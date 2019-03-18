Log in
Orkla : Annual and Sustainability Report now launched

03/18/2019

Orkla's Annual Report for 2018, which includes the Group's Sustainability Report, has been published today on Orkla's website.

'In the course of 2018 we strengthened our position as a leading branded consumer goods company through several acquisitions in line with Orkla's strategy of growing in new channels. At the same time, we are focusing even more visibly on sustainability, and are continuing to launch products in response to prominent consumer trends,' President and CEO Peter A. Ruzicka sums up in the foreword.

In the Annual Report you can also read more about Orkla's sustainability work, and the results achieved in 2018.

'We are committed to helping find solutions to global health and sustainability challenges and supporting the achievement of the UN's global goals. Sustainability has become a natural part of our business model, and we have drawn up criteria for defining sustainable products,' says Peter Ruzicka.

The report is available at orkla.no and orkla.com, and can also be downloaded as a PDF file: Annual Report 2018.

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 18:59:01 UTC
