake in the Southern Part of Hokkaido Prefecture" dated September 6, 2018, as outlined below.

As a result of conducting surveys concerning facility issues including fallen ceiling material, the cost of restoration work for the damage is currently estimated to be around 337 million yen (Note 1). The restoration work is scheduled to be completed during the 34th fiscal period from September 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019 and the amount is to be either accounted as expense or CAPEX during the said fiscal period. There will be no revisions to the earnings and distribution forecasts for the 34th fiscal period announced in "Fiscal Results for 32nd Fiscal Period" dated April 19, 2018 as we are considering to offset a portion from our existing internal reserves (3,020 million yen in total (Note 2)). New earnings and distribution forecasts for the 34th fiscal period including the impact of this restoration work shall be announced in "Fiscal Results for 33rd Fiscal Period" on October 17, 2018.

(Note 1) The cost for restoration work is a current estimate and is subject to change.

(Note 2) The figure is calculated by adding a provision for internal reserves for the 32nd fiscal period to the balance of internal reserves as of the end of the 32nd fiscal period.

Furthermore, despite there are still a few stores on this property that are suspending business operations, OJR is continuing restoration work to facilitate resuming its operations as soon as possible.

An update shall be provided in case any damages that may affect critical impact on OJR's operating results are found.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIX JREIT INC.
08:58aORIX JREIT ANNOUNCES THE IMPACT OF T : Notice on Estimated Cost of Restoration W..
PU
10/03ORIX JREIT : Announces the Impact of Typhoon Trami
PU
09/20ORIX JREIT : Announces Accomplishments in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benc..
PU
09/13ORIX JREIT : Announces Resignation from / Assumption of Concurrent Position by D..
PU
09/12ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
09/06ORIX JREIT : Announces the Impact of the Earthquake in the Southern Part of Hokk..
PU
09/06ORIX JREIT : Announces the Impact of Typhoon Jebi
PU
08/29ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
08/28ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
07/11ORIX JREIT : Announces Issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,08
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
Capitalization 487 B
Chart ORIX JREIT INC.
Duration : Period :
ORIX JREIT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX JREIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 198 667  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Koike Supervisory Officer
Takeshi Hattori Supervisory Officer
Teruo Ozaki Executive Officer
Ryohei Kataoka Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX JREIT INC.14.77%4 275
EQUINIX INC-6.79%33 815
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.85%23 525
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 181
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.84%16 463
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-9.30%13 585
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.