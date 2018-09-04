Log in
ORKLA
News

Orkla : 100% cage-free eggs in Orkla Foods Norge by 1 January 2020

09/04/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Orkla Foods Norge has decided to use only eggs from free-range hens in their products by 1 January 2020. Each year, the company uses over 35 million eggs.

This decision has been made as part of Orkla Foods Norge's efforts to develop sustainable value chains. The company's decision is firmly aligned with Orkla's strategy for sustainable sourcing and Orkla's animal welfare policy.

'For us at Orkla Foods Norge, it's a question of making sure that our branded consumer goods are produced with care for people, animals and the environment and that we contribute to a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Switching to using eggs from free-range hens is a step on the road to becoming a more sustainable company, and ensuring good animal welfare is one aspect of this process,' says Paul Jordahl, CEO of Orkla Foods Norge.

35 million eggs

Orkla Foods Norge uses over 35 million eggs as ingredients in more than 130 products ranging from dressings, soups and sauces to a wide assortment of bakery products. The eggs are primarily used in Idun dressings and TORO products.

'The fact that we buy such large volumes of eggs every year makes us an important market player. Our decision can have a significant impact. Not least for the hens,' Paul Jordahl points out.

Close collaboration with suppliers

The decision to switch to cage-free eggs was taken in close cooperation with Nortura, the company's main supplier of eggs today. Nortura has set a goal of achieving almost 100% cage-free production by 2024, and in the period prior to that date their producers will gradually convert from enriched cages to free-range production.

'As Nortura's biggest customer, we were given a chance to be one of the first food manufacturers to use cage-free eggs in Norway, and the time frame gives the farmers time to adapt,' relates Johanne Kjuus, Head of Sustainability at Orkla Foods Norge.

'The decision also has the positive consequence that we will primarily be using eggs produced in Norway, and as a company we consider it important to use Norwegian raw materials,' she concludes.

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:46:02 UTC
