September 6, 2018

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company: ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana Executive Officer TEL：+81 3 5418 4858

ORIX JREIT Announces the Impact of the Earthquake in the Southern Part of Hokkaido Prefecture

ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to everyone, affected by the earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 (based on the Japanese seven‐stage seismic scale) struck the southern part of Hokkaido prefecture at about 3:08 am on September 6, 2018.

Power failure has been continuing in all 5 properties OJR owns in Hokkaido (2 office buildings, 2 retail facilities and 1 hotel), however, no fire disaster nor human damage have occurred on these properties. OJR confirmed retail facility "aune Sapporo Ekimae" located in Sapporo-shi has suspended its business due to power failure and also retail facility "intervillage OH! MAGARI" located in Kita Hiroshima-shi has suspended business excluding over the counter disaster-related product sales by tenants due to power failure and facility issues, however, no damage to properties other than "intervillage OH! MAGARI" has occurred at this time.

An update shall be provided in case any damages that may affect critical impact on OJR's operating results are found.